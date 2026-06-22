Keanu Reeves in talks to star in Lego live-action, animation hybrid movie
Keanu Reeves is looking to enter the world of Lego.
The actor is in negotiations to star in a live-action and animation hybrid Lego film, ABC Audio has learned. His Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley will direct him in this new film for Universal Pictures based on the popular toy franchise.
Universal Pictures had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.
While plot details are being kept under blocks, the film is said to combine animation and live-action. Jill Wilfert and Ryan Christians are set to produce it through The Lego Group.
Universal landed the rights to Lego in 2020. Several Lego films, including 2014’s The Lego Movie and 2017’s The Lego Batman Movie, were released through Warner Bros. Pictures and remain part of that studio’s library.
Reeves voices the Toy Story character Duke Caboom, who first appeared in Cooley’s 2019 sequel Toy Story 4. The actor reprised the role in the franchise’s fifth film, which is currently in theaters after its June 19 debut.
The Night Agent will return for one final mission.
Netflix has announced that the upcoming fourth season of the popular thriller series will be its last. The final season of the show started production Monday in Los Angeles.
Gabriel Basso stars as Peter Sutherland in the show, which has Shawn Ryan as its creator, executive producer and showrunner.
“Ever since the initial success of The Night Agent, I’ve been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland’s journey,” Ryan said in a press release. “I’m so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me on The Night Agent and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans. We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget.”
Season 3 of The Night Agent debuted to Netflix on Feb. 19.
The third season picked up after the explosive events of season 2. It found night agent Peter Sutherland “called in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss,” according to its official synopsis. “This kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, while putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees — and get them both killed in the process.”
The 2026 Actor Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, were streamed on Netflix live from LA on Sunday, March 1.
Sinners was a big winner in the film category, taking home outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture; star Michael B. Jordan won outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role.
On the TV side, The Studio was the standout. The Apple TV series won outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, with Seth Rogen winning outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series. He paid tribute to his late co-star Catherine O’Hara, who posthumously won outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in the show.
Harrison Ford received the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award at the ceremony, which was hosted once again by Kristen Bell.
Here are all the winners:
Film
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role Amy Madigan, Weapons
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture Sinners
Television
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series Seth Rogen, The Studio
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series The Pitt
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series The Studio
Stunt ensemble honors
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series The Last of Us
Maya Rudolph will make her Broadway debut by taking on the starring role of Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony Award-winning play Oh, Mary!
Rudolph’s run in the production will be an eight-week limited engagement starting on April 28 and ending on June 20.
Oh, Mary!‘s official Instagram shared a poster with Rudolph adorned in Mary’s signature bratty curls. The account also posted a video of Maya in costume as Mary as she finds a mirror that has the phrase, “You’re next, Maya,” written in all caps using red lipstick.
Cole Escola created, wrote and won a Tony for starring in Oh, Mary! The show is a one-act comedy play centered on Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to her husband Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.
Hedwig and the Angry Inch‘s John Cameron Mitchell is currently starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in the production. His final performance in the role will be April 26.