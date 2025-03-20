Kelly Clarkson celebrates 1,000th episode of her show, execs unbothered by her recent absence

Kelly Clarkson, Tyler Perry on her 1,000th episode; Weiss Eubanks/NBC Universal

The Kelly Clarkson Show aired its 1,000th episode on Thursday, and the people in charge of the show find it amusing that people freaked out about Kelly’s recent absences.

Kelly was absent from the show from March 3 to March 13, with guest hosts taking her place. Deadline reports that Kelly was out due to a “private matter.” The mag noted that “multiple press outlets went wild” over the absences, while fans were “desperate for answers.”

“It’s so funny because every season there’s been a period where we had to go to guest hosts for one reason or another,” executive producer and showrunner Alex Duda tells Deadline. “But for some reason this year they wrote about it.”

“We’ve done this before,” adds Tracie Wilson, the executive VP for NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News. “I can’t even tell you how many texts I got from family and friends too.”

“Yes, we’ve had guest hosts a lot over the years, so it’s just something about this year.  … [P]eople love their Kelly and they want her on the air, so we appreciate that.”

As for why the show has been such a success that it’s managed to last 1,000 episodes, Wilson says, “One of the most appealing things about Kelly is that she talks to the human interest regular folks in the same way she talks to the celebrities. She’s just so comfortable in her skin and she doesn’t know how to be any other way.”

“For anyone who comes on, it’s just a really comfortable experience and that’s why people keep coming back.”

Related Posts

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis swap bodies again in ‘Freakier Friday’ trailer
Glen Wilson

It’s about to get freakier.

Disney has released the teaser trailer for Freakier Friday, its sequel to the 2003 live-action comedy film Freaky Friday.

The film, which arrives in theaters on Aug. 8, stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, who reprise their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman.

The duo switch bodies again in this new film, now decades after the first go-around, but there’s a new multigenerational twist. Lohan’s Anna now has a daughter of her own, along with a soon-to-be stepdaughter.

As they navigate the challenges of merging two families together, the teaser trailer also reveals that this time around there’s a four-way body swap between Anna, Tess, Anna’s daughter and Anna’s stepdaughter.

“Oh, that’s interesting. Your lifelines, it’s like they’ve intersected before. You’ve walked in each other’s path,” a character played by Vanessa Bayer tells Anna and Tess in the trailer. “You learned a lesson. A lesson that may serve you again.”

Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao are all reprising their roles from the first film.

Joining them are new cast members Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons and Julia Butters.

The first Freaky Friday film was based on the 1972 Mary Rodgers novel of the same name.

Nisha Ganatra directs Freakier Friday, from a script written by Jordan Weiss.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

‘Running Point’ gets swift season 2 renewal at Netflix
Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix 2024

Running Point’s season 2 is a slam dunk.

Netflix has renewed the basketball comedy just a week after season 1 premiered. The show, starring Kate Hudson, had ranked third on the streaming service’s chart of top 10 English-language series.

“We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a season two of Running Point to the fans of the show,” co-creator and executive producer Mindy Kaling said in a statement to Tudum.

She added, “We still cannot believe the response from audiences — thank you to everyone who has watched! Thank you to our partners at Netflix, Warner Brothers, our star who brought this show to life, Kate Hudson, and executive producers Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, without whom there would be no Running Point.”

Hudson stars as a woman appointed president of a pro basketball team after a scandal forces her brother to resign.

Gene Hackman, wife and dog found dead in home under ‘suspicious’ circumstances; 2 other dogs found alive
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa in 2003; SGranitz/WireImage

An investigation is underway after actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64, were found dead alongside a dog in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, authorities said.

The couple was found Wednesday afternoon during a welfare check after their neighbor called and was concerned about their well-being, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no obvious signs of death. Their deaths were “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation” due to all of the “circumstances surrounding” the scene, according to the search warrant affidavit.

The Academy Award-winning actor was found on the floor in the mud room, according to the search warrant. It appeared he fell suddenly, and he and his wife “showed obvious signs of death,” the document said.

Arakawa was found lying on her side on the floor in a bathroom, with a space heater near her body, according to the search warrant.

Her body showed signs of decomposition, the document said. There was mummification to her hands and feet, the document said.

On the counter near Arakawa was an opened prescription bottle, with pills scattered, according to the search warrant.

A German shepherd was found dead about 10 to 15 feet from Arakawa, the document said.

But two other dogs were found alive. One healthy dog was near Arakawa and the other was located outside, according to the search warrant.

The Santa Fe City Fire Department found no signs of a possible carbon monoxide leak or poisoning, the document said. If there was carbon monoxide at the scene, it could have vented out of the home through the open front door before responders arrived.

New Mexico Gas Company also responded and “as of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence,” the document said.

A maintenance worker who initially responded to the home found the front door open, according to the search warrant affidavit. But there were no signs of forced entry and no signs items were taken or rummaged through, the document said.

Their manner and cause of death are not known, the document said.

The Sheriff’s Office said foul play is not suspected.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

