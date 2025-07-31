Kerr County, Texas, lead emergency management official says he was asleep during deadly flooding

Kerr County, Texas, lead emergency management official says he was asleep during deadly flooding

Eric Vryn/Getty Images

(KERR COUNTY, Texas) — For the first time since catastrophic flooding killed more than 100 people in Kerr County, Texas, the county emergency management director conceded that he was sick and asleep as the water rose to historic levels on the Guadalupe River.

William “Dub” Thomas, the Kerr County Emergency Management Director since 2015, detailed his whereabouts during the crisis to a panel of 18 state lawmakers that hosted the hearing on Thursday in Kerrville, Texas.

Thomas said that after working a full day on July 2, he went home sick. He said at the time, no concerns had been raised about an elevated weather condition, “beyond what is typical for the region during the summer.”

Thomas said he stayed home sick on July 3 and did not participate in two meetings dealing with the Texas emergency management coordination center.

Thomas said his supervisors, including the Kerr County sheriff, were aware he was out sick.

He said he briefly woke up about 2 p.m. on July 3, but there was no rainfall at the time and no indication of the pending change in the river. He said he went back to sleep.

“I was awakened around 5:30 a.m., on July the Fourth by my wife following a call from the city of Kerrville EMC (Emergency Management Coordinator) Jeremy Hughes requesting that I mobilize,” Thomas said.

He said the call was the first time he realized that an emergency was unfolding.

“By approximately 6 a.m., I was coordinating our county’s response in close contact with the sheriff, the emergency operation center and Mr. Hughes, working together under rapidly changing and difficult conditions,” said Thomas.

But other Kerr County officials said by that time, summer camps along the overflowing Guadalupe River were already underwater.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump to headline Kennedy Center fundraiser next month
Trump to headline Kennedy Center fundraiser next month
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON0 — President Donald Trump is set to headline a fundraiser for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts next month, according to an invitation obtained by ABC News, for which the top sponsorship level is selling for $2 million.

The event, hosted by the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees, includes a VIP reception followed by the center’s opening night performance of Les Misérables.

Trump — who recently overhauled the Kennedy Center’s leadership — is scheduled to appear at the event “as a special guest and friend of the Kennedy Center,” according to the invite, and “is not directly soliciting donations.”

For the event, the top “gold” sponsorship level costs $2 million. It includes a performance box and a photo op with Trump, as well as what’s described in the invitation as premier seating and admission to the VIP reception for 10.

The “silver” level sponsorship costs $100,000, and includes a photo op with Trump, seating for the performance and admission to the VIP reception for two.

The White House referred ABC News to the Kennedy Center for comment. A Kennedy Center spokesperson declined to comment.

Trump — who has referred to the center as an “American jewel” — has overhauled the center since taking office, terminating much of its leadership.

Members of the board appointed by Trump include close allies such as White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and second lady Usha Vance. The board in turn elected Trump as its chair and his longtime ally Ric Grennell as its president.

The management overhaul sparked backlash within the cultural world, with some shows like “Hamilton” canceling planned performances. Trump, in turn, said he “never liked ‘Hamilton’ very much.”

During a visit to the Kennedy Center for the new board’s first meeting in March, Trump said the center had been in “tremendous disrepair” due to “bad management.”

“We’ll bring it back,” he said. “We’ll make it great again.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Menendez brothers’ long-awaited resentencing hearing to begin Tuesday
Menendez brothers’ long-awaited resentencing hearing to begin Tuesday
Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Erik and Lyle Menendez’s much-anticipated resentencing hearing will be held Tuesday and Wednesday with lawyers set to battle over whether the brothers should get a lesser sentence, clearing the way for a potential release from prison.

Defense attorney Mark Geragos, who is pushing for their release, said he plans to call seven witnesses.

Erik and Lyle Menendez are serving life without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. They have the support of over 20 family members in their efforts to be freed after 35 years behind bars.

Their resentencing case gained momentum in October when then-Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced he supported a reduced sentence.

Gascón recommended the brothers’ sentences of life without parole be removed, and said they should instead be sentenced for murder, which would be a sentence of 50 years to life. Because both brothers were under 26 at the time of the crimes, they’d be eligible for parole immediately under California law.

Gascón’s office said its resentencing recommendations take into account many factors, including rehabilitation in prison and abuse or trauma that contributed to the crime. Gascón praised the brothers’ conduct in prison, saying they rehabilitated themselves and started programs to help other inmates.

In November, Gascón lost his reelection bid to Nathan Hochman, who in March filed a motion to withdraw the resentencing petition, calling the brothers’ claims of self-defense part of a litany of “lies.” The judge denied Hochman’s request.

This resentencing hearing will be a face-off between Geragos and Hochman, who is trying to keep the brothers behind bars.

A hearing was held Friday to determine whether the resentencing case should include information from the California Board of Parole’s newly completed risk assessment, which was conducted as a part of a separate clemency path. The risk assessment came at the request of Gov. Gavin Newsom as a part of the brothers’ clemency bid; the brothers are pursuing multiple avenues to freedom, and the clemency path is separate from the resentencing path.

The risk assessment said Erik and Lyle Menendez pose a moderate risk to the community if they’re released.

The assessment revealed the brothers possessed illegal cellphones in prison, among numerous other violations, though many are not recent. However, Erik Menendez had a phone as recently as January of this year, which Hochman stressed was during the resentencing effort when he should have been on his best behavior.

Judge Michael Jesic indicated he will take some of the risk assessment into account for the resentencing case, but he added that the information in the assessment is preliminary and attorneys can’t question the psychologists who performed the examinations.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Attorney General Pam Bondi fires top Justice Department ethics official
Attorney General Pam Bondi fires top Justice Department ethics official
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General Pam Bondi has fired one of the top career officials tasked with advising her and other senior Justice Department officials of their ethical obligations, an official familiar with the dismissal confirmed to ABC News Monday.

Joseph Tirrell on Monday took to LinkedIn to post news of his termination, including a photo of his termination notice which provided no reasoning for his firing.

“Until Friday evening, I was the senior ethics attorney at the Department of Justice responsible for advising the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General directly on federal employee ethics,” Tirrell said in the post. “I was also responsible for the day-to-day operations of the ethics program across the Department.”

The removal letter from Bondi mirrors that of letters sent to multiple other DOJ employees fired in recent weeks, including at least 20 officials who supported former special counsel Jack Smith’s team in his prosecutions of President Donald Trump.

Tirrell did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News. A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by ABC News.

Tirrell’s post outlined an extensive resume in public service, beginning with his time as a United States Naval Officer before he joined the FBI in 2006 in various ethics-related posts.

In 2023 he was appointed as the director of the DOJ’s Ethics Office, which advises employees of the rules governing financial disclosures, conflicts of interest and instances mandating recusal. among others.

It’s unclear what specifically prompted Tirrell’s firing, though several former officials noted that he was leading the office when Smith disclosed, after departing the DOJ, that Smith had accepted $140,000 in pro bono legal services as a “gift.” The disclosure noted that Tirrell specifically signed off on the gift as being in compliance with applicable ethics laws and regulations.

Tirrell’s dismissal also comes amid several other removals of officials who worked on Smith’s team, as well as at least two more career prosecutors who worked on the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Both investigations have been under the microscope of former interim D.C. U.S. Attorney Ed Martin since he joined the main Justice Department to lead its so-called “Weaponization Working Group.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.