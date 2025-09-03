Kelly Clarkson’s talk show to return Sept. 29

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ (NBC Universal)

Despite her recent family tragedy, Kelly Clarkson will be front and center when the seventh season of her award-winning talk show premieres in September.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will kick off Sept. 29 from the show’s New York City headquarters, with show tapings beginning Sept. 8. This season’s guests will include Lionel Richie, Colin Farrell, Julia Roberts, Sylvester Stallone, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Emily Blunt and Scarlett Johansson.

Additionally, the season 7 premiere week will spotlight the heroes who rescued campers from the flood in Texas in July.

While Kelly’s show has been off for the summer, she hasn’t been absent from our screens. Her Kelly Clarkson: Songs & Stories four-part special, which features her chatting and singing with musicians like Jonas Brothers and Teddy Swims, began airing on NBC in August.

Kelly, whose former husband Brandon Blackstock, the father of her children, died of cancer on Aug. 7, is also set to return to The Voice in the spring of 2026.

 

Jalen Marlowe

A brand-new trailer for Ironheart has arrived.

Marvel Television released the new official trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series on Monday.

Dominique Thorne stars as the young genius Riri Williams in the upcoming show, which is set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The show puts technology and magic against each other when Riri returns to Chicago with a determination to make her mark on the world.

“Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka ‘The Hood,'” according to an official synopsis.

Thorne says she was interested in how differently Riri was introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“After bringing Riri to life in the world of Wakanda, we had an amazing opportunity to follow that up with a deep dive into the character that allows for the exploration of her origin story,” Thorne said in a statement. “We’re not necessarily going back in time; it’s more of catching up and seeing the effects of how those first pivotal moments of her life have shaped her, and seeing the person that she’s trying to become.”

Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White also star in the show.

Ironheart premieres its first three episodes on June 24 at 9 p.m. ET, only on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

CBS via Getty Images

Dukes of Hazzard stars John Schneider and Tom Wopat have responded to reports that their former co-star Rick Hurst has passed away at the age of 79. Hurst played Cletus Hogg on the popular series.

Schneider wrote on Facebook, “You were [a] remarkable force for humanity, sanity and comedy my friend. Heaven is a safer and more organized place with you in it.”

He added, “We’ll keep the race going and people laughing until we meet again!”

Wopat called Hurst a “true friend, a fine actor and an all around good guy” in his tribute on Instagram.

“He was handed the unenviable task of replacing Sonny Shroyer as Sheriff Rosco’s sidekick,” Wopat continued. “He did an amazing job of accomplishing this with panache and characteristic humility. Rick will be deeply missed.”

Hurst’s death was first announced by Dukes of Hazzard co-star Ben Jones. He shared the news on the Facebook page of his Dukes of Hazzard museum, Cooter’s Place, named after his character.

“It doesn’t seem right that Rick Hurst passed away this afternoon,” Jones wrote on Thursday. “When something so unexpected happens, it is ‘harder to process’, as the current expression goes.”

He added, “We have always thought of our Cooter’s friends as ‘Hazzard Nation’, Well, Hazzard Nation is sure going to miss Rick Hurst down here around ‘Cooters’, but his presence will always be near us. Rest in Peace, old friend!”

Dukes of Hazzard, which ran on CBS from 1979 to 1985, followed cousins Bo and Luke Duke, played by Schneider and Wopat, respectively, who live in rural Georgia and drive a customized 1969 Dodge Charger nicknamed the General Lee. Hurst’s character, Cletus, was a deputy and the cousin of the town’s corrupt county commissioner Boss Hogg, played by Sorrell Booke.

L-R Bruce Springsteen, Matthew Anthony Pellicano and Jeremy Allen White/Photo credit: Bobby Bank/GC Images

Bruce Springsteen was often seen on the New Jersey set of the upcoming movie Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, and he tells Rolling Stone that while he enjoyed his time there, it wasn’t always easy seeing his life acted out in front of him.

Springsteen is played by Jeremy Allen White in the film, and Bruce says of being on set, “I’m sure it was  much worse for the actor than for me.”

“Jeremy Allen White was very, very tolerant of me the days that I would appear on the set,” he shares. “I said to him, ‘Look, anytime I’m in the way, just give me the look and I’m on my way home.’ So the days that I got out there, he was wonderfully tolerant with me being there. And it was just fun. It was enjoyable.”

Bruce does say there was “some unusualness” watching the film being made “because the movie involves, in some ways, some of the most painful days of my life. But it was a great project.”

He says White and Jeremy Strong, who plays his manager, Jon Landau, are “both fantastic, terrific in it as were all the other actors.” Springsteen adds that Stephen Graham, who plays his dad, is “out of this world” and that everyone involved in the film “were all tremendous.”

But Springsteen wasn’t always around for the more emotional scenes. He says, “If there was a scene coming up that was sometimes really deeply personal, I wanted the actors to feel completely free, and I didn’t want to get in the way, and so I would just stay at home.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere follows The Boss’ efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. It hits theaters Oct. 24.

