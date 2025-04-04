Kentucky Bourbon industry caught in middle of global tariff war

(NEW YORK) — The Kentucky bourbon industry said it is reeling from retaliatory actions taken by Canada and the European Union in response to President Donald Trump’s trade war against both global regions.

More than 90% of the world’s bourbon is from Kentucky, which advocates say is now jeopardized.

Last month, the EU announced it plans to impose a 50% tariff on all American whiskey in response to Trump’s decision to bring back tariffs on overseas steel and aluminum imports. Trump said on social media that he would retaliate by levying 200% tariffs on all wines, champagne and other alcoholic products imported from the region should the EU move forward with its spirits tariff. The EU will make its final decision on April 13.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa is imposing 25% tariffs on U.S. imports in response to Trump’s measures. In addition, the government-run Liquor Control Board of Ontario ordered all retailers, bars and restaurants to stop selling American products. The board reported that U.S. alcohol sold within the province accounts for “annual sales of up to $965 million,” representing “more than 3,600 products from 35 US states.”

New Brunswick and Quebec both passed similar restrictions by ordering all American spirits brands removed from retail shelves.

The import tariffs, Trump wrote, “will be great for the wine and champagne businesses in the U.S.”

Chris Swonger, president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council, a Washington-based trade group, disagrees, telling ABC News that rising tariffs on both sides are “catastrophic.”

“Our industry is collateral damage as the result” of the trade war, he said. “Which is unfortunate because American consumers love Canadian whiskey, and European consumers love American whiskey and vice versa.” Likewise, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association said, “retaliatory measures against bourbon harm these markets and jeopardize growth for years to come.”

Canada was the largest importer of Kentucky-made spirits, including bourbon, before the current trade war. In 2023, the state exported $43 million worth of whiskey to Canada, according to the latest data on the Canadian government’s website. Kentucky imported more than $40 million in whiskey from Canada that same year.

The issue is uniting Kentucky lawmakers from both parties. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul have all blasted the tariffs, saying they will hurt jobs and sink the economy of the state.

“From bourbon distillers to car manufacturers to makers of fences to the builders of homes, to our farmers, nobody in Kentucky is coming up to me and say, ‘please put tariffs on things.’ We need to back away from this,” Paul said.

Swonger said the spirits industry has flourished because of a zero-for-zero tariff agreement among 51 countries around the world, which has allowed 3,1000 distillers to grow within the U.S. In Kentucky, the trade war will likely be hardest for small craft distilleries, many of which could “shut down trying to export to markets” impacted by the tariffs.

“Building a brand takes time. If you’re a little craft distillery going to an international market, it takes time and effort to talk to buyers. A massive tariff will shut that down,” he said.

That’s the worry of Victor Yarbrough, CEO of Brough Brothers Bourbon in Kentucky, which opened in 2020 and became the first African American-owned distillery in the state. Yarbrough said 2025 was planned as “a year of growth and expansion” for his company, which meant opening a second distillery and, for the first time, exporting to other countries, including Canada.

He told ABC News he was in negotiations with suppliers in New Brunswick in January, “when the tariff situation came out of nowhere.”

“It suspended our deal indefinitely,” as a result, Yarbrough said.

The tariffs imposed by the U.S., followed by the retaliatory tariffs from export countries, “shuttered our ability to go into these markets,” Yarbrough said. “And they’re huge markets. Ultimately, it reduces our ability to sell our product abroad.

He said in response that his company will focus on the 27 U.S. states where his product is not yet available. He is also looking at countries like Brazil and Colombia where the tariff war has not yet hit. The uncertainty, for him, is that that could change.

“I’m just the small bourbon producer being caught in the middle of it,” he said. “I hope we come to accord on both sides.”

23andMe has filed for bankruptcy. What could happen to users’ genetic data
(NEW YORK) — Over the weekend, genetic testing and biotechnology company 23andMe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Founded in 2006, the company became popular with millions of Americans who sent in samples of saliva with the promise of learning about their ancestry and genetic health predispositions.

However, following a class-action settlement from a data breach, the resignation of the entire board of independent directors, layoffs and its drug development division closure, the firm has experienced business troubles and said it may be looking for a buyer.

“The Company intends to continue operating its business in the ordinary course throughout the sale process,” 23andMe said in a statement this week. “There are no changes to the way the Company stores, manages, or protects customer data.”

23andMe directed ABC News to its statement in a request for comment as well as to an open letter to its customers.

The bankruptcy filing has led to concerns over what will happen to the personal and genetic information of 23andMe’s more than 15 million consumers worldwide.

“I don’t think they ever built sufficient consent into people sending them information, saying, ‘We’ll do our best to protect it, but we can’t promise,”‘ Dr. Arthur Caplan, a professor of bioethics at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told ABC News.

“So, what you might have thought was safe and secure is clearly not, as the bankruptcy is making clear now, but hasn’t been from the beginning,” he added.

Anya Prince, a professor at the University of Iowa College of Law with research interests in health and genetic privacy, said what happens to the data 23andMe collects is covered by the company’s privacy policy.

In the event of a bankruptcy or sale, a user’s 23andMe data can go to a new company or be sold in bankruptcy, Prince noted.

“The privacy policy also says that the new company has to follow the existing privacy policy, which sounds great, but the existing privacy policy also says that it can be changed at any time,” Prince told ABC News. “So, the new company could adopt the same privacy policy and then change it in ways that maybe the customers don’t like.”

I. Glenn Cohen, a professor of health law and bioethics at Harvard Law School, told ABC News that in one of 23andMe’s bankruptcy filings, the company indicated that any bidder would have to express compliance with the current privacy statement.

However, it’s not uncommon for a new company to issue a new privacy statement and to ask people to click through to agree, he said.

One example of a change could be in how a new company would handle handing over data to law enforcement.

“Under the current 23andMe privacy rules, they will wait for a valid subpoena, search warrant or court order” before sharing data with law enforcement, Cohen said. “It’s possible this new company would have a different approach and would get you to opt in to their privacy statements such that the information might be more readily shared with law enforcement or possibly with employers and insurance.”

Additionally, about 80% of 23andMe users have selected the additional opt in for their data to be used for medical research.

Under existing 23andMe policy, when the data is shared with companies for research, it doesn’t have names attached to the genetic samples. While the data might be anonymous for the company that is conducting the research, it isn’t necessarily anonymous at 23andMe, experts told ABC News.

Cohen said that data will also transfer over to a new company as part of bankruptcy proceedings.

This information is not protected by HIPAA, which is a law that protects patient privacy and ensures the security of health information.

“Unlike your health records, which are covered by HIPAA, your electronic health records, and the kind of data you share with your doctor … 23andMe does business with you as a consumer, not as a patient,” Cohen said. “You don’t get those overall federal health privacy protections that we give, for example, to the data you share with your doctor.”

Added Caplan: “The privacy law we have applies to information in health care settings. It doesn’t apply to protecting information that you gave freely to a private company.”

Consumers have the option of deleting their account and asking for their sample to be destroyed, especially if they are in a state that has a genetic privacy law, such as California.

California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta put out a press release with steps on how to delete genetic data, destroy a test sample and to revoke permission for genetic data being used in research.

“There might be people out there who say, ‘I’m fine with that, I think the risks are low, and I’m happy for a new company to share my data in x, y or z way,'” Prince said. “But to the extent that that it’s somebody who does say, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize that that’s how my data can be shared, or I just I trusted 23andMe but I don’t know whether I trust the next company that might have this data, then they might want to consider going in and deleting that account.”

Stock futures even Thursday amid trade war and looming government shutdown
(NEW YORK) — Stocks futures were again showing jitters early Thursday, after a reprieve for the S&P and NASDAQ on Wednesday amid President Donald Trump’s trade war.

A back-and-forth over international tariffs is hanging over the U.S. economy, along with a looming government shutdown with a deadline on Friday.

Dow futures evened out ahead of Thursday’s open, after earlier trading down about 0.3%.

Federal officials said Wednesday that consumer prices climbed 2.8% in February over the same year-earlier month, meaning inflation cooled more than economists expected.

After initially modest gains, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed on Wednesday down about 0.2%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked increased 1.2%.

Markets may look on Thursday to a smaller inflation report called the Produce Price Index, which is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with weekly jobless claims, for an indication of the health of the larger economy.

Still, its news out of Washington that is likely to have the biggest impact on the direction of stocks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Max Zahn contributed to this report.

Stocks slide on the eve of Trump’s tariff announcement
(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks tumbled in early trading on Tuesday, just a day before President Donald Trump’s expected announcement of sweeping new tariffs, which threatens to escalate a global trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250 points, or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.45%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked down 0.3%.

Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Monday that he had settled on a course of action for the fresh round of tariffs, though he declined to offer details.

Additional U.S. tariffs could elicit countermeasures from trade partners, exacerbating global trade tensions that erupted in response to a previous set of tariffs issued by the Trump administration last month.

Europe has a “strong plan” to retaliate against Trump’s planned tariffs, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said in a speech on Tuesday.

“We will approach these negotiations from a position of strength. Europe holds a lot of cards, from trade to technology to the size of our market,” von der Leyen said.

Days earlier, Trump told reporters over the weekend that his tariffs could affect “all the countries.”

“The tariffs will be far more generous than those countries were to us, meaning they will be kinder than those countries were to the United States of America,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

