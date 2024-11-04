Kelly Clarkson will host Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting for second year in a row

Kelly Clarkson will host Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting for second year in a row
Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson will be underneath the tree again this Christmas.

The singer is set to host the Christmas in Rockefeller Center annual tree lighting ceremony for the second consecutive year. She made the announcement on her daytime talk show on Monday.

“I’m especially excited though because for the second year in a row I’m actually gonna host Christmas in Rockefeller Center, again. I’m very excited. I’m gonna dress warm again,” Kelly said while making the announcement.

While no performers or special appearances have been confirmed yet, a press release says that “the dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree remains one of the holiday season’s most anticipated events.”

This year’s special will air live on NBC on Dec. 4 from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short talk affection and a peeing pig in ‘Only Murders” fourth season
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short talk affection and a peeing pig in ‘Only Murders” fourth season
Disney/Eric McCandless

Only Murders in the Building will launch its fourth season on Hulu Tuesday, and co-stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short still can’t get enough of each other. 

When ABC Audio asked them if they’ve learned anything new about each other this season, Selena noted, “No, I just … continuously am impressed and I feel grateful that I have really wonderful influence in both Marty and Steve, and they just really keep things happy.”

She adds, “And, even if it’s hard, they’re working so hard, it’s just impressive.” 

Short expressed, “I think what’s changed is that with just the love and affection that’s grown from season to season.” But he couldn’t resist a joke: “You know, if someone had said … after one episode of the first season, ‘Selena seems upset,’ I’d say, ‘Which one is Selena'”

This season sees the trio jetting off to Los Angeles for a spell and also acting opposite a pig, who evidently was a little nervous becoming a TV star. “Well, when I was working with the pig, he peed all over Michael [Cyril Creighton],” Selena says. “And that was my first experience.”

Martin jokes, “I love working with animals. Anytime they’re on the set, it’s charming. It’s a pig, you know, you pick up a piggy, cuddle its nose … you pet the dog. It’s great. That’s the way I treat Marty.” 

Selena received her first Emmy nomination in the acting category for her work in the third season of the show. Even before she became a kid actor, she says she’s “pretty sure” she practiced her Emmy speech. “I used to hold auditions when I was 6 for my neighborhood — and I didn’t have anything they were auditioning for, I just was really interested in the process.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ryan Seacrest talks “out of body” experience working with Vanna White on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Ryan Seacrest talks “out of body” experience working with Vanna White on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Phillip Farone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures/Sony Pictures Television

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White are excited and gearing up to work alongside each other on Wheel of Fortune.

“I mean, it’s Wheel of Fortune. How could you not be happy?” Seacrest told ABC News’ Ginger Zee in an interview that aired Tuesday on Good Morning America.

White added, “It’s energetic, it’s positive, it’s fun. I’m so excited.”

It was announced in June 2023 that Seacrest would take over Pat Sajak‘s decadeslong role as co-host of the iconic show. Seacrest begins his new role as the co-host of “Wheel of Fortune” this fall for the show’s 42nd season.

Seacrest opened up about his experience working with White, who has been co-hosting the show with Sajak since 1982.

“I mean, it’s out of body,” Ryan tells GMA. “It’s out of body for me, you know, to have watched Vanna, and watched this show and Pat, and what they’ve built with audiences across this country. And what this show means to people in their living rooms every night, and their families, and generations of people who have watched this show, it is a very special thing that just doesn’t exist anywhere else.”

As part of his preparation to take the reins from Sajak, Seacrest said he has “watched endless episodes of Pat and Vanna on Wheel of Fortune.”

“We have played mock Wheel of Fortune games in many cities across America, depending on where I am, on conference tables, in meeting rooms,” he shared. “We’ve had makeshift wheels and makeshift contestants for months, just to sort of get the gameplay down, and the time and the pacing down. And hopefully it all pays off.”

In July, Seacrest shared a Reel on Instagram from his first day on the Wheel of Fortune set, which was recorded earlier in the year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

If you’re a screamer, FX’s ‘Grotesquerie’ wants to hear it
If you’re a screamer, FX’s ‘Grotesquerie’ wants to hear it
FX

Ahead of the release of its creepy new serial killer series Grotesquerie, FX is conducting a symphony — of screams — and it wants you to participate. 

The network had already popped up booths in New York, Nashville and Los Angeles, which let horror fans have their screams recorded, and now it’s opening up the creepy collection process to social media.

The network’s “call-to-scream” campaign can be found on Instagram and TikTok with #SymphonyOfScreams and #GrotesquerieFX, where you can get the chance to join in.

The harvested howls will be compiled into “a horrific work of art” composed by producer Blake Slatkin.

Starring Niecy Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance, Ryan Murphy‘s 10-episode Grotesquerie premieres Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on FX and streams next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.