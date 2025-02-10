Kendrick Lamar plays the hits — including “Not Like Us” — at Super Bowl 59 halftime show

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar rocked the Caesars Superdome during the Apple Music Super Bowl 59 halftime show.

The GNX rapper electrified the crowd with a medley of his hits at halftime, where he was joined by special guests SZA and Samuel L. Jackson, the latter of whom who was dressed as “Uncle Sam” in red, white, and blue. The colors of the American flag were a theme throughout the performance.

Lamar played some of his most popular songs, including “Euphoria,” “Squabble Up,” “Peekaboo,” “HUMBLE.” and “DNA.” Between songs, he teased whether or not he’d perform “Not Like Us,” his #1 diss track that takes aim at Drake, rapping, “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.” 

He finally did play it, and while he dropped out one of the track’s more extreme insults, he kept the famous line, “Tryin’ to strike a chord/ and it’s probably A-minor,” to the delight of the crowd, who shouted along.

Lamar wore a blue leather jacket and was joined by a large group of dancers on stage. Mid-way through, SZA, dressed in red, joined Lamar to sing their duets hits “Luther” and “All the Stars.”

Mustard, K.dot’s frequent collaborator, also joined the star onstage, while tennis icon Serena Williams made a cameo during the performance where she was seen dancing.

Lamar previously performed as part of the halftime show for Super Bowl 56, which was headlined by Dr. DreSnoop DoggEminem50 Cent and Mary J. Blige. His performance Sunday, however, made him the first solo hip-hop artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show.

Lamar is coming off a massively successful night at the Grammys on Feb. 2, taking home five awards for “Not Like Us.”

‘Wicked,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and more nominated for 2025 GLAAD Media Awards
Universal Pictures

Wicked and Abbott Elementary are among some of the titles that received nominations at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards.

The annual awards ceremony, which recognizes the notable queer artists and projects that feature fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ+ community, will take place in LA on March 27.

Wicked is nominated in the outstanding film – wide theatrical release category, alongside Cuckoo, Drive-Away Dolls, Love Lies Bleeding, Mean Girls, My Old A**, Problemista and Queer. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary is nominated in the outstanding comedy series category, along with Ghosts, Hacks, Loot, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Shrinking, Somebody Somewhere, Sort of, We Are Lady Parts and What We Do in the Shadows.

As for the nominees in the outstanding drama series category, the shows 9-1-1: Lone Star, Arcane, The Chi, Doctor Who, Found, Heartbreak High, Interview with the Vampire, Star Trek: Discovery, The Umbrella Academy and Wicked City received recognition.

The GLAAD Media Awards also offer an outstanding new series category, which this year features nominees Agatha All Along, Black Doves, Brilliant Minds, Diarra from Detroit, Fantasmas, Hazbin Hotel, How to Die Alone, Kaos, No Good Deed and Palm Royale

Alec Baldwin gets emotional about ‘Rust’ shooting in trailer for ‘The Baldwins’
Rou Shoots

The trailer and premiere date for The Baldwins has arrived.

On Monday, TLC released the first trailer for the documentary series about Alec Baldwin, his wife, Hilaria, and their children. The new series will debut on the network on Feb. 23. New episodes will stream the next day on Max.

The show, which will follow the Baldwin family’s adventures in New York City, “blends the highs and lows of family life, with the challenges and humor that come while raising a large family in the public eye,” according to a press release.

One of those lows could be the involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec after a gun he was holding while filming the Western movie Rust discharged back in October 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The topic is addressed in the new trailer.

“A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is never something to forget, and we’re trying to parent through it,” Hilaria says, before an emotional Alec almost breaks into tears.

“Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have you and these kids,” Alec then tells Hilaria.

The premiere episode finds the Baldwins celebrating their oldest son Rafael‘s ninth birthday. They travel to East Hampton for their yearly summer tradition, but while they celebrate, emotional complexities loom as Alec prepares to face trial.

“This series gives viewers a glimpse into our lives as a family — the good, bad, wild, and everything in between. We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share. Filming the show has been an amazing journey, and we’re proud to have TLC as a partner in telling our story,” Alec and Hilaria said in a press release.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ gets tense, action-packed official trailer
Marvel Television

The official trailer for Daredevil: Born Again is here at long last.

The clip centers around Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), the blind lawyer by day and vigilante by night, and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), the former mob boss, having an increasingly tense conversation at a diner intercut with bloody, bone-breaking action.

“I will admit, it’s not entirely unpleasant seeing you again,” Fisk says after Murdock thanks him for meeting him. “A lot of time has passed. By the look of it, you’ve come up in the world.”

Murdock returns the favor, saying, “I could say the same about you.”

Fisk defends his new title of mayor, claiming he’s the one who “serves his city,” but he’s quick to notice Murdock’s not buying it.

“I can see you’re not entirely convinced,” Fisk says. Murdock replies, “Can you blame me? I can’t shake the feeling that you’re gaming the system.”

Later in the trailer, Fisk suggests that “sometimes peace needs to be broken and chaos must reign.”

“I was raised to believe in grace, but I was also raised to believe in retribution,” Murdock says as the trailer comes to a close — but not before he meets up with Jon Bernthal‘s Frank Castle/The Punisher.

According to the series’ official synopsis, Murdock continues to “fight for justice” while Fisk “pursues his own political endeavors in New York,” adding, “When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini and Ayelet Zurer.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

