Kevin O’Leary supports using AI extras instead of humans in films like ‘Marty Supreme’

Kevin O’Leary on an episode of ‘Shark Tank’ season 17. (Disney/Christopher Willard)

Kevin O’Leary is making his opinions on the use of AI in Hollywood known.

The businessman and Shark Tank star, who makes his acting debut in the upcoming A24 film Marty Supreme, recently said on The Hill‘s World of Travel podcast that the production could have saved “millions of dollars” if AI had been used in the place of background actors.

“Almost every scene had as many as 150 extras. Now, those people have to stay awake for 18 hours, be completely dressed in the background. [They’re] not necessarily in the movie, but they’re necessary to be there moving around. And yet, it costs millions of dollars to do that,” O’Leary said. “Why couldn’t you simply put AI agents in their place? Because they’re not the main actors. They’re only in the story visually. [You could] save millions of dollars, so more movies could be made. The same director, instead of spending $90 million or whatever he spent, could’ve spent $35 million and made two movies.”

O’Leary then made an erroneous reference to the AI-generated character Tilly Norwood, which was created in 2025 by Xicoia. The character provoked controversy in Hollywood when it was reported that several talent agents were interested in signing it for representation. SAG-AFTRA issued a statement on Sept. 30 condemning the AI-generated character, saying it’s “jeopardizing performer livelihoods and devaluing human artistry.”

“I’d argue for the sake of the art, you should allow it in certain cases, and extra is a really good-use case because you can’t tell the difference. You just put 100 Norwell Tillies in there and you’re good,” O’Leary said on the podcast.

O’Leary plays the husband of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s character in Marty Supreme. The film stars Timothée Chalamet and releases in theaters on Christmas Day.

Michael Jackson biopic release delayed until 2026
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Michael Jackson fans who’ve been anxiously waiting for the biopic on the singer’s life will be waiting a little longer.

Lionsgate just announced that the film, Michael, has been pushed back, and will now hit theaters and IMAX on April 24, 2026.

This is the second time the film’s release has been delayed. The movie, which has the support of MJ’s estate, was originally supposed to open April 18, 2025, and was later pushed to Oct. 3, 2025.

Michael stars Jackson’s nephew Jafaar Jackson, and the cast also includes Colman Domingo, Miles Teller and Nia Long. It was directed by Antoine Fuqua, director of films like Training Day, The Equalizer trilogy and Olympus Has Fallen.

According to the description, Michael will follow the Grammy-winning singer’s journey to becoming a superstar, and will present “an intimate look at the life and enduring legacy of one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’: Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien star in A24 film’s trailer
Rose Byrne stars in ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.’ (Logan White/A24)

The official trailer for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You has arrived.

A24 released the trailer for the drama film on Wednesday. Rose Byrne stars in the upcoming movie from writer and director Mary Bronstein.

Conan O’BrienA$AP Rocky and Danielle Macdonald also appear in the film, which finds Byrne playing a mother named Linda.

As her life crashes down around her, Linda “attempts to navigate her child’s mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist,” according to an official synopsis.

O’Brien plays Linda’s therapist, who, as featured in the trailer, did not respond to an email about a dream Linda had.

“I don’t respond to my clients’ dream emails,” he tells her.

Her circumstances get considerably more difficult as the trailer goes on, including the ceiling of her home caving in due to water damage and struggling to figure out her daughter’s medical appointments. Linda eventually asks her therapist what she is supposed to do to fix things.

“I would like you to get a good night’s sleep,” he says in response.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You kicks into movie theaters this fall, with a limited theatrical release starting on Oct. 10.

‘The Last of Us’ co-creator Neil Druckmann on exiting the HBO series ahead of season 3
Pedro Pascal in ‘The Last of Us.’ (Liane Hentscher/HBO)

The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann is opening up about his decision to exit the HBO series adaptation of his video game.

Druckmann served as co-showrunner of HBO’s The Last of Us before he announced his decision to step away from his creative involvement in the show in July 2025. In a recent interview with Variety, Druckmann said he did not exit the series on a whim. Rather, it was because he accomplished the goal he set out when he began adapting the video game for the screen.

“I had multiple goals, some of them were selfish. I wanted to elevate The Last of Us beyond the people that have played the game,” Druckmann said. “I felt like that story could find a bigger audience for people that will never play video games.”

He called the goal “crazy,” saying he “wanted someone to watch this show and have no idea it was based on the video game, and then be like, ‘Wait, that’s based on a video game?’”

Druckmann says there is data to show that people have watched the show and it led to them buying a PlayStation or a PC to start playing The Last of Us video game.

“That has become this gateway for them, for this medium that I love so much,” Druckmann said.

Now, Druckmann said, his hard work on season 1 and 2 has paid off and it is time to get back to putting his focus on making video games.

“It was time to go back to the thing that started it all, which is just full-time video game work. But other things are coming and we can announce more things soon,” Druckmann said.

HBO renewed The Last of Us for season 3 in April.

