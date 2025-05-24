Kermit the Frog shares words of wisdom for class of 2025

Class of 2025, Kermit the Frog has some sage advice for you all.

Everyone’s favorite frog delivered a special “Ker-mencement” address at the University of Maryland in College Park on Thursday and shared some pearls of wisdom for graduating students.

It was in some respects a full-circle moment, as the university is Muppets creator Jim Henson‘s alma mater.

“I am honored to share some words of wisdom about three things that are close to my heart: finding your people, taking the leap and making connections,” Kermit said in his speech.

“As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here’s a little advice, if you’re willing to listen to a frog,” he continued. “Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together.”

The beloved Muppet also revisited his own past and hearkened back to Henson’s time at the university.

“Jim and his wife, Jane [Henson], were proud students right here at UMD when the food at the [Adele H. Stamp Student Union] was good,” he joked.

At the heart of his speech, Kermit emphasized friendship, harmony and celebrating everyone’s special traits.

“The show must go on, and if you’re with your people, then you won’t have to do it alone, because life is not a solo act,” he said. “No, it’s not. It’s a big, messy, delightful ensemble piece, especially when you’re with your people.”

Kermit ended his memorable address with a “Rainbow Connection” sing-along, joined by the crowd of students.

‘Thunderbolts*’ strikes twice at the box office
Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts* strikes again at the box office, winning the second weekend in a row.

The Marvel superhero film, starring Florence PughSebastian Stan and David Harbour, slipped 55% from its debut weekend, but still held the number one spot with $33.1 million. Following its opening, Marvel revealed the asterisk in the movie’s title represents its unofficial title, The New Avengers.

The Michael B. Jordan vampire flick Sinners comes in second place with $21.1 million, bringing the movie’s total box office gross to over $200 million.

Three new releases made the top 10 this week: the horror movie Clown in a Cornfield at number five with $3.65 million, the Kerry Washington thriller Shadow Force at number six with $2.015 million and action movie Fight or Flight at number seven with $2.001 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Thunderbolts* – $33.1 million
2. Sinners – $21.1 million
3. A Minecraft Movie – $7.95
4. The Accountant 2 – $6.1 million
5. Clown in a Cornfield – $3.65 million
6. Shadow Force – $2.015
7. Fight or Flight – $2.001 million
8. Until Dawn – $2 million
9. The Amateur – $1.1 million
10. The King of Kings – $680,656

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Tracy Morgan appears to have medical incident during Knicks-Heat game
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation

Tracy Morgan appeared to experience a medical incident at the New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat game at New York City’s Madison Square Garden Monday night.

The actor and comedian, 56, was transported by wheelchair out of the game after he was seen vomiting at his courtside seat.

The NBA game was delayed during the third quarter following the incident while staff cleaned the area where Morgan was sitting. The Knicks went on to beat the Heat 116-95.

In a statement to ABC News, a Madison Square Garden spokesperson said, “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

Morgan is a big Knicks fan and a regular at courtside during home games.

Morgan has previously opened up about health issues, including undergoing a kidney transplant in 2010, sustaining injuries following a major 2014 car accident and having pneumonia.

“I’m here. I’m with y’all. Fight, fight. … Listen, you don’t have to have pneumonia, you don’t have to get hit by a truck. you don’t have to get shot. you don’t [have to] get stabbed. You, God forbid, lay down on your bed [and] not just wake up. So your best bet is just to run your race,” Morgan said on The View in 2019.

ABC News reached out to Morgan’s publicist for more information.

‘Wicked: For Good’ ‘first look’ trailer to debut in June, when ‘Wicked’ returns to theaters for one night only
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Glinda and Elphaba will be back in action on theater screens in June.

The original Wicked film will return to theaters in the U.S. and Canada for one night only on June 4. And along with that screening, there will be a “special first look” at the trailer for the sequel, Wicked: For Good. In a promotional video, Cynthia Erivo says, “We know you’ve been waiting for this, and it’s finally coming.”

Ariana Grande adds, “You will be changed … “

“For good,” Cynthia finishes.

There’s no word on whether or not the “first look” will also be online, or anywhere else in the world. Wicked: For Good opens in theaters Nov. 21.

This is the second piece of big Wicked news this week: We learned Tuesday that Ariana and Cynthia, along with “special guests,” will star in a Wicked “event special” on NBC and Peacock this November. 

