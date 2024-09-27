Kerry Washington announces cancellation of ‘Unprisoned’

Disney/Kelsey McNeal

Kerry Washington‘s latest show, Unprisoned, will not go on. She announced the news of its cancellation Friday while sharing gratitude for the fans who supported the show for two seasons. 

“Ladies & Gents, that is a wrap on Unprisoned,” Washington wrote on Instagram, alongside a montage of behind-the-scenes moments. “This beautiful show that we poured so much of our hearts and souls into is unfortunately not coming back for a Season 3. But I wanted you to hear it from me because while we’re super duper disappointed, we’re also crazy deeply grateful.”

“Thank you to ABCS, Hulu & Onyx for giving us a creative home,” she continued. “And most importantly, we are grateful to YOU ALL – for watching, laughing, crying, yelling, dancing, eye-rolling, cheering (and all of the things between) along with us each episode. It was such a blessing. And we thank you.”

Unprisoned debuted in 2023. It followed Washington’s character, Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist whose life is turned upside down following her father’s (Delroy Lindo) release from prison and subsequent move into her home, where she lives with her son (Faly Rakotohavana). 

Marque Richardson, Jordyn McIntosh and Jee Young Han also star in the series, which premiered its second season in July.

Niecy Nash-Betts on Ryan Murphy’s new series ‘Grotesquerie’ and “charming,” “greedy” co-star Travis Kelce
L-R: Diamond, Nash-Betts — FX/Prashant Gupta

The last time Niecy Nash-Betts worked with producer Ryan Murphy, she won an Emmy for her role in Netflix’s DAHMER: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. She can now be seen as the lead in Murphy’s follow-up, FX’s new serial killer series Grotesquerie, which debuts Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

DAHMER was unexpected. I said yes before I knew what I was saying yes to with that one,” the actress tells ABC Audio. “With this one, I had the luxury of reading the script and then saying yes.”

“But I love Ryan. I love collaborating with him. He’s a great partner. And so because of that, he will always have me at hello,” Niecy shares.

The new series has her playing Lois Tryon, “a big-deal detective in a small town,” Niecy says. 

“She … has a very troubled home life. She’s battling alcoholism, all while hunting a serial killer who is seemingly taunting her. So there’s a lot going on.”

She adds, “And then her partner in crime, if you will, the Cagney to her Lacey, ends up being a nun named Sister Megan, played by the lovely Micaela Diamond.” 

Along the way, Lois and Sister Megan run across a creepy suspect, played by acting newcomer but veteran famous person Travis Kelce

Nash-Betts, who is also a producer on the series, says of the newbie actor, “He’s charming, well-prepared, takes notes well and he’s greedy.”

She deadpans, “He can eat a lot, you know — and I’m going to be the first one to let you know. And when I say a lot, I mean a lot.”

In all seriousness, she calls Taylor Swift‘s better half “a very, very wonderful guy.”

In Brief: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ drops a trailer, and more
Warner Bros. has dropped the first teaser to A Minecraft Movie, the action comedy based on the block-building videogame phenomenon. The movie stars Jason Momoa in an a pretty extraordinary wig — with bangs, no less — as well as Wednesday‘s Emma Myers, and Peacemaker‘s Danielle Brooks, as well as Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge. Apparently, Momoa, Brooks, and Myers’ characters find themselves transported to the cubist world of the game, where they encounter Steve, the avatar for every player in the game — here revealed to be Jack Black. The movie from Napoleon Dynamite and Black’s Nacho Libre director Jared Hess, opens April 4, 2025…

Netflix has greenlit an animated adaptation of Stephenie Meyer‘s 2020 companion novel Twilight: Midnight Sun. “A retelling of the first entry in the Twilight story, Midnight Sun unfolds entirely from the perspective of Edward Cullen, the captivating, and yes, extremely sparkly vampire who catches a young Bella Swan’s attention,” the streamer teases on its blog, Tudum.

The one-time sitcom king Jerry Seinfeld is returning to Caesars Palace in 2025. The stand-up and Unfrosted star is about to celebrate his 100th show at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, making him Ceasars’ longest-running headliner and one of the longest-running headliners in the history of Las Vegas. There are limited tickets still available for Seinfeld’s final performances in 2024 on Friday and Saturday, but the venue has announced tickets will go on sale Friday for his 2025 stand. 

Peacock has dropped a trailer for its next true-crime series, The World’s Most Notorious Killers. Each of the five episodes center on a gruesome crime. The show “travels the globe to reveal the chilling stories of five renowned international murder cases, featuring firsthand accounts from individuals close to each case and those seeking justice.” The show debuts Sept. 17 on the streaming service.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
Only Murders in the Building: The gang heads to Hollywood in the star-studded season 4.

Netflix
KOAS: Jeff Goldblum is in charge of the universe in the new series.

Terminator Zero: The newest chapter in the Terminator saga was just released on Judgement Day: August 29.

The Deliverance: Lee Daniels directs a horror film about demon possession.

Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A rising tide of darkness threatens Middle-earth in season 2.

Apple TV+
K-Pop Idols: Get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most popular genres of music in the documentary series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

