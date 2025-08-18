‘Ketamine Queen,’ woman who sold drugs to ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry, to plead guilty: DOJ

Actor Matthew Perry speaks onstage during the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Jasveen Sangha, the so-called “Ketamine Queen,” has agreed to plead guilty to five federal charges, including selling “Friends” actor Matthew Perry the dose of ketamine that led to his death in October 2023, according to the Justice Department.

She agreed to plead guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury, according to the DOJ.

Sangha, 42, would be the last of the five people charged in Perry’s death to plead guilty.

She is expected to plead guilty in “the coming weeks,” according to the Justice Department. She faces decades in prison for each count.

Sangha had been scheduled to go on trial in late September.

Perry died from a ketamine overdose on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54. The actor was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, police said. An autopsy report revealed he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

“Sangha worked with Erik Fleming, 55, of Hawthorne, to knowingly distribute ketamine to Perry, a successful actor and author whose struggles with drug addiction were well documented,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a press release. “In October 2023, Sangha and Fleming sold Perry 51 vials of ketamine, which were provided to Kenneth Iwamasa, 60, of Toluca Lake, Perry’s live-in personal assistant.”

“Leading up to Perry’s death, Iwamasa repeatedly injected Perry with the ketamine that Sangha supplied to Fleming,” the release continued. “Specifically, on October 28, 2023, Iwamasa injected Perry with at least three shots of Sangha’s ketamine, which caused Perry’s death.”

Iwamasa, who admitted in court documents to administering the ketamine on the day that Perry died, pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, the DOJ said. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 19.

Fleming admitted in court documents that he distributed the ketamine that killed Perry, prosecutors said. Like Iwamasa, he pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death and will also be sentenced this November.

In the most recent plea, Dr. Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty late last month to four counts of distribution of ketamine. Plasencia distributed ketamine to Iwamasa in order to inject the actor, however, he did not supply the doses that killed Perry. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3.

“Dr. Plasencia is profoundly remorseful for the treatment decisions he made while providing ketamine to Matthew Perry,” his attorney, Karen Goldstein, said in a statement. “He is fully accepting responsibility by pleading guilty to drug distribution.”

Dr. Mark Chavez pleaded guilty in October 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. He admitted he sold Plasencia ketamine to then give to Perry. He faces 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Sept. 17.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Millions of undocumented immigrants will no longer be eligible for bond hearings, according to ICE memo
Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Immigrants who arrive in the United States illegally will no longer be eligible for a bond hearing, a move that comes as the Trump administration ramps up efforts to keep immigrants who enter the country legally detained, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The new policy change was announced in a memo last week from the acting ICE Director Todd Lyons. The memo was described to ABC News.

Before the policy change, immigrants could request a bond hearing before an immigration judge. The extensive new detention policy is also expected to face legal challenges

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

Jacksonville sheriff investigating viral video of man punched, beaten during traffic stop
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) — An investigation has been opened after a cellphone video that appears to show sheriff’s deputies punching and beating a Black man during a traffic stop went viral on social media, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a traffic stop represented to be from February 19, 2025,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Sunday. “We have launched an internal investigation into it and the circumstances surrounding this incident. We hold our officers to the highest standards and are committed to thoroughly determining exactly what occurred.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Rep. LaMonica McIver indicted by grand jury over incident at ICE detention facility
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers outside of an immigration detention facility last month, officials announced Tuesday.

The three-count indictment charges the Democratic congresswoman with “forcibly impeding and interfering with federal law enforcement officers” at the facility, New Jersey U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said in a post on X.

“As I have stated in the past, it is my Constitutional obligation as the Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer for New Jersey to ensure that our federal partners are protected when executing their duties,” Habba said. “While people are free to express their views for or against particular policies, they must not do so in a manner that endangers law enforcement and the communities those officers serve.”

The indictment is a standard procedural step after Habba’s office charged McIver via a criminal complaint last month.

McIver has vowed she will fight the charges and plans to plead not guilty.

“The facts of this case will prove I was simply doing my job and will expose these proceedings for what they are: a brazen attempt at political intimidation,” she said in a statement on X. “This indictment is no more justified than the original charges, and is an effort by Trump’s administration to dodge accountability for the chaos ICE caused and scare me out of doing the work I was elected to do. But it won’t work — I will not be intimidated.”

On May 9, McIver and a few other members of Congress were at Delaney Hall, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, to conduct oversight.

Tensions escalated when a federal officer ordered Newark Mayor Ras Baraka to leave a secured area of the facility or face arrest, and pushing and shoving allegedly occurred, according to prosecutors.

“During her continued attempts to thwart the arrest, McIver slammed her forearm into the body of one law enforcement officer and also reached out and tried to restrain that officer by forcibly grabbing him,” the Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday. “McIver also used each of her forearms to forcibly strike a second officer.”

Following the charges via criminal complaint, McIver alleged in a statement that the decision was politically motivated.

“The charges against me are purely political — they mischaracterize and distort my actions, and are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight,” McIver said.

Top House Democrats also released a joint statement last month defending McIver, vowing to “vigorously” respond to what they say is an illegitimate abuse of power.

“An attack on one of us is an attack on the American people. House Democrats will respond vigorously in the days to come at a time, place and manner of our choosing,” the leaders said.

If convicted, the maximum penalty for the charges in the indictment ranges from one to eight years, Habba said.

Baraka was arrested at the facility and charged with trespassing, though Habba later dropped the charge.

