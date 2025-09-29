Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman separate after 19 years of marriage

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have separated, ABC News has learned.

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress and the “Straight Line” hitmaker have been married since 2006 and share two daughters together, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, 17, and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, 14.

Kidman is also the mom to two other children, Bella and Connor, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Kidman met Urban in 2005 at the G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles, according to People, who reported that early on in their relationship, Kidman was certain that Urban was who she wanted to marry.

In May 2006, they got engaged and tied the knot a month later in Sydney, Australia.

Over the years, Kidman and Urban have supported each other’s projects and more.

In 2024, Urban honored Kidman during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Nicole Kidman and shared how Kidman supported him when he went to rehab after they got married due to his past “addictions.”

“If you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl,” he said. “Nic pushed through every negative voice — I’m sure even some of her own — and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later.”

“The thing about Nic — she loves life,” Urban added. “I’ve actually never met anyone who has such a passion for being alive. She knows the importance of expressing feelings as well. I wasn’t raised like this at all, so our girls are very lucky to be learning from you, baby. I’m learning too.”

Earlier this year, Nicole shared a sweet photo with Keith on their 19th wedding anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban,” the Oscar winner captioned her June post.

