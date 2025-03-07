Keanu Reeves wants his new Roku docuseries ‘Visionaries’ to make you go ‘Woah’

Keanu Reeves & Gard Hollinger; The Roku Channel

Keanu Reeves wants his new Roku docuseries Visionaries to make you go “Woah.”

Described as a “search for inspiration,” it stars Reeves and Gard Hollinger — his partner in ARCH, the motorcycle company they co-founded in 2011 — meeting creatives breaking new ground in science, fine art, fashion, architecture and more.  

“In some cases, either Keanu or I had some awareness of who these people were or somebody we knew did. And then, in many cases, research brought us people we thought were interesting,” Hollinger says of selecting creators for the show.

“It was also part of the early investigation of, like, what would we be interested in?” Reeves adds. “So it was like tech, the arts, architecture, creativity. I mean, the thing was just creativity.”  

“Hopefully people enjoy this show … and we get to continue to tell and introduce and spend time with more people,” Reeves says of additional seasons. Hollinger hopes the show “inspires some people to pursue their own creativity.” 

But with his day job as a movie star, how does Reeves fit in his work with ARCH and now this new series? “I don’t know the ‘day job’ aspect of it,” he laughs. “I would say that this is part of the day job, too, and I’m really lucky to have this day job and I love it and I give it my all.”

And Reeves managed to add yet another line to his IMDB profile, making an uncredited appearance in the season 2 premiere of Apple TV+’s Severance as the voice of the office building the characters work in.

“It came out of the blue from [Severance creator] Ben Stiller,” says Reeves. “I guess he just had this vision of me performing that voice-over. And I was really glad he invited me. It was fun.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Gender-swapped ‘Holes’ TV show pilot ordered for Disney+
Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images

A gender-swapped reimagining of the beloved Louis Sachar book Holes is headed to Disney+, according to Variety.

The streamer has ordered a Holes TV series to pilot, over 20 years after it was adapted to a film. Shia LaBeouf starred in the 2003 Holes movie as Stanley Yelnats, the unlucky boy who is sent to Camp Green Lake, a juvenile detention camp, for a crime he didn’t commit.

The official logline for the new TV show reads, “In this reimagining of the beloved 1998 book from Louis Sachar, a teenage girl is sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose.”

Alina Mankin will write and executive produce the show, while Liz Phang will be its showrunner and also executive produce. Drew Goddard will also executive produce through Goddard Textiles along with Sarah Esberg.

“My mom’s been a schoolteacher for her whole life and, as such, she’s served as a de facto book scout for Goddard Textiles,” Goddard told Variety, who broke the story. “She always knows what ‘the kids’ are into long before everyone else does. ‘Holes’ was the first book she suggested to me – this was back in the late ‘90s – and she was positive it was going to be a phenomenon. It feels good to bring it full circle for Mrs. Goddard and her sixth grade class.”
 

‘Dog Man’﻿ digs up #1 box office debut
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Dog Man is sitting and staying at the top of the box office.

The animated adaptation of the children’s graphic novel series, starring a police officer with the head of a dog, debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, digging up a total of $36,000, according to Box Office Mojo.

Another new release, the horror film Companion, slid in at #2 with $9.5 million earned over the weekend.

Mufasa: The Lion King took #3 with an added $6.113 million, followed by One of Them Days at #4 with $6 million and Flight Risk at #5 with $5.6 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Dog Man – $36 million
2. Companion – $9.5 million
3. Mufasa: The Lion King – $6.113 million
4. One of Them Days – $6 million
5. Flight Risk – $5.6 million
6. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $3.225 million
7. Moana 2 – $2.836 million
8. A Complete Unknown – $2.164 million
9. The Brutalist – $1.866 million
10. ﻿Den of Thieves 2: Pantera﻿ – $1.6 million

‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ co-stars support Blake Lively after legal action
L. Cohen/Getty Images

Blake Lively’s The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars are supporting the actress amid her legal action against her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel, who starred with Lively in the 2005 hit movie, signed a joint statement on Sunday, offering Lively “solidarity” in her fight “against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.” The message was posted in a joint post to Ferrera and Tamblyn’s social media accounts.

On Friday, Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department accusing Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios of waging a smear campaign against her and accusing the actor of sexual harassment, allegations which Baldoni has denied via a lawyer.

“Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice,” read the statement from Lively’s former co-stars.

The statement from the group called out “the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors’ stories to silence a woman who asked for safety,” adding, “The hypocrisy is astounding.”

“We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment,” continued the statement.

The group also said they were “inspired” by Lively’s “courage to stand up for herself.”

The author of It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover, also offered support for Lively on social media. “Blake Lively you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met…Never change. Never wilt,” she wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

Robyn Lively, Blake Lively’s sister, also posted a message of support on Instagram Story, linking to The New York Times‘ initial coverage of the complaint writing “Thank you, the truth is finally out.”

Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios, denied the allegations in a statement to ABC News:

“It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions,” Freedman said. “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”

Lively starred alongside Ferrera, Tamblyn, and Bledel in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, a story of four friends who buy a mysterious pair of pants that fits each of them despite their differing sizes. The film, released in 2005, was based on the popular book of the same name by Ann Brashares. A sequel came out in 2008.

