Kendrick Lamar to perform at Super Bowl LIX halftime show: “Meet me in New Orleans”
Taylor Hill/WireImage

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

“What’s the deal everybody? My name is Kendrick Lamar and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl 59. Will you be pulling up? I hope so,” Lamar said in a video posted Sunday and titled, “Kendrick Lamar. Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.”

“Meet me in New Orleans,” he says later in the video.

“Make sure you’re wearing your best dress, too,” Lamar says at the end of the video, which was shot in front of an American flag.

The 17-time Grammy winner will take the stage in New Orleans for the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show on Feb. 9, 2025.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one,” Lamar said in a statement included in a release from the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation, the show’s producer.

Rap icon and founder of Roc Nation Jay-Z also weighed in on the release announcing the news.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come,” Jay-Z said.

Last year, Usher took the stage in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl halftime show, performing a list of his greatest hits including “Caught Up,” “Love in This Club,” “Burn” and more.

The news of Kendrick Lamar performing at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show comes as the brand-new NFL season kicks off its first slate of Sunday games.

‘The Acolyte’ star Lee Jung-jae was “surprised” the ‘Star Wars’ show was canceled
L-R: Stenberg, Lee, Headland on set – Lucasfilm

As reported, Lucasfilm’s Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte will not return for a second season, despite creator Leslye Headland‘s publicly planning for a sophomore frame.

Viewership dropped off for the divisive, reportedly $180 million, series after its debut in June. Many elements of the show, from its straying from Star Wars canon on, were flamed by some fans.

One bright spot even many critics could agree on was Squid Game Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae‘s presence as Jedi Master Sol. Now he tells Entertainment Weekly, “To hear the [cancellation] news, I was quite surprised personally.”

Spoiler: His character was killed at the end of the season, “So I wouldn’t have appeared in the second season if there was one anyway,” he adds.

“But personally speaking, I really loved Leslye’s writing. I thought that she was a great writer and director who was very talented in the storytelling, as well as creating characters and creating meaningful structures within the story. So I was actually personally really looking forward to watching a season 2 with her at the helm.”

Meanwhile, Manny Jacinto, who played the nefarious Qimir, posted a photo from the show’s season — and now, series — finale with him and co-star Amandla Stenberg. The pair are shown from behind, holding hands, looking off into the distance. He simply added a heart emoji.

His post was liked by Simu Liu, who said, “justice for manny!! bro you were so effing good in this show and the dedication was so apparent. bigger and brighter things ahead. rooting for you always.”

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

 

Gwyneth Paltrow to join Timothée Chalamet in upcoming film ‘Marty Supreme’
Photo courtesy Coliena Rentmeester

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet are teaming up in a new movie, ABC Audio has learned.

Paltrow is joining forces with the Dune star in A24’s forthcoming Marty Supreme, which will be directed by Josh Safdie.

Chalamet is also co-producing the project from the studio behind The Whale and Everything Everywhere All at Once

While Variety initially reported Chalamet will be playing Marty Reisman, a former ping-pong-playing hustler who became a world champion and pop culture star, A24 specified the project “is not a biopic of Marty Reisman,” calling it a “fictionalized original work.”

Marty Supreme was written by Safdie and frequent collaborator Ronald Bronstein.

The film will mark Paltrow’s return to the big screen for the first time since the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.

Indy’s adventures live on in new video game ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’
MachineGames/Lucasfilm Games/Bethesda

Harrison Ford may have had his last adventure in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but a new game will soon let you step into the well-worn boots of the world’s most famous archeologist.

Bethesda’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a global adventure coming to Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC on Dec. 9; it comes to PlayStation 5 in the spring of 2025.

Veteran game performer and actor Troy Baker (The Last of Us) performs Ford’s alter ego in the game.

In a new trailer, he teases, “What if I told you there’s a connection between ancient cultures around the world. The Great Circle. Does it exist? Is it the key to some lost power?”

In a behind-the-scenes video, Baker called it humbling to play the whip-cracking adventurer. “As a kid, seeing Indiana Jones in the theater for the first time was a defining moment for me,” he says. “And I never would have guessed all these years later, I would be the one wearing the hat.”

He calls it a “dream come true. A dream that I cannot wait for you to live for yourself.”

The players will have Indy facing off “against sinister forces” in the game. “From the whip and Colt to his trusty journal and camera, you’ll need everything he’s got to unravel the mystery of the Great Circle.”

The game is available for preorder now; Xbox Game Pass members can play it on day one.

Read about all of the bonus content that’s up for grabs here.

