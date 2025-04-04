Kenan Thompson has no plans to leave ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘The forever cast member’

Kenan Thompson has no plans to leave Studio 8H anytime soon.

The actor, who has starred on Saturday Night Live for 22 seasons, is the longest-serving cast member in the show’s history. He told Entertainment Weekly he has no plans of exiting the sketch comedy show.

“It would be cool if I never left the show. That’d be crazy,” Thompson said.

The comedian joined the cast in 2003 when he was 25 years old. Twenty-two years later, he says there is only one milestone left he hasn’t crossed off his list.

“I guess the only other milestone would be just to be the forever cast member,” Thompson said. “Just never leave the show.”

It seems as though he has done some thinking about the numbers of it all.

“Thirty [seasons] is like, okay, that’s just another number kind of thing. 20 was just such a thing that nobody had ever done. People had gotten into their teens before, but nobody had gotten all the way up to 20. And then I was close to doing it. Once I started getting into 17, I was like, well, if I can, I would love to stick around till 20. And now here we are at 22, so I don’t know,” Thompson said.

At this point, Thompson believes he and the show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, are in it for the long haul together.

“I feel like we’ll both just ride until the wheels fall off,” Thompson said.

It doesn’t end with us: Colleen Hoover is keeping the movies coming. Maika Monroe will star in the film adaptation of Hoover’s novel Reminders of Him, as Deadline first reported. The Universal Pictures film will be directed by Vanessa Caswill from a script written by Hoover and Lauren Levine. The story follows themes of motherhood, forgiveness and the power love has to heal a shattered heart …

Peacock has released the trailer for season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime. The show, which has a two-episode premiere on April 17, will drop a new episode every Thursday on the streamer. Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Rick Gonzalez and Dean Norris star in the show, which will also air its premiere episode on NBC April 17 at 10 p.m. ET …

The newest The Big Bang Theory spinoff has found its title. Deadline reports the upcoming show, currently in development for Max, will be titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. This means the character Stuart Bloom, played by Kevin Sussman on the original show, will be put front and center in the new series. Though it has not yet received a green light, other The Big Bang Theory alums Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie are also attached to the project …

Jordin Althaus/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Studios via Getty Images

It’s a Drake and Josh reunion.

Drake Bell reunited with his former co-star Josh Peck on the most recent episode of the latter’s podcast, Good Guys.

On the episode, which debuted Monday, Bell opened up about having to be around former dialogue coach Brian Peck while working on the Nickelodeon children’s TV show Drake and Josh. Brian Peck, who has no relation to Josh Peck, was convicted of sexually assaulting Bell in 2004.

“Where I felt most comfortable, where I was the happiest was when I was on set with you guys. And the worst part was every day I got there, the monster was there,” Bell said of Brian Peck.

The podcast episode is the first of a two-part series featuring a conversation between the former co-stars, where they discuss growing up in the spotlight and what it was like to be a child actor.

Bell also discussed the abuse he endured in the Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which debuted in March 2024. Josh Peck said he feels he never fully processed the impact Brian Peck had on Bell until he watched Quiet on Set last year.

“It’s only in watching the doc that I can realize that just him being put to justice, which thank God he was, and deserved, and deserved to go longer, but like, what about you? What about the trauma you endured? It’s so much; it’s so much deeper. It’s so much more unacceptable. It’s not this clean, ‘Well, he went to jail, so everyone’s all better,'” Josh Peck said.

Bell also recounted what it was like to sit in a trial courtroom filled with supporters of Brian Peck at his 2004 sentencing.

“It was hard, I think, during that time because when we went to court, the entire side of his courtroom was full of people who I thought were my friends and people who I looked up to, people whose careers I would like mine to be one day, and I’m on the side … it was me and my mom,” Bell said.

The second part of Josh Peck’s interview with Bell will drop Thursday.   

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Disney+
Daredevil: Born Again: Matt Murdock is back as the lawyer and superhero Daredevil in the premiere episode of the new series.

Netflix
With Love, Meghan: The Duchess of Sussex prepares meals for her celebrity friends in the new lifestyle series.

ABC
Grey’s Anatomy: The second part of the 21st season of the popular medical drama show premieres.

Hulu
Deli Boys: The new series follows brothers who take up a life of crime.

HBO, Max
The Righteous Gemstones: The fourth and final season of Danny McBride‘s comedy premieres.

Movie theaters
Mickey 17: Robert Pattinson stars in Parasite director Bong Joon-ho‘s latest film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

