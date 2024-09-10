Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill and more pay tribute to ‘Star Wars’ actor James Earl Jones

Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill and more pay tribute to ‘Star Wars’ actor James Earl Jones
As soon as news broke that legendary actor and voice over artist James Earl Jones died Monday at 93, Hollywood took to social media to mourn.

Jones, who famously voiced Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise and Mufasa in the 1994 and 2019 Lion King films, died on Monday morning at his home in Dutchess County, New York, surrounded by his family, his rep confirmed to ABC News.

Here are just some of those tributes from his famous friends/fans:

His Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill posted in part “#RIP dad 💔.” In the films, Hamill played Luke Skywalker, son of Darth Vader.

Kevin Costner, who starred with Jones in Field of Dreams, took to Instagram to share, “If you’ve seen it, you know that this movie wouldn’t be the same with anyone else in his role. Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa.”

“Rest in peace, friend,” Costner concluded.

Rob Minkoff: Minkoff, the director of the 1994 Lion King film, shared, “His portrayal of Mufasa was perfection. What a powerful man and actor. Gone but will never be forgotten. Rest in power.”

Octavia Spencer: The Oscar winner Instagrammed she is “incredibly saddened” by the news, adding, “Legendary doesn’t even begin to describe his iconic roles and impact on cinema forever.” She added, “His voice and talent will be remembered always. Sending love to his family, friends and countless fans in all galaxies, far, far away. 🤍🕊️”

LeVar Burton: Burton, who starred in the 1980 film, Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones with Jones, posted, “There will never be another of his particular combination of graces.”

Colman Domingo: “Rest. Thank you for everything. Everything. Everything,” the Rustin Oscar nominee wrote on Instagram. “We all looked to you. Thank you King James Earl Jones. Rest well.”

Yvette Nicole Brown: “Besides #StarWars, the first film I remember ever seeing was #Claudine,” Brown said in an Instagram post. “#JamesEarlJones is a part of my cinematic DNA. Heartbroken doesn’t begin to cover it.”

Bob Iger: The CEO of ABC News’ parent company Disney highlighted Jones’ career in a moving tribute shared on Disney’s Instagram page, saying in part, “From the gentle wisdom of Mufasa to the menacing threat of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones gave voice to some of the greatest characters in cinema history.”

Lupita Nyong'o remembers Chadwick Boseman on fourth anniversary of his death
Lupita Nyong’o remembers Chadwick Boseman on fourth anniversary of his death
Lupita Nyong’o is remembering her friend and former Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman Wednesday, on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Boseman was just 43 when he lost his private battle with colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020.

“Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever,” Lupita captioned a black-and-white photo of the actor she posted to Instagram.

She added a quote from an unknown writer, reading, “Grief never ends. But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love.”

Boseman was secretly fighting the disease while logging memorable performances spanning from Black Panther and other installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to heralded turns in films like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Just a handful of people knew of his condition before his death.

'Twisters'﻿ spins up $80.5 million debut with #1 opening weekend
‘Twisters’﻿ spins up $80.5 million debut with #1 opening weekend
Twisters twisted through the competition to grab the #1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend.

The disaster flick, a standalone sequel to 1996’s Twister, brought it a total of $80.5 million during its debut frame, Variety reports. That’s good enough for the third-biggest premiere weekend of 2024, following Inside Out 2 and Dune: Part 2, which opened with $154 million and $82 million, respectively.

Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos, and is accompanied by a soundtrack filled with some of the biggest names in country music, including Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and Jelly Roll.

Coming in at #2 in the box office was two-week champ Despicable Me 4, which brought its domestic total to $259 million with an extra $29 million. Inside Out 2, already the highest-grossing movie of 2024 and Pixar’s highest-grossing worldwide film of all time, added $12.7 million to its now $596.4 million total.

A pair of horror movies rounded out the top five: ﻿Longlegs﻿ grabbed #4 with $11.7 million in its second week, followed by ﻿A Quiet Place: Day One﻿, with $6.1 million in its fourth week.

Jenna Ortega expresses regret over 'Wednesday' script comments
Jenna Ortega expresses regret over ‘Wednesday’ script comments
In a new profile in Vanity Fair, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega is expressing some regrets over comments she made regarding her hit Netflix show Wednesday.

As reported in 2023, Ortega drew fire from writers — particularly during the extended Hollywood strikes — when she told Dax Shepard and Monica Padman‘s Armchair Expert podcast she had to “put [her] foot down” regarding scripts for the show.

“There were times on that set where I even became almost unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines,” she said in part. “I had to sit down with the writers, and they’d be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I’d have to go and explain why I couldn’t go do certain things.”

The words “toxic” and “entitled” were bandied about in tweets and headlines after her comments made the news.

To VF, Jenna looked back, saying, “I probably could have used my words better in describing all of that,” calling herself “a rambler.”

She added, “I think it was hard because I felt like had I represented the situation better, it probably would’ve been received better.”

She added of the flap, “Everything that I said felt so magnified. … It felt almost dystopian to me. I felt like a caricature of myself.”

Jenna confessed, “I got sick of myself last year. My face was everywhere … so it’s like, fair enough, if I were opening my phone and I saw the same girl with some stupid quote or something, I would be over it too.”

Ortega reveals she successfully lobbied for a producer credit on the second season of Wednesday, which debuts on Netflix in 2025, in an effort to secure more “agency” for herself and her character, Wednesday Addams.

