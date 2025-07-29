Keshia Knight Pulliam breaks silence after ‘The Cosby Show’ costar Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s death

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Keshia Knight Pulliam is honoring her former The Cosby Show co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner after his tragic death.

In a touching Instagram post on Sunday, Pulliam shared a clip of Warner performing onstage at the City Winery in Atlanta, followed by footage of two young girls, believed to be each of their daughters, walking with a horse on a farm.

“A week ago I lost my big brother but I gained an angel,” she wrote in the caption. “I love you… I miss you… We got our girls.”

On her Instagram Story, Pulliam explained why it took her some time to speak out about Warner’s death.

“Thank you for every text call and all of the love that you have sent my way,” she wrote. “I’ve just needed a moment…”

Warner was 54 when he drowned last Sunday on vacation in Costa Rica.

Pulliam and Warner famously portrayed siblings Theo and Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992 and remained close friends ever since.

Just one month before his death, Pulliam appeared on Warner’s podcast Not All Hood NAH, where the pair reflected on their long-lasting friendship and the close bond between their daughters.

“She is more than my friend, she is family. Our bond goes way beyond The Cosby Show,” Warner said of Pulliam at the time. “We have both managed to navigate through the murky waters of child stardom with our souls and dignity intact.”

“He’s stuck with me for life,” Pulliam joked, calling Warner “family.”

In addition to Pulliam, other The Cosby Show co-stars, including Raven-Symoné, Geoffrey Owens and Bill Cosby, have paid their tributes to Warner following his death.

Own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’
Own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’
Liane Hentscher/HBO

Start practicing “Future Days” by Pearl Jam. You can now own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in The Last of Us.

Taylor Guitars has teamed up with Sony Pictures Consumer Products and HBO to release a replica of the acoustic guitar featured in the show, complete with the same moth inlay Joel carves into the instrument and a vintage, worn-in look. It’s available to buy for $2,799.

The Last of Us is a story of resilience, connection and finding beauty amid harsh realities — themes that resonate with the emotional expression a Taylor guitar offers players,” Tim O’Brien, vice president of marketing at Taylor Guitars, says in a statement. “We’re honored to collaborate with HBO and Sony Pictures Consumer Products to bring this iconic instrument to fans and players alike.”

In the penultimate episode of season 2, we see a flashback of Pedro Pascal’s Joel customizing the guitar and gifting it to Bella Ramsey’s Ellie for her 15th birthday. He then plays “Future Days” for her, a song that has featured prominently in the series and in the video game on which the series is based.

The Last of Us season 2 finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

The one that you want: Olivia Newton-John documentary coming to Netflix
The one that you want: Olivia Newton-John documentary coming to Netflix
Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

We’ve got chills and they’re multiplying: The late Olivia Newton-John will be the subject of a Netflix documentary, Deadline reports.

The movie will tell the story of the hit-making singer and actress, both in her own words and through archival footage, and through interviews with friends and collaborators. Newton-John died in 2022 at age 73 after living with breast cancer for many years.

In her career, which included starring roles in movies like Grease and Xanadu, and smash hits like “Physical,” “Magic,” “I Honestly Love You,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “Please Mr. Please,” Newton-John won four Grammys, six American Music Awards and a Daytime Emmy. She became an advocate for cancer research, establishing the Olivia Newton-John Cancer, Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

Deadline quotes director Nicole Newnham as saying, “Olivia always signed her letters ‘love and light’ and that is the shimmering and hopeful legacy she has left us … this unique filmmaking journey – deep into the archives and into the amazing community of Olivia’s close friends and family – has revealed a complex and extraordinary woman whose impact on the world is still rippling outwards.”

The film is brought to you by the same production company responsible for the Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late and the Apple TV+ film Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. So far, there’s no premiere date.

