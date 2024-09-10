Keurig to pay $1.5M fine to SEC over K-Cup recyclability claims

(NEW YORK) — Keurig, the company behind the popular home brewing and single-serving coffee maker systems, will pay the SEC a $1.5 million civil penalty after it failed to disclose concerns from two major recycling companies about the K-Cup pods in its annual reports.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will settle with the agency for the hefty fine after it was “charged with making inaccurate statements regarding the recyclability of its K-Cup single use beverage pods.”

“Public companies must ensure that the reports they file with the SEC are complete and accurate,” John T. Dugan, Associate Director for the regional Boston office of the SEC said in a press release. “When a company speaks to an issue in its annual report, they are required to provide information necessary for investors to get the full picture on that issue so that investors can make educated investment decisions.”

A spokesperson at Keurig Dr Pepper told ABC News that the company was “pleased to have reached an agreement that fully resolves this matter.”

“Our K-Cup pods are made from recyclable polypropylene plastic (also known as #5 plastic), which is widely accepted in curbside recycling systems across North America. We continue to encourage consumers to check with their local recycling program to verify acceptance of pods, as they are not recycled in many communities. We remain committed to a better, more standardized recycling system for all packaging materials through KDP actions, collaboration and smart policy solutions,” the statement continued.

In consecutive annual reports for the company’s fiscal years 2019 and 2020, the SEC found that “Keurig stated that its testing with recycling facilities ‘validated that [K-Cup pods] can be effectively recycled.’ But Keurig did not disclose that two of the largest recycling companies in the United States had expressed significant concerns to Keurig regarding the commercial feasibility of curbside recycling of K-Cup pods at that time and indicated that they did not presently intend to accept them for recycling.”

According to the government agency’s review of the 2019 report, “sales of K-Cup pods comprised a significant percentage of net sales of Keurig’s coffee systems business segment, and research earlier conducted by a Keurig subsidiary indicated that environmental concerns were a significant factor that certain consumers considered, among others, when deciding whether to purchase a Keurig brewing system.”

The SEC order found that “Keurig violated Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 13a-1 thereunder.

Keurig agreed to a cease-and-desist order, according to the SEC, without admitting or denying the findings in the order.

The SEC investigation was conducted by Michael Franck, Cassandra H. Arriaza, Susan Cooke, and Michele T. Perillo of the Boston Regional Office.

US economy grew much faster than expected in second quarter
US economy grew much faster than expected in second quarter
Javier Ghersi/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. economy grew much faster than expected over three months ending in June, accelerating from the previous quarter and defying concerns about a possible slowdown.

U.S. GDP grew at a 2.8% annualized rate over three months ending in September. That figure doubled the annualized rate of growth undertaken over the previous quarter.

The economic expansion reflected a surge in consumer spending, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Thursday. The uptick in spending included purchases of housing, and cars, among other items, the BEA added.

The fresh data delivers a strong bill of health for the nation’s economy. The robust performance defies a years-long period of high interest rates, which typically weigh on demand and slow economic activity.

However, the continued growth could complicate the path toward a widely expected interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve in September.

Until the most recent quarter, the economy had been cooling. That trend gave the Federal Reserve confidence that its high interest rates had indeed slowed output and contributed to a slowdown of price increases.

Price increases have slowed significantly from a peak of more than 9%, though inflation remains more than a percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%. An outright drop in prices in June compared to the month prior marked a major sign of progress in slowing inflation.

If the Fed cuts interest rates as the economy is heating up, however, the central bank risks rekindling rapid price increases.

The chances of an interest rate cut at the Fed’s meeting in September stand at more than 80%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

Holland America adds new cruises for celestial events in 2026
Holland America adds new cruises for celestial events in 2026
David Sacks/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Holland America has created some picture perfect cruise itineraries for travelers with celestial events on their adventure bucket list such as seeing the northern lights or a total solar eclipse from the high seas.

The Seattle-based cruise line announced a new slate of celestial cruises on Monday that will take guests to prime locations throughout Europe to experience three different natural phenomena firsthand.

Three new Holland America solar eclipse cruises

Following the success of Holland America’s 2024 eclipse cruises, the company’s chief commercial officer, Beth Bodensteiner, said the team put together the 2026 lineup for more guests “to get a front-row seat for some of the world’s most special natural spectacles” with “in-depth exploration of exciting destinations.”

Three ships from the fleet will be positioned under the path of totality for the Aug. 12, 2026, total solar eclipse.

They include the Oosterdam, which will take guests for a 13-day Mediterranean cruise departing off the eastern coast of Spain, at sea in the path of totality between Alicante and Barcelona; the Nieuw Statendam, which is set to explore Northern Europe for a 28-day cruise, sailing off the northwest coast of Iceland at sea in the path of totality; and the 35-day Voyage of the Vikings, a roundtrip cruise from Boston aboard the Zuiderdam, will sail under the path of totality off the west coast of Iceland, just before arriving at Grundarfjörður.

Guests aboard each excursion can expect lectures from scientific experts, themed activities and proper safety equipment for viewing the total eclipse.

The Voyage of the Vikings sets sail July 18, 2026, and has calls at Portland, Maine; Sydney, Corner Brook, Red Bay, St. Anthony, St John’s and Halifax in Canada; Paamiut (Frederikshåb), Nanortalik and Qaqortoq (Julianehåb) in Greenland; Reykjavik, Seydisfjördur, Húsavík and Grundarfjørdur in Iceland; Eidfjord, Norway; Rotterdam, Netherlands; Dublin, Ireland; and Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The Scandinavian Solar Eclipse departs July 25, 2026, from Dover, England, or Rotterdam aboard the Niew Statendam, with multiple calls in Norway, Iceland, Greenland, the Faroe Islands and Scotland.

The shortest of the three voyages through the Mediterranean will have calls at Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, Greece and Montenegro.

Holland America debuts Northern Lights cruises

“As 2026 is predicted to be a highly active period for auroras, a growing number of travelers plan to prioritize seeing them on vacation. Guests seeking to pair that adventure with an in-depth exploration of Norway can do so on one of two Northern Lights cruises aboard Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam,” Holland America announced. “The cruises feature an overnight in Alta, also known as The City of the Northern Lights, and spend five days above the Arctic Circle.”

The first of the two cruises, a 14-day journey departing Oct. 4, 2026, will sail from Rotterdam to Amsterdam. The 15-day option departs Oct. 16, 2026, from Dover to Rotterdam.

Summer Solstice Holland America cruise above the Arctic Circle

The Nieuw Statendam will take passengers on a 14-day cruise crossing the Arctic Circle to celebrate the summer solstice in Honningsvåg, Norway, one of the northernmost cities on the planet, to experience the maximum amount of daylight on the longest day of the year.

The cruise line is offering some early booking discounts for a limited time on premium packages for its Mariner Society loyalty members, which includes an up to $400 onboard credit for bookings made by Oct. 29, 2024.

Bookings for the Celestial Cruises open July 31.

Dow falls 1,000 points as recession fears fuel calls for interest rate cut
Dow falls 1,000 points as recession fears fuel calls for interest rate cut
Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Stocks plummeted on Monday as markets worldwide reckoned with a disappointing jobs report last week that fueled concern of a possible recession.

The major stock indexes in the U.S. fell more than 2% in early trading. The S&P 500 fell about 4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped more than 6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell roughly 1,000 points, or nearly 3%.

The market downturn triggered calls for a large interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s next meeting in September. Some investors voiced an even more urgent request for a rare emergency rate cut as soon as this week.

Japan’s main Nikkei 225 stock index dropped more than 12%, its worst day of trading since 1987.

In early U.S. trading, chipmaker Nvidia plunged more than 14%. Apple fell more than 8%.

“Investors are feeling massive pain globally,” Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at investment firm Wedbush, said in a note to clients. 

U.S. markets, he added, are “trading heavy in the red across the board.”

Employers hired 114,000 workers in July, falling well short of economist expectations of 185,000 jobs added, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data on Friday showed. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%, the highest level since October 2021.

The unemployment rate has soared this year from 3.7% to 4.3%. That trend has triggered a recession indicator known as the “Sahm Rule,” which says that a rise of 0.5 percentage points in the unemployment rate within a 12-month period typically precedes a recession.

On Sunday, Goldman Sachs economists raised the probability of a U.S. recession in the next year from 15% to 25%.

