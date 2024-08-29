Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila tops list of most popular celebrity booze brands

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila tops list of most popular celebrity booze brands
John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYCWFF

If you think you’ve seen lot of stars getting into the liquor business, you’re not wrong. According to the food and wine streaming network SOMM TV, there were less than 40 such celeb-backed booze brands in 2018. But by 2022, that number had ballooned to 350 — a nearly 800% increase.

The reason? Well, money, of course: Unite Hospitality revealed that customers pay an average of 73% more for a celebrity-backed brand — and it seems Kendall Jenner‘s decision to start a tequila brand in 2021 is paying off. 

The marketing experts QR Code Generator looked into 150 star-backed brands’ Instagram followers and Google searches from American consumers, and Jenner’s 818 Tequila topped the list. The analysts found it generates more than 76,000 Google searches a month and has more than 1.2 million Instagram followers.

If you follow Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Instagram, you’ve certainly seen him swigging his fast-selling Teremana Tequila, which placed second. There’s an average of more than 107,000 monthly searches for the stuff, and Teremana has 780,000 Instagram followers. 

Third might be a surprise: Former Vampire Diaries siblings Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder‘s Brother’s Bond Bourbon ranked third — it has the highest Insta follower count of its competition with 1.9 million and is searched for more than 25,000 times a month. 

George Clooney and Rande Gerber‘s Casamigos Tequila was fourth with 272,000 Instagram followers and an average of 133,975 searches per month in the U.S., while Ryan Reynolds‘ Aviation American Gin placed fifth. 

The Deadpool star’s catchy ads — and copious product placement in his and wife Blake Lively‘s films — led to 345,000 Insta followers and more than 26,000 monthly searches nationwide.

Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

“For shame”: Tim Robbins says Trump assassination attempt comparisons to ‘Bob Roberts’ are “deranged”
“For shame”: Tim Robbins says Trump assassination attempt comparisons to ‘Bob Roberts’ are “deranged”
Karwai Tang/WireImage

In the days since former President Donald Trump narrowly avoided being killed by an assassin’s bullet, the internet has been rife with conspiracy theories that the incident was somehow fake — this despite the fact that the shooting left one rally attendee, Corey Comperatore, dead and the former president and two others injured.

Some online pointed to a scene in the Tim Robbins movie Bob Roberts, in which a plot was cooked up to fake an attempted assassination to help a presidential candidate’s chances.

However, Robbins, who wrote and directed the movie — and has been an outspoken critic of Trump — has had enough.

Robbins wrote in a social media post, “To anyone drawing a parallel between my filmand the attempted assassination of Trump, let’s be clear. What happened [July 13] was a real attempt on a presidential candidate’s life.”

The actor added, “Those that are denying the assassination attempt was real are truly in a deranged mindset.”

Robbins continued, “A human being was shot yesterday. Another killed. They may not be human beings that you agree with politically but for shame folks. Get over your blind hatred of these people. They are fellow Americans. This collective hatred is killing our souls and consuming whatever is left of our humanity.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

An expected party: ‘Lord of the Rings” Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan reunite with Ian McKellen in new food show
An expected party: ‘Lord of the Rings” Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan reunite with Ian McKellen in new food show
Boyd, McKellen, and Monaghan in 2004 – Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan had a chance to reunite with their fellow Lord of the Rings fellowship member Ian McKellen thanks to their new food travelogue series, Billy and Dom Eat the World.

A filmed spin-off of a segment of their now-defunct Friendship Onion podcast, the show has Boyd and Monaghan spanning the world for good eats — and Deadline reports the first episode landed them at the door to a London pub called The Grapes.

The establishment is owned by McKellen, who of course played Gandalf to Boyd and Monaghan’s respective Hobbits Pippin and Merry in Peter Jackson‘s epic Tolkien trilogy.

“It happened we were looking at London pub culture and it just so happens Ian McKellen has a pub,” Boyd told the trade. “He told us why he ended up in that part of London, and what pubs mean to Britain.”

Boyd offered, “We felt food is a great in to finding out about people and communities. [Producer Daniel Sharp] loved the idea and very quickly we started making it.”

Monaghan noted, “One of our favorite ways to get to know a city is to check out a local restaurant. Myself, Billy, Elijah Wood and Sean Astin go to conventions very often, and one of the things we do over these weekends is pick a restaurant, and go and eat.”

It is yet to be known which platform will carry the six-episode show, which spans from Texas to the Thames and, according to a preview, has the longtime friends working in a high-end kitchen, toiling in a food truck, making beer and eating all over the world.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix announces ‘Squid Game’ will be back in December
Netflix announces ‘Squid Game’ will be back in December
Netflix

Squid Game, the phenomenon that ranks as Netflix’s biggest show ever, will be back with season 2 on Dec. 26, Netflix has announced in a new teaser.

In a video clearly timed for the Summer Olympics, a group of runners take their marks on a track and launch, but as their legs are shown pumping at pace, they’re joined on the track by increasing numbers of panicked people running chaotically, wearing the show’s familiar green sweatsuits.

One by one, the Squid Game players fall, as the camera tracks by a podium. Observing the chaos is the black-clad games master, known as The Front Man, flanked by red-suited guards familiar to fans of the show.

“It’s been three years,” the man in black says in Korean through a voice modulator. “Do you want to play again?”

A tag at the end of the season 2 teaser, complete with that creepy Red Light/Green Light statue, then advertises a third and final season will debut in 2025.

Squid Game debuted on Netflix on Sept. 17, 2021. According to the streaming service, viewers binged more than 2.2 billion hours of the series.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.