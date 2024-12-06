Keira Knightley reflects on the ‘creep factor’ in famous ‘Love Actually’ scene

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Keira Knightley recently reflected on one of the most iconic scenes from Love Actually and shared why she felt there was a “creep factor” attached.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, published Friday, Knightley, who starred in the classic 2003 romantic comedy when she was 17, spoke about the cue card scene that she shared with actor Andrew Lincoln.

In the film, Knightley’s Juliet, a newlywed who marries Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) at the start of the film, opens the door of her home to see Peter’s friend Mark (Lincoln), who goes on to profess his love for her through cue cards.

“The slightly stalkerish aspect of it — I do remember that,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “My memory is of [director] Richard [Curtis], who is now a very dear friend, of me doing the scene, and him going, ‘No, you’re looking at [Lincoln] like he’s creepy,’ and I’m like [in a dramatic whisper], ‘But it is quite creepy.’ And then having to redo it to fix my face to make him seem not creepy.”

When asked if she felt there was a “creep factor” attached to the scene, Knightley shared, “I mean, there was a creep factor at the time, right? Also, I knew I was 17. It only seems like a few years ago that everybody else realized I was 17.”

While Knightley says the scene was awkward for her at the time, she talked about how the film has become a beloved movie over the years. She also said she doesn’t watch the films she’s in.

“Most of my films I have either never seen or I have only seen once,” she said. “So it’s nothing against Love Actually.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mobile phone manufacturer melds with Venom with slick new ‘alien’ case
HMD

Timed to the release of Venom: The Last Dance, cellphone company Human Mobile Devices has melded with the titular alien symbiote seen in the hit franchise. 

Calling its new mobile device, Fusion, the world’s first “symbiotic smartphone,” HMD has created a glass case for it that contains a crawling, oozing Venom-like black liquid that squiggles and dances under the surface.

In reality, it’s not an alien, it’s a very expensive magnetic substance known as a ferrofluid, which is controlled by 160 electromagnetic arrays.

If that sounds like something you’d be afraid of dropping though your butterfingers, you’d be right — but you needn’t worry. While the Fusion phone is now available for preorder, complete with Venom alerts and other themed sound effects, there are only three of the cases in the world and they’re not available for purchase. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In honor of ‘The West Wing’s’ 25th anniversary, Elisabeth Moss reflects on what she learned from the show
Disney/Randy Holmes

Sunday marks the 25th anniversary of the NBC political drama The West Wing, and actress Elisabeth Moss, who was only 17 when she debuted on the series as Martin Sheen’s daughter Zoey Bartlet, tells ABC Audio she learned a lot during her time on the program.

“The actors that I worked with were incredibly formative for not only what acting is supposed to be like, but how you’re supposed to act on set and your off-camera behavior,” she shares, calling Sheen “one of the kindest people alive.”

She adds, “The way that he would treat the crew was the template for how I thought, ‘OK, that’s how you’re supposed to act with everyone.’”

In addition to Sheen, who played President Josiah Bartlet, the series starred Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, John Spencer and Richard Schiff, and Moss says the experience working with them was like a “master class.”

“They were also all really nice,” she says, noting it taught her that to succeed “you have to be talented and kind.” 

The West Wing is currently tied for the most Emmy wins for Outstanding Drama Series with four; when fans think of the show, many point to the writing as being a highlight. Moss says getting to say those words spoiled her for future projects.

She notes, “To be able to, at that age, have that caliber of material to speak really set the tone for me of what I was going to be looking for in my career.”

Several members of The West Wing cast reunited at the Emmy Awards Sunday. The Hollywood Reporter says that in honor of the anniversary, the cast, including Sheen and series creator Aaron Sorkin, will reunite again Friday at the White House at an event hosted by first lady Jill Biden.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Is Anyone Else Seeing This?’ Bill Maher announces 13th HBO comedy special
HBO/Greg Endries

Real Time host Bill Maher has announced his 13th comedy special for HBO. 

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? debuts in January on the network and will be recorded in front of a live audience at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago, Illinois.

The comedian and Club Random podcast host noted in the announcement, “I almost called this special You Won’t Feel Safe, because if you’re purely a team player in American politics, you won’t.”

Seemingly prescient after the results of the 2024 election, Maher added, “This one is for the 80% of Americans who want to see crazy called out no matter where it comes from. And the last twenty minutes on my sex life, that’s for everybody.”

Nina Rosenstein, HBO’s EVP of Late Night & Specials Programming, trumpeted, “Bill’s comedic commentary has been an extraordinary part of HBO for 12 specials and 22 seasons of Real Time with Bill Maher. We truly value his steadfast commitment to honesty and humor, which we know will be front and center in his next special.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.