Kermit the Frog to give commencement speech at University of Maryland

Kermit the Frog to give commencement speech at University of Maryland
The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA via Getty Images

The lovers, the dreamers and him.

Kermit the Frog is set to deliver the commencement address at the University of Maryland this spring. The university just so happens to be Jim Henson‘s alma mater, where he graduated with a degree in home economics in 1960.

The University of Maryland released a video announcing the commencement speaker, where it listed out all of the green amphibian’s accomplishments. The Muppet was described as an environmental advocate, bestselling author, Peabody Award winner, international superstar, “amphibitarian,” friend to all creatures and champion of creativity, kindness and believing in the impossible.

Kermit made a quick appearance at the end of the video announcement. “Uh, I guess it’s me,” he said.

In a statement shared by Entertainment Weekly, Kermit also said nothing could make him happier than to speak at the University of Maryland.

“I just know the class of 2025 is going to leap into the world and make it a better place, so if a few encouraging words from a frog can help, then I’ll be there!” Kermit said.

The university’s president, Darryll J. Pines, also shared a statement about Kermit coming to speak to the graduating class.

“I am thrilled that our graduates and their families will experience the optimism and insight of the world-renowned Kermit the Frog at such a meaningful time in their lives,” Pines said. “Our pride in Jim Henson knows no bounds, and it is an honor to welcome Kermit the Frog to our campus, 65 years after Mr. Henson graduated from the University of Maryland.”

This won’t be the first time Kermit will be celebrated at the university. A bronze statue of the famous frog sitting next to Henson is located on its campus in the Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

Kermit’s commencement speech will take place on May 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘The Wheel of Time’ adds five to season 3 cast and more
In brief: ‘The Wheel of Time’ adds five to season 3 cast and more

The Wheel of Time has added five new cast members ahead of its upcoming third season. The show made the announcement in a post shared to social media on Wednesday. Isabella Bucceri will play Faile Bashere; Nukâka Coster-Waldau will play the eldest Wise One, Bair; Salóme Gunnarsdóttir has been cast as Melaine, a Wise One of the Taardad Aiel; Björn Landberg is Rhuarc, the Clan Chief of the Taardad Aiel; and Synnøve Macody Lund will play Melhindra, a Malkieri survivor. The fantasy series, which stars Rosamund Pike, returns for season 3 on Prime Video on March 13 …

Faran Tahir will reprise his Iron Man role Raza in the upcoming WandaVision spinoff series Vision Quest, he confirmed on his Instagram Story on Wednesday. The actor shared a link to the Deadline story that first reported the news. Tahir will play the villainous character who led the terrorist organization the 10 Rings in the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film back in 2008 in the upcoming Paul Bettany-led Disney+ show, which has been in development since 2022 and was picked up for series in May 2024 …

The Writers Guild of America announced the nominations for the 2025 Writers Guild Awards on Wednesday. A Real Pain, Anora, Challengers, Civil War and My Old Ass were recognized with nominations in the original screenplay category, while A Complete Unknown, Dune: Part 2, Hit Man, Nickel Boys and Wicked were nominated in the adapted screenplay category. The winners of the 77th annual Writers Guild Awards will be announced on Feb. 15 during concurrent ceremonies in New York and LA …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Taylor Lautner to star in ‘Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter’ and more
In brief: Taylor Lautner to star in ‘Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter’ and more

If you don’t have plans for Valentine’s Day, perhaps you could spend the night at the movie theater. A24’s Babygirl is headed back to theaters on the weekend of Feb. 14. Directed by Halina Reijn, Babygirl stars Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas. It follows a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she starts an affair with one of her much-younger interns …

Speaking of A24, another one of its films will soon be available to stream at home. The horror film Heretic, starring Hugh Grant, makes its streaming debut on Max on March 7. Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, Heretic also stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. The story follows two missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who are ensnared in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse when they knock on the door of Mr. Reed, played by Grant …

Team Jacob fans can rejoice. Taylor Lautner will star in and executive produce a series called Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter, as Variety first reported. The scripted show will follow a self-aware premise, where Lautner will play himself in a world where he got drawn into a secret society of werewolf trackers after he wrapped on the final Twilight film. “As he navigates his double life—Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night— Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous,” the show’s official logline reads …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

David Lynch, director of ‘Blue Velvet’ and ‘Twin Peaks,’ dies at 78
David Lynch, director of ‘Blue Velvet’ and ‘Twin Peaks,’ dies at 78
Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images

David Lynch, the Oscar-nominated director of films including Eraserhead, Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive, and co-creator of the cult drama series Twin Peaks, has died. He was 78.

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch,” a statement on his official Facebook account said. “We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'”

The statement added, “It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

The filmmaker revealed in August 2024 that he had developed emphysema after years of smoking. “I’m homebound whether I like it or not,” Lynch told Sight and Sound magazine. “I can’t go out. And I can only walk a short distance before I’m out of oxygen.”

Lynch added in a social media post at the time that he was “in excellent shape” otherwise, declaring, “I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire.”

An acclaimed film director and screenwriter, visual artist, musician and composer known for his surreal, sometimes macabre, works, Lynch was nominated for four Academy Awards over his more than six-decade career, though he only directed 10 feature films between his 1977 debut, Eraserhead, and his most recent film, 2006’s Inland Empire. So singular was his artistic vision, however, that in 2019 Lynch received an honorary Academy Award in recognition of his body of work and contribution to cinema.

He also received eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his 1990s TV series Twin Peaks, which introduced the broader public to his eclectic style that often juxtaposed fantastical or dreamlike elements with mundane environments – a signature aesthetic that came to be described as “Lynchian.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.