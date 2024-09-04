Ketanji Brown Jackson says Harris’s nomination ‘gives a lot of people hope’
(WASHINGTON) — Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris’s nomination as the first Black and Asian woman nominee for U.S. president “gives a lot of people hope” that greater equality of opportunity is possible.
“I know a little bit about being a first,” said Jackson, the nation’s first Black woman justice on the high court who was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2022. “I think a lot of people were very happy about my appointment, in part, because they saw it as progress for the country.”
“Whenever we see someone moving into a position where no one has ever been, it gives a lot of people hope,” she said during an appearance on ABC’s “The View.”
The comments were Jackson’s first public acknowledgement on the historic Democratic ticket — Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
“I’m a first, not because I’m the first person who could ever do this job, right? But because our times have changed. Our society has changed,” she said.
Jackson, 53, has been on a media blitz in conjunction with the release of her memoir “Lovely One,” which recounts personal stories from her childhood, education, family life and early career before arriving at the nation’s highest court.
Jackson has been careful to avoid speaking publicly on politics or policy issues, stressing her need to preserve the appearance of impartiality.
Asked whether she is confident the courts would uphold the will of voters if results of the 2024 election are challenged, she said: “I am confident that the courts will faithfully uphold the law, because that is our duty.”
Jackson also weighed in on the Supreme Court’s new, non-binding ethics code, saying she supports public debate over enforcement mechanisms and possible changes to the court’s structure.
“The question is, [how] is that going to play out? We’re still pretty early in the process,” she said, “but I guess I think about all of this as democracy at work, public engagement, these ideas of reforms, are the kinds of things that have been around since the beginning of our Republic.”
(WASHINGTON) — Russia will attempt to influence the 2024 presidential election in favor of a past preferred candidate, according to U.S. officials who briefed reporters on election threats on Tuesday
“We have not observed a shift in Russia’s preferences for the presidential race from past elections, given the role the U.S. is playing with regard to Ukraine and broader policy toward Russia,” according to an Office of the Director of National Intelligence official.
The official did not mention any specific candidate by name, despite reporters pressing for a name.
During the 2016 election, the intelligence community assessed Russia attempted to influence the U.S. election in favor of candidate Donald Trump.
Officials from a vast swath of federal agencies said that Russia is taking a “whole of government approach” to influence the election that includes the presidential race, congressional races and public opinion, according to officials.
“We anticipate them to increase their activities as we get closer to the election,” according to the ODNI official.
The Justice Department on Tuesday released information about a Russian influence campaign related to the Ukrainian war, which officials pointed to as an example of how the U.S. says Russia is hoping to influence the election.
Russia seeks to “undermine electoral integrity and amplify domestic divisions.”
“To accomplish this, Moscow is using a variety of approaches to bolster its messaging and lend an air of authenticity to its efforts,” the official said. “Russian influence actors are planning to overtly use social media to amplify narratives, to sway U.S. public opinion in U.S. swing states, and diminish U.S. support for Ukraine.”
The campaigns and candidates have been kept abreast of these efforts, according to officials.
China and Iran are also make up the “big three” of threat actors the intelligence community is focusing on.
“Russia is the preeminent threat. Iran is a chaos agent and China is holding in the presidential race,” the ODNI official said.
China, according to U.S. officials, is taking a wait-and-see approach and may not attempt to influence the outcome of the presidential race “but we are monitoring the possibility of down ballot influence activities,” as they did in 2022.
They are also focusing on their data collection on U.S. social media platforms.
Iran is seeking to sow “chaos” in the United States, official said.
“Iran seeks to stoke social divisions and undermine confidence in the US democratic institutions around the elections. Iran has demonstrated a long standing interest in exploiting U.S. political and social tensions for a variety of means, including social media. In particular, we are monitoring Iranian actors who are seeking to exacerbate tensions with Israel,” according to an ODNI official.
(CHICAGO) — The four-day gathering of Democrats in Chicago came to a historic end when Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the party’s nomination for president.
The final night of the Democratic National Convention focused on patriotism, featured heartrending stories on hot-button policy issues and showcased Republicans who say they are voting for Harris this November.
Here’s a look at some of highlights and key takeaways from Thursday’s program.
Harris on ‘fight for America’s future’
In what was the biggest speech of her political career, Harris told her story to the American people and said they are all in a “fight for America’s future” as she accepted the nomination.
She started by paying tribute to her late mother, who passed away before she was elected California’s attorney general, U.S. senator and vice president.
“My mother was a brilliant five-foot-tall brown woman with an accent. And as the eldest child, I saw how the world would sometimes treat her,” Harris said. “But my mother never lost her cool. She was tough, courageous, a trailblazer in the fight for women’s health and she taught Maya and me a lesson … she taught us to never complain about injustice but do something about it. Do something about it.”
What followed was a run-through of her professional career as a prosecutor and her focus on the future, including calls to protect reproductive freedom, America’s security and democracy.
“You can always trust me to put country above party and self, to hold sacred America’s fundamental principles, from the rule of law to free and fair elections, to the peaceful transfer of power,” she said in appeal to those with different political affiliations watching her remarks.
“I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations, a president who leads us and listens, who is realistic, practical and has common sense and always fights for the American people from the courthouse to the White House. That has been my life’s work.”
Emphasis on patriotism
Patriotism was an overall theme throughout the night, seen in the scores of American flags waved throughout the United Center as Democrats worked to show that they are the party of American values.
Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Iraq War veteran, brought on stage Democratic veterans who are serving their county and in elected offices at every level.
“These veterans represent the best of our country,” he said. “We stand united as veterans, Democrats and patriots to fight for everyone who serves.”
“But politicians like Donald Trump. They don’t stand with us,” he continued. “They call patriots like Sen. McCain ‘losers.’ John McCain was an American hero. Show some respect.”
In one sign of how Democrats are trying to turn Republican’s long association with patriotism and national security on its head this cycle, Leon Panetta — the secretary of defense under former President Barack Obama — told the story about giving the order that led to the death of Osama bin Laden during a prime-time speaking slot.
Americans share personal stories on hot-button political issues
In two powerful moments, everyday Americans took to the stage to share how politics has had an impact on their lives.
One woman, Anya Cook, recounted how she suffered a miscarriage in a bathroom that nearly killed her due to her state’s strict laws on reproductive health care.
Four people impacted by gun violence later shared their stories with the crowd in moving statements.
Abbey Clements of Newtown, Connecticut, a teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary, said she carries that “horrific day” with her. “The should be here,” she said of the 20 children and six of her colleagues shot to death.
Kim Rubio of Uvalde, Texas, whose daughter was one of 19 children killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting, recounted that day through tears.
“I reach out for the daughter I will never hold again,” she said, as the crowd yelled out her daughter’s name.
Another Republican makes the case for Harris
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger also spoke in primetime in support of Harris — rounding out a slate of Republicans who have spoken at the DNC this week, including former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Mayor John Giles of Mesa, Arizona, former Trump White House national security official Olivia Troye and former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.
Kinzinger sat on the House’s Jan. 6 select committee that investigated the attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was also one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the violence.
He revisited the insurrection during his speech Thursday and the “profound sorrow” of that day while urging conservatives to vote blue.
“Democracy knows no party. It is a living, breathing ideal that defines us as a nation. It is the bedrock that separates us from tyranny — and when that foundation is fractured, we must stand united to strengthen it,” he said, calling on people to “vote for our bedrock values” and elect Harris.
Trump takedowns
Like much of this week, speakers balanced pushing the Democratic Party’s optimistic vision for the nation while also taking time to cast Donald Trump as a threat to those principles.
Rep. Veronica Escobar, who kickstarted the program on Thursday, also pit what Democrats were trying to accomplish against the actions of Trump.
“I just want to say this week our energy, hope and joy have inspired the nation,” she said. “Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been a small man, speaking in small venues, talking about small ideas.”
Harris called him an “unserious man” who if put back in the White House would have “extremely serious” consequences.
“Consider not only the chaos and calamity when he was in office, but also the gravity of what has happened since he lost the last election,” she said, going on to discuss the insurrection and his fraud conviction.
New York City Council member Yusef Salaam, one of the five men exonerated in the “Central Park Five” case, called Trump a “hateful man” during his DNC appearance.
“He wanted us dead,” Salaam said alongside the other men wrongfully convicted in the case. “Today, we are exonerated because the actual perpetrator confessed. And DNA proved it.”
Others who took shots at Trump include prosecutor Tristan Snell, who spoke on stage about taking on Trump University fraud.
“Kamala Harris fought scammers like him. And as president, she will continue to fight for you, for us, for the people,” Snell said.
(MIDDLETOWN, Ohio) — Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance is making a trip home for his first solo campaign rally on the GOP presidential ticket.
Vance will hold a solo rally on Monday afternoon in his hometown of Middletown, Ohio.
Vance’s rally comes one week after he was announced as former President Donald Trump’s running mate for the 2024 presidential election.
The Ohio senator made his first official appearance at a campaign rally on Saturday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, alongside Trump.
Walking out to an enthusiastic crowd, Vance wasted no time in attacking his political opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, before going on to talk about his background, growing up in Ohio and his family struggles.
The Trump-Vance campaign has made it clear that they see the Ohio senator as crucial in their strategy to win the battleground states in the Midwest: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Vance has emphasized his background growing up in the Midwest and the Rust Belt with the hope of connecting with voters in these critical states.
Vance recalled his conversation with the former president when he offered him the opportunity to be his vice president, saying that Trump told him, “You can help me in some of these Midwestern states, like Pennsylvania, Michigan and so forth.”
During his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention last week, Vance emphasized his background growing up in Middletown and living in the Rust Belt.
“I promise you one more thing, to the people of Middletown, Ohio, and all the forgotten communities in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio and every corner of our nation: I will be a vice president who never forgets where he came from,” Vance said Wednesday night.
Vance will now take center stage on Monday in the hometown that has played a crucial role in his upbringing and was the catalyst for much of what has happened to him, including being the backdrop of his memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” in which he shared his story of growing up in poverty in America’s Rust Belt and being surrounded by violence and addiction.