Kendrick Lamar plays the hits — including “Not Like Us” — at Super Bowl 59 halftime show

Kendrick Lamar rocked the Caesars Superdome during the Apple Music Super Bowl 59 halftime show.

The GNX rapper electrified the crowd with a medley of his hits at halftime, where he was joined by special guests SZA and Samuel L. Jackson, the latter of whom who was dressed as “Uncle Sam” in red, white, and blue. The colors of the American flag were a theme throughout the performance.

Lamar played some of his most popular songs, including “Euphoria,” “Squabble Up,” “Peekaboo,” “HUMBLE.” and “DNA.” Between songs, he teased whether or not he’d perform “Not Like Us,” his #1 diss track that takes aim at Drake, rapping, “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.”

He finally did play it, and while he dropped out one of the track’s more extreme insults, he kept the famous line, “Tryin’ to strike a chord/ and it’s probably A-minor,” to the delight of the crowd, who shouted along.

Lamar wore a blue leather jacket and was joined by a large group of dancers on stage. Mid-way through, SZA, dressed in red, joined Lamar to sing their duets hits “Luther” and “All the Stars.”

Mustard, K.dot’s frequent collaborator, also joined the star onstage, while tennis icon Serena Williams made a cameo during the performance where she was seen dancing.

Lamar previously performed as part of the halftime show for Super Bowl 56, which was headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige. His performance Sunday, however, made him the first solo hip-hop artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show.

Lamar is coming off a massively successful night at the Grammys on Feb. 2, taking home five awards for “Not Like Us.”

