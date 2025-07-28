Kaylee Goncalves’ sister speaks out about courtroom confrontation with Bryan Kohberger

Kaylee Goncalves’ sister speaks out about courtroom confrontation with Bryan Kohberger

Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images

(BOISE, Idaho) — The world came to know the feisty older sister of University of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves after she gave a ferocious victim impact statement at Bryan Kohberger’s sentencing last week. She said she memorized her speech so she wouldn’t break eye contact with him in the courtroom.

“I was prepared to be arrested that day,” Alivea Goncalves told ABC News of the fiery moment she confronted her younger sister’s killer in court.

Alivea Goncalves said to Kohberger, “You’re a delusional, pathetic, hypochondriac loser who thought you were so much smarter than everybody else. … You aren’t special or deep, not mysterious or exceptional. … No one thinks you are important.”

“I was fueled by seeing the rage on his face,” she told ABC News. “Man … was he mad. That was obviously a big point of why I did what I did — to make him feel small.”

Alivea Goncalves also asked pointed questions like, “What was second weapon you used on Kaylee?” A hypothetical question in the moment, but one that investigators have yet to figure out. Kaylee Goncalves had unique injuries described as a horizontal pattern, and it’s not clear what caused them, police confirmed to ABC News.

“I had one shot at it and I was gonna make the most of it,” Alivea Goncalves said.

Alivea Goncalves said she did eliminate a few thoughts from her statement after realizing Kohberger’s mom and sister were in the courtroom.

“I didn’t anticipate his mother and sister being there,” she said. “And I had specific lines that were directed towards his relationship with his mother and directed towards the shame that he has caused his family, and how the ultimate move of a coward is for him to sit behind bars while the rest of his family has to bear the real weight, the shame of what he’s done.”

She concluded her statement with memorable words to Kohberger, saying that if he hadn’t attacked the students in their sleep, “Kaylee would’ve kicked your f—— ass.”

“I got up there knowing that my speech wasn’t to Kaylee and Maddie — it was for them. … I just wanted to reclaim their power,” she said.

Kaylee, Kaylee’s lifelong best friend Maddie Mogen, their roommate Xana Kernodle and Xana’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death at the girls’ off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. On Wednesday, their killer was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on the four first-degree murder counts and the maximum penalty of 10 years on the burglary count after pleading guilty to all charges.

Kaylee Goncalves was stabbed more than 30 times and had defensive wounds, according to a police report released for the first time last week. The 21-year-old was described as “unrecognizable as her facial structure was extremely damaged,” the report said.

“It’s gruesome and it’s graphic,” Alivea Goncalves acknowledged, but she said it’s information she wanted because she knows “Kaylee absolutely fought for her life.”

In November 2022, when news of the deaths at 1122 King Road reached Alivea Goncalves, she said she started going through her sister’s phone records to see if she had made any calls, convincing herself Kaylee wasn’t picking up her phone because she was at the police station answering questions. But Alivea Goncalves would never speak to her sister again.

Their last conversation was a six-hour FaceTime during which Alivea Goncalves guided her sister through buying her Range Rover, which the 21-year-old proudly drove to Moscow to show her friends on her last trip to their college house. Their dad drives the car now. Alivea Goncalves said many of Kaylee’s other belongings were picked up by their parents, covered in blood and in hazmat bags.

Alivea Goncalves made Kaylee Goncalves an aunt twice over before she died, and twice more after. She was pregnant with a girl when Kaylee Goncalves was murdered, and she named that baby Theo MaddieKay. Alivea Goncalves calls Kaylee and Maddie soulmates, and she describes their namesake as the perfect mixture of Kaylee and Maddie.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil set to appear in immigration court
Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil set to appear in immigration court
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who the Trump administration has targeted for deportation after he helped organize pro-Palestinian protests as a student at Columbia University, is set to appear in immigration court in Louisiana Thursday.

Khalil, a green card holder who is married to an American citizen, has been held in a Louisiana detention facility since ICE agents arrested him in the lobby of his apartment building in New York City in March.

Khalil’s attorneys are prepared to argue on a number of issues before the court, including his pending request for asylum, their motion to dismiss the case because they allege he was illegally detained without a warrant, their motion for continuance, and the second set of charges that the Department of Homeland Security claims makes him deportable, which center around their accusation that he lied on his green card application.

But ultimately the decision of what to discuss at the hearing will be up to Immigration Judge Jamee Comans, who last month ruled Khalil deportable based on Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s assertion that his continued presence and actions in the country poses “adverse foreign policy consequence.”

She did not ask to review any evidence backing those claims.

Comans has not yet ruled on the second set of allegations regarding his green card application, which Khalil’s lawyers say are largely based on conservative tabloids. They recently submitted several documents and declarations from his previous employers that they say prove he did not misrepresent his employment history.

Khalil himself may also testify about why he believes his life could be at risk if he is denied asylum or if he is deported to Algeria or Syria as the government says it wants to do.

Ahead of the hearing, Khalil’s attorney submitted over 600 pages of documents, declarations, and expert analyses supporting their claim that he is not antisemitic and that he could face torture and death if he were to be deported.

Khalil’s wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla, who recently gave birth to the couple’s son, was expected to attend the hearing. It would be the first time Khalil will see his son in person after he was born on April 21.

On Wednesday, Khalil’s lawyers asked a federal judge to intervene and allow Khalil, his wife, and newborn son to meet without plexiglass separating them. The judge ordered the facility to allow Khalil, his wife, and counsel to meet together to discuss his habeas petition.

Diddy trial day 24 recap: Sean Combs considered himself the Michael Jordan of sex parties, witness says
Diddy trial day 24 recap: Sean Combs considered himself the Michael Jordan of sex parties, witness says
Maddy Marr/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Sean “Diddy” Combs was the Michael Jordan of drug-fueled sex parties — at least, according to himself.

That revelation was included in another day of testimony from Combs’ ex-girlfriend, who alleges she was forced to participate in degrading sex with male prostitutes for Combs’ voyeuristic gratification.

Testifying under the pseudonym “Jane,” the ex-girlfriend has spent four days walking a federal jury in Manhattan through a life that was funded by Combs and centered on his sexual appetites. She said she spent so much time participating in sexual encounters that Combs compared her, himself and a male escort to well-known sports stars.

A male escort they frequently hired was, to Combs, “Shaquille O’Neal.” Jane was compared and labeled “Kobe Bryant.” Combs considered himself to be “Jordan,” Jane testified.

The athletic comparisons capped off the 24th day of the rap mogul’s sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial, as defense attorneys tried to cast doubt on Jane’s claims that she was coerced to participate in the sex parties. Jane is a critical part of the authorities’ case against the onetime cultural icon, who has been locked up since his arrest last September.

Prosecutors have argued that Combs used his wealth and influence to pressure women like Jane into sex, then used his money and violence to keep them quiet to protect his reputation. Combs has pleaded not guilty and claims he has never coerced anyone into sex.

After three days of testimony about the trauma she said she endured during her relationship with Combs, Jane was challenged during a full court session Tuesday by Combs’ defense team. They repeatedly tried to highlight Jane’s apparently loving messages sent to Combs and her apparent willingness to engage in his sexual fantasies.

“I wish you were here. We can play our videos on tv and lock each other in the room all day,” Jane texted Combs. “I never c— so hard like that in my life.”

The cross examination took on a sharper tone as defense attorney Teny Geragos argued the lavish gifts undercut Jane’s allegations of trauma, coercion and force.

“No, I only got trauma,” Jane fired at Geragos when asked about Combs’ giving another girlfriend a Chanel handbag.

When Geragos asked about another luxury handbag Bottega Veneta, Jane fired at the attorney, “I’m sure you have one,”

“How much do Bottega bags run?” Geragos asked Jane.

Jane snapped: “How much does my body cost?”

The testimony is set to resume on Wednesday afternoon with additional questioning by Combs’ lawyers. Defense attorneys told the judge overseeing the case that they would likely conclude their questions for Jane on Thursday.

Jane said she believed Combs was a ‘cuckold’

Jane told jurors that she was regularly jealous of Combs for spending more quality time with other women. She said she believes Combs was “polyamorous.”

“What was hard for me was the imbalance in treatment,” Jane said. “I didn’t sign up to date a man who was in a public relationship.”

Though she said she was frustrated that the majority of her time with Combs was dominated by prolonged sexual encounters with other men that Combs observed, Jane told jurors that she sought to understand why Combs enjoyed watching her have sex with other men.

Jane explained to the jury, “I was trying to deep-dive on all the reasons why they drew such pleasure watching their woman with other men.”

She told the jury she came upon the word “cuck,” which she described as a “man who is in a relationship and is turned on by watching a woman have sex with another man.”

Geragos asked, “What did that word mean to you?”

Jane answered, “I was just like this is spot on.”

The testimony about Combs’ sexual desires comes as defense attorneys seek to highlight what they argue is Jane’s willingness to participate in sex acts with Combs by learning what he liked sexually, potentially undercutting the prosecution’s claim that she was coerced into the drug-fueled encounters she called “hotel nights.”

Jane also testified that there were parts of the orgies she enjoyed and that the evenings satisfied Combs’ sexual desires.

“I loved when we would make love and said he wanted me,” Jane said. “He would say things like he never wanted me to leave and so many nice, loving things.”

Jane distances Combs’ employees from alleged sex trafficking

Defense attorney Geragos peppered her cross examination with questions about the role of Combs’ employees during their three-year relationship, seemingly trying to distance the rap mogul’s assistants and security from the alleged illegal acts at the center of the prosecution’s case.

“It was important that none of his employees knew about the entertainers from these nights?” Geragos asked about the male escorts Combs hired for “hotel nights.”

“Right,” Jane said, emphasizing how Combs began hosting the sex parties in private residences insead of hotel rooms to ensure the events would be secretive.

Despite testifying that Combs’ chief of staff Kristina Khorram functioned as Combs’ “right brain” and was generally apprised of his activities, Jane told the jury that Combs tried to keep her out of the process for booking and paying escorts for the sexual romps.

“Did [Khorram] have any knowledge that escorts were joining the hotels?” Geragos asked.

“I don’t think so,” Jane answered.

By distancing Combs’ employees from the rap mogul’s alleged crimes, the testimony could help defense attorneys as they try to cast doubt on the prosecutors’ allegation that Combs used his business empire to carry out his crimes. To convict Combs on racketeering conspiracy, jurors would need to find that Combs relied on others, like his security guards or assistants, to commit at least two related crimes.

Fire engine thief wanted after car-smashing rampage
Fire engine thief wanted after car-smashing rampage
Everett Fire Department

(EVERETT, Wash.) — A suspect remained on the loose Sunday after stealing a 35,000-pound fire engine in Everett, Washington, and going on a rampage, crashing into more than a dozen parked vehicles before abandoning the emergency rig and fleeing on foot, according to police and fire officials.

The theft of the Everett Fire Department pumper truck unfolded as its fire crew was on the fifth floor of a nearby building attending a medical emergency call, police said.

“Losing a fire engine in such a reckless manner not only jeopardizes the safety of our first responders but also puts our community at risk,” Everett Police Chief John DeRousse said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of our residents, and any information that helps us resolve this incident is crucial. It is imperative that we hold the suspect accountable for their actions, and we will work diligently to bring them to justice.”

The theft happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday in the 2900 block of Hoyt Avenue in Everett, according to police. Firefighters returning from the medical emergency call discovered their engine, a 2018 Pierce Enforcer Pumper truck, was missing, according to police.

Around that same time, the first 911 call came in reporting a fire engine had crashed into two parked vehicles and fled the scene, according to police.

Within a minute of getting the call, a second 911 caller reported that the fire engine had plowed into 10 parked vehicles and that the driver had abandoned the apparatus and ran from the scene, police said.

As officers responded to the crash sites, they came across three other scenes where vehicle or property — including trees and a street sign — had been damaged, police said.

At least 16 parked vehicles were damaged in the rampage, according to police.

The stolen fire engine also sustained significant damage and had to be taken out of service, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

“We are actively reviewing this incident and examining our policies and procedures to see what, if anything, can be done to help prevent such occurrences in the future,” Everett Fire Chief Dave DeMarco said in a statement.

As the investigation continued on Sunday, police requested help from the community in identifying the suspect. Police asked that anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators immediately.

 

