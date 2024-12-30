Keanu Reeves’ stolen Rolex and other luxury watches recovered in Chile: Police

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Three luxury watches, including a Rolex worth about $9,000, that were stolen from actor Keanu Reeves‘ Los Angeles home have been discovered in Chile, police confirmed to ABC News.

Authorities in Chile said a man was arrested in Santiago on Saturday in connection with the robbery, and that his arrest was part of a larger, local operation.

The unnamed suspect is currently in custody, police said.

One of the three watches discovered was a Rolex Submariner that had the John Wick star’s name engraved on it.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in Dec. 2023 to ABC News’ Los Angeles station that a group of burglars were at large after breaking into Reeves’ house in Hollywood Hills.

Investigators told ABC News that the Rolex recovered in Chile was taken during that 2023 break-in.

The break-in was reported by a caller who reported observing four suspects who were also recorded by a surveillance camera entering the home through a window at the rear of the hillside residence, an LAPD spokesperson said at the time.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘They don’t have imaginations’: Jason Sudeikis criticizes viewers who weren’t into ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3
Apple TV+

While the third season of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso earned a show-best 21 Emmy nominations, it left some fans flat.

However, show star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis isn’t hearing it.

TV Line got a peek at Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, the Show That Kicked Its Way Into Our Hearts, an oral history of the footy phenomenon, in which author Jeremy Egner asked Sudeikis and company about some fans’ gripes. 

Specifically, that the third — and potentially last — season was “unfocused,” and its beloved cast was “scattered into different storylines.”

But Sudeikis kicked back: “Much like live theater, the show, especially Season 3, was asking the audience to be an active participant. Some people want to do that, some people don’t. Some people want to judge — they don’t want to be curious.” 

He continued, “I’ll never understand people who will go on talking about something so brazenly that they, in my opinion, clearly don’t understand. And God bless ’em for it; it’s not their fault. They don’t have imaginations and they’re not open to the experience of what it’s like to have one.”

Sudeikis insists of the characters, “Everybody’s in better shape than when they started. Like a good Boy or Girl Scout at a campsite, we left it better than we found it. And if you don’t see that in that show, then I don’t know what show you’re watching.”

As for a fourth season of the hit show, it remains to be seen if the cast returns to the pitch. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Silo’ season 2 trailer, ‘Poker Face’ season 2 guest stars and more
You won’t have to wait much longer for more Silo. The Apple TV+ sci-fi series returns with its season 2 premiere on Nov. 15. The trailer for the upcoming season dropped on Monday, showing off the story of the last 10,000 people on Earth who live a mile deep underground protecting themselves from the toxic world outside …

Keira Knightley is an agent out for revenge in the upcoming spy thriller Black Doves. A first look at the project, including stills and a longer synopsis, was released on Monday. Set during Christmastime in London, Knightley plays a wife, mother and professional spy who sets out to avenge her lover after he is murdered. The new drama series debuts on Netflix Dec. 5 …

The comedy-mystery series Poker Face is getting a few more familiar faces added to its cast. John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim and Sam Richardson are joining the Peacock show as guest stars for its second season. While there aren’t any details about the characters they’ll play, they join a group of previously announced guest stars, including Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, Cynthia Erivo and BJ Novak

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon face off in ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ trailer
Glen Wilson

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon go toe-to-toe in a brand-new chaotic trailer.

In the new look at the upcoming comedy You’re Cordially Invited, released Wednesday, the two stars play concerned family members of brides-to-be in the film about double-booked weddings. Also featured in the trailer is an appearance from NFL legend Peyton Manning and a rogue alligator.

Along with Ferrell and Witherspoon, the film, which comes to Prime Video on Jan. 30, stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer and Celia Weston.

The trailer shows the point of contention in the film with Ferrell and Witherspoon both arriving in the hotel lobby as McBrayer, who plays a hotel employee, informs them, “We’ve double-booked your weddings.”

This realization kicks off a wild battle between Witherspoon and Ferrell’s characters to make sure each of their family’s special weekends goes off without a hitch.

The trailer concludes with Ferrell holding down an alligator in a hotel bed as Witherspoon looks on in horror.

Ferrell and Witherspoon both serve as producers on the project alongside Nicholas Stoller, Conor Welch, Lauren Neustadter and Jessica Elbaum. Stoller also wrote and directed the project.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.