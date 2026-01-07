Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman outline parenting plan as divorce becomes final

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 2025 ACM Awards. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

The divorce of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman is now final, after court documents were filed on Tuesday. 

In documents obtained by ABC Audio, the two stars agreed to waive child and spousal support and to cover their own legal fees. They outlined a parenting plan for their daughters, 17-year-old Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and 15-year-old Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban

Keith and Nicole are to “behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced,” according to the documents. 

“They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent,” the agreement continues. “They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”

The girls’ primary residence will be with Nicole, who will have custody 306 days of the year, while Keith will have them the other 59, which is every other weekend. 

The resolution comes just three months after Nicole filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Why Glen Powell wants Taylor Swift to cameo in his new Hulu series
‘Chad Powers’ (Disney)

Any TV star would want Taylor Swift to make a cameo appearance on their show, but the stars of the new Hulu series Chad Powers think it would actually make sense for the superstar to pop up on their show.

Chad Powers stars Glen Powell as a college football star named Russ Holliday, who torpedoes his career after disgracing himself during a championship game. He then disguises himself as a completely different player named Chad Powers and joins another team, where he’s successful, but can’t reveal his secret identity.

The football theme of the show should make it attractive to Taylor, the stars argue. While speaking to Variety, co-star Perry Mattfeld joked, “We’ll make sure she sees the series and she’ll get it. I’m hoping because of Travis [Kelce], she’ll watch and then we’ll connect and talk offense.”

Powell added, “You already got me thinking about Season 2 cameos. T-Swift comin’ in hot.” We’ll see if it gets a second season: the first one premieres Sept. 30.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Julia Roberts on her ‘complicated and challenging’ ‘After the Hunt’ role
(L to R) Ayo Edebiri as Maggie and Julia Roberts as Alma in ‘After the Hunt’, from Amazon MGM Studios. (Yannis Drakoulidis © 2025 Amazon Content Services LLC. All Rights Reserved.)

Julia Roberts is a college professor at a personal and professional crossroads in Luca Guadagnino‘s latest film, After the Hunt.

The film, which arrives in theaters on Friday, also stars Ayo Edebiri as a star philosophy college student and Andrew Garfield as a fellow professor at Yale University.

Roberts participated in a press conference about the film, where she said she was first drawn to the project by the prospect of working with Guadagnino.

“It’s so fun getting to be in the orbit of someone who’s so interested in people, and curious and in love with why we do the things we do or don’t,” Roberts said of the director.

The actress said that her character, professor Alma Imhoff, “was so foreign and complicated and challenging to me,” but Guadagnino helped her get through her initial fears of taking the role on.

“He made me feel so excited at the possibilities of this kind of portrayal, but deeply encouraged and supported and just was believing in me before I even knew what we were doing,” Roberts said.

When asked about how she has seen the role of women evolve on screen over the course of her career, Roberts took pause and considered before answering.

“It’s funny, because people do try to talk a lot about the evolution of women in film. Nobody ever talks about the evolution, or de-evolution, of men in film,” Roberts said. “I guess I get a little harrumphy about it because I don’t really know what it means. I think people — characters — are so different and flawed, and some are empowered and powerful and evolved, and some are truncated and lost. It can be 1920 and it can be 2004, and we can have these same things. What this movie will do or not do in that capacity, it’s beyond my understanding in this moment.” 

In brief: ‘The First Snow of Fraggle Rock’ trailer and more
The upcoming Tomb Raider live-action series has added another main character. Variety reports that Martin Bobb-Semple has joined star Sophie Turner in the new show based on the popular video game. While Bobb-Semple’s role is being kept under wraps, the outlet reports he will be a series regular and a major character. Turner leads as Lara Croft, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set as creator, writer and executive producer on the show …

Happy holidays from Fraggle Rock. Apple TV has debuted its trailer for the holiday special The First Snow of Fraggle Rock. The program will premiere on the streaming service on Dec. 5. It features an appearance from internet personality Lele Pons, and follows the story of the first snow of the season and all the holiday traditions that come along with it …

Amanda Seyfried is set to be honored with a Desert Palm Achievement Award at this year’s Palm Springs International Film Awards. Variety reports the ceremony will take place on Jan. 3. Seyfried is being honored for her performance in director Mona Fastvold‘s film The Testament of Ann Lee

