Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock to star in romantic thriller
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are reteaming for a new film.
The actors are set to star in an upcoming, untitled movie in development at Amazon MGM Studios, ABC Audio has confirmed.
Jackie screenwriter Noah Oppenheim is penning the script for the new movie, of which the plot details are being kept under wraps. The studio describes the film as a “propulsive romantic thriller.”
The project will be a true Speed reunion. Bullock and Reeves will produce the film along with Mark Gordon, reuniting the team who worked together on the hit 1994 action film. According to Amazon MGM Studios, Gordon and Oppenheim had the idea for this new film, which they brought to Reeves and Bullock, who then went on to help develop the project with them.
In addition to Speed, Reeves and Bullock also starred together in the 2006 film The Lake House.
Ellen Pompeo received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week.
At the ceremony, the Grey’s Anatomy and Good American Family actress said it had “taken me a long time to get my star on the Walk of Fame, but the truth is, I have been surrounded by stars my entire career.”
“This doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t happen easily,” she continued. “It takes a village. I have been so lucky to be surrounded by a lot of stars who do their thing everyday and who do it brilliantly in this town.”
She thanked her team, as well as all the “brilliant women” who have surrounded her throughout her career, including Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes and Disney president Dana Walden.
Pompeo is known for her portrayal of Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy, in which she’s starred in for 20 years. Over the years, Pompeo has served as an executive producer for the show. She also is a co-executive producer on Station 19, a spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy.
In 2007, Pompeo’s performance as Meredith earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by a female actress in a television series – drama.
She recently starred in the Hulu limited series Good American Family.
During Tuesday’s Walk of Fame ceremony, Pompeo was celebrated by Rhimes and Debbie Allen, who plays Dr. Catherine Fox on Grey’s Anatomy and also serves as an executive producer and director.
Also in attendance were actors Christina Hendricks, Dash Mihok and Pompeo’s husband, Chris Ivery.
Former Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane revealed he has been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The 52-year-old shared the health update with People, saying, “I have been diagnosed with ALS,” and adding, “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”
ALS, short for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a degenerative neurological disorder where the symptoms worsen over time, according to the National Institutes of Health.
The NIH notes that ALS causes motor neurons, a type of nerve cell in the brain and spinal cord, to deteriorate, causing the muscles to weaken and eventually leads to paralysis, taking away a person’s ability to move, speak or even breathe.
There is currently no known cure for ALS but some treatments, including FDA-approved medications and physical and speech therapies, may slow down the progression of the disorder and improve an ALS patient’s quality of life.
Dr. Leah Croll, a neurologist for Maimonides Health, told ABC News that a person’s age is considered to be one of the risk factors of ALS.
“Most people will be diagnosed somewhere between the ages of 40 and 70. And typically, the average age of diagnosis is about 55,” Croll said. “There’s really only two known risk factors for ALS. One is a family history of it and the other is age. So the older you are, the more likely you are to get it.”
Dane, who has built a 30-year acting career, shot to fame amid six seasons on the hit ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy, where he played Dr. Mark Sloan, affectionately known as “McSteamy.”
More recently, the longtime actor portrayed Cal Jacobs, the head of the Jacobs family, on Euphoria.
Dane told People that despite his diagnosis, he’s continuing to work on the hit HBO show, which begins filming its third and final season on April 14.
“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to [the] set of ‘Euphoria’ next week,” Dane said.
But Dane, often in the spotlight, is also requesting space, telling People, “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”
The actor is married to Rebecca Gayheart, and the couple share two daughters.
Gayheart had filed for divorce in 2018 but called it off in March 2025.
We only have one more season at Cousins Beach. Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty will officially conclude with season 3.
The show, based on Jenny Han’s trio of YA books, will debut its final season this July. It will continue to follow the love triangle of Lola Tung’s Belly and brothers Conrad, played by Christopher Briney, and Jeremiah, played by Gavin Casalegno. Season 2 ended with Belly choosing Jeremiah.
The third season is based on the third book in Han’s series, We’ll Always Have Summer.