Keke Palmer, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor to be recognized at 2025 American Black Film Festival Honors
Keke Palmer and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor have been named among the honorees for the seventh American Black Film Festival Honors, which recognizes excellence in film and television.

Keke will be honored for being a “trendsetting content creator” with “outstanding work and commitment to championing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the motion picture and television industry, through their work,” receiving the Renaissance Award at the ceremony.

Aunjanue will be presented with the Excellence in the Arts Award for her body of work and career wins, including her role as Oracene Price in King Richard and its accompanying awards.

Also being recognized is Giancarlo Esposito, best known for his roles on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He’ll receive the male award for Excellence in the Arts.

“For decades, these incredible ABFF honorees have captivated audiences and shaped the cultural landscape with their groundbreaking work,” said Jeff and Nicole Friday, CEO and president of NICE CROWD, which is presenting the ABFF Honors. “It’s a privilege to honor Aunjanue, Giancarlo and Keke for their extraordinary contributions to both the industry and our shared culture. … We look forward to recognizing their remarkable achievements and coming together with our amazing ABFF community to honor their lasting impact.”

The ABFF Honors will take place Feb. 17 at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills. Zainab Johnson will take on hosting duties. 

‘Shōgun’ leads 30th Critics Choice Awards TV nominations
The 30th Critics Choice Awards TV nominations were released on Thursday, and, much like this year’s Emmy’s, Shōgun leads the pack.

The FX and Hulu series is nominated for six awards, while several other shows came away with four nominations each, including Abbott Elementary, Disclaimer, Hacks, The Penguin, The Diplomat and What We Do in the Shadows.

Netflix has the most nominations out of all networks and streaming platforms, coming away with 23, while HBO and Max follow closely behind with 21.

The nominations for the Critics Choice Awards film categories will be announced on Dec. 12, while the actual awards show will take place on Jan. 12 in Santa Monica, California. Chelsea Handler hosts the event, which will air live on E! and stream the next day on Peacock. 

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ sneak previews snag $7 million, around half of original’s
Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to top the box office this weekend, but comparisons to the original, which grossed more than $1 billion, are already haunting the sequel. 

The movie, which stars Joaquin Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning title role, has him teaming up with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. It took in $7 million from Thursday night sneak preview showings, according to Variety. 

While those are respectable numbers, the 2019 original had $13 million in the bank by Friday morning, on its way to a $96.2 million opening weekend.

Also weighing on the sequel’s box office future are reviews much weaker than its predecessor and a budget that was way higher — $200 million versus $65 million for the first one, according to the trade.

‘Taxi Driver’ screenwriter Paul Schrader went shopping during “really bad musical” ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’
While the original Joker had been compared to Martin Scorsese‘s Taxi Driver, that film’s acclaimed screenwriter Paul Schrader wasn’t impressed with Todd Phillips‘ panned sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

In a chat in Interview magazine, Schrader said he got to the theater to see the movie, but “I saw about 10 or 15 minutes of it. I left, bought something, came back, saw another 10 minutes. That was enough.”

He added, “It’s a really bad musical.”

When pressed for details, he had some choice words for Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, as well as their respective characters Joker/Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn.

“I don’t like either of those people,” he sniffed.

“I don’t like them as actors. I don’t like them as characters. I don’t like the whole thing. I mean, those are people who, if they came to your house, you’d slip out the back door.”

The Oscar-nominated writer used to be a film critic, and it seems other critics agree with his review: Joker: Folie à Deux has a 33% from them on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

