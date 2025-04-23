Key Karen Read murder trial witness Kerry Roberts says victim has been ‘forgotten’

Kerry Roberts, witness in Karen Read’s murder trial/ ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Karen Read arrived in court Tuesday for the first day of her second murder trial as her defense team maintains her innocence, saying she is the victim of a botched investigation and law enforcement cover-up.

However, prosecutors allege that a drunk and angry Read knowingly slammed her SUV into her boyfriend — Boston police officer John O’Keefe — outside of a get-together at another officer’s home and left him to die in a blizzard in January 2022.

Read pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a collision causing death.

One of the trial’s key witnesses, Kerry Roberts, who was O’Keefe’s lifelong friend, spoke exclusively to “Good Morning America” on Wednesday morning, saying she is speaking out because she believes people have forgotten O’Keefe was the victim in this case.

“I think people have forgotten John in general,” Roberts told ABC News’ Matt Gutman in the “GMA” interview. “He is the victim. He’s lost his life. He’s not coming back.”

The judge in Read’s first trial declared a mistrial on July 1, 2024, after the jury said it was unable to reach a unanimous consensus on the fifth day of deliberations. Roberts also testified in the first trial, though she wasn’t cross-examined.

Roberts, who took the stand on Tuesday and will continue testifying Wednesday, is a critical witness for the prosecution because she was among the the first people Read called at 5 a.m. on the morning of the blizzard trying to find O’Keefe.

Roberts told ABC News she then relayed to Brendan Kane, another longtime friend of O’Keefe, the contents of her call that morning with Read.

“The first phone call was, ‘John’s dead.’ Then she hung up,” Roberts told “GMA.”

It was early morning and dark outside when Roberts then picked up Read and Jennifer McCabe, another O’Keefe friend who Karen had called, but whom Kerry said she didn’t really know. Kerry drove the women to the house where Read had dropped O’Keefe off.

“It was so snowy you couldn’t see,” Roberts said. “And as we were driving, Karen would lean in between us, and she was frantic. I mean, she knew John was missing, so she was frantic about it, as I would be. And then we turned to pull down Fairview, and she saw him on the lawn, and I didn’t.”

Roberts and Read jumped out of the vehicle where the two women performed CPR on O’Keefe until police arrived, according to Roberts.

“We went to go find him, and make sure he got home OK,” Roberts said. “And when you find him and he’s not OK, it was, it was pretty hard.”

O’Keefe became a police officer, just like his grandfather, and stayed close with his family, including his sister, Kristen. When she and her husband died within months of each other, O’Keefe took his niece and nephew in as his own. Roberts said she acted essentially as his right hand during this period.

“It was like all hands on deck,” Roberts said. “When they would go to dance recitals and stuff, father-daughter dances, I would do their hair and get the boutonniere and get the corsage. He did a great job. This was one of my best friends”

In the three years since Read was arrested, the town of Canton has been transformed as neighbors have taken sides and witnesses have been harassed.

“It’s all about which side are you on,” Roberts told “GMA.”

“We’re John’s closest friends and family, and we still haven’t been able to grieve because of all of this. It’s all lost on this circus,” Roberts said.

USA Fencing disqualifies athlete for refusing to compete against transgender woman
(Hill Street Studios/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — A female fencer was disqualified from a competition for refusing to compete against a transgender opponent, USA Fencing said in a statement to ABC News on Thursday.

The incident occurred last month at a USA Fencing-sanctioned regional tournament where fencer Stephanie Turner decided to remove her mask and take a knee instead of competing against Redmond Sullivan, a transgender woman.

Following the act of protest, the referee of the University of Maryland match — which was not an NCAA tournament — issued a black card to Turner, removing her from the competition.

USA Fencing’s current transgender and non-binary athlete policy was enacted in 2023 and allows athletes to participate in sanctioned events “in a manner consistent with their gender identity/ expression, regardless of the gender associated with the sex they were assigned at birth.”

USA Fencing told ABC News on Thursday that the decision to disqualify Turner from the tournament was “not related to any personal statement” but because she refused to fence an “eligible opponent.”

Sullivan transferred to the Wagner College women’s fencing team from the men’s team in 2024.

“We understand that the conversation on equity and inclusion pertaining to transgender participation in sport is evolving,” USA Fencing said in a statement, adding that the organization “will always err on the side of inclusion, and we’re committed to amending the policy as more relevant evidence-based research emerges, or as policy changes take effect in the wider Olympic & Paralympic movement.”

In a statement to ABC News on Thursday, Turner detailed the moment she took a knee and decided not to compete against Sullivan.

“As a woman fencing in a women’s tournament, I do not believe men should fence in my category. I was not aware Mr. Sullivan was registered until the night before the tournament. I prayed about it and decided if Mr. Sullivan and I were to fence face-to-face, then I would peaceably protest by taking a knee,” Turner said, misgendering Sullivan.

Turner said she has previously refused to fence in tournaments in which she knew a transgender athlete was going to compete, including the 2023 Summer Nationals.

“I want to thank God for trusting me with this mission to fight for female-exclusive sports and putting me in a place to effectively protest,” Turner added.

ABC News has reached out to Redmond Sullivan for a comment. The University of Maryland declined to comment on the incident.

The incident between Turner and Sullivan comes amid a wider debate surrounding transgender athletes in women’s and girls’ sports.

In February, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports, fulfilling a promise that was at the center of his 2024 campaign.

Titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” the order mandates immediate enforcement, including against schools and athletic associations that “deny women single-sex sports and single-sex locker rooms,” according to the document, and directs state attorneys general to identify best practices for enforcing the mandate.

Opponents of the federal order said at the time that Trump’s action would lead to increased discrimination and harassment.

“This order could expose young people to harassment and discrimination, emboldening people to question the gender of kids who don’t fit a narrow view of how they’re supposed to dress or look,” Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson said in a statement at the time. “Participating in sports is about learning the values of teamwork, dedication, and perseverance. And for so many students, sports are about finding somewhere to belong. We should want that for all kids — not partisan policies that make life harder for them.”

Proponents say, however, Trump’s federal direction brings clarity at the federal level.

“We’re a national governing body and we follow federal law,” NCAA President Charlie Baker told Republican senators at a hearing in December. “Clarity on this issue at the federal level would be very helpful.”

‘Complete chaos’: 3 adults charged after brawl breaks out during youth hockey game
Obtained by ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Three adults were charged on Wednesday after a brawl broke out during a youth hockey tournament in New Jersey, according to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

The incident, which was captured on video, occurred on March 29, when the Philadelphia Frenzy Cadet A team competed against the Maple Shade Cadet A team in the Veterans Memorial Invitational Tournament, officials said.

Several youth hockey players started to get in an altercation, which escalated when parents and coaches ran onto the court, leading to “complete chaos,” according to Egg Harbor Township Police Sgt. Ben Kollman.

The video shows one adult falling to the ground, with a woman jumping on top of that individual and repeatedly punching him.

“The three people that are being charged were involved in most of the fighting,” Kollman told ABC News. “Others that were on the court, some people did go out there and assist to break up the fight, as well as assist to remove some kids and get them to a safer place.”

Philadelphia residents Colleen Biddle, 41, and Justin Pacheco, 38, along with Robert Schafer, 38, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, have been charged with “simple assault at a youth sporting event and disorderly conduct,” police said.

Kollman said it was “sad to watch some of the video and see some of the kids trying to pull their parents off of other people” and hopes that parents and coaches learn to “control themselves.”

Both the Philadelphia Frenzy Hockey Board and the Maple Shade Hockey Board released statements saying they will be accepting any disciplinary action by the American Ball Hockey Alliance Board.

The ABHA said in a statement that violence is “NEVER condoned in our sport” and that both teams are now suspended from the Veterans Memorial Invitational Tournament. The board also said a Maple Shade Cadet A assistant coach has been suspended from the ABHA.

“The incident was instigated by out-of-town teams and, as such, does not reflect the values or behavior of the host facility, Egg Harbor Township Street Hockey, their teams, or their families,” the board said.

A 2023 NASO National Officiating Survey found that parents are blamed for nearly 40% cases involving bad sportsmanship, with players causing less than 10% of those incidents.

Judge to consider temporarily blocking Trump administration from carrying out mass layoffs
Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A judge on Tuesday will consider whether to temporarily block the Trump administration from carrying out mass layoffs across the federal government, in one of several lawsuits challenging Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency’s large-scale effort to slash the federal workforce.

The lawsuit, filed last week by a coalition of five federal workers’ unions, alleges that the Trump administration’s ongoing effort to fire massive numbers of federal employees across multiple agencies — including its recent deferred resignation offer to more than 2 million federal employees — violates Congress’ power to establish a federal workforce, as well as federal procedures that dictate how the workforce should be reduced.

“The Executive Branch acting as the ‘woodchipper for bureaucracy’ conflicts with Congress’s role as the creator, funder, and mission setter for the executive branch agencies,” the lawsuit said.

The unions, which represent hundreds of thousands of employees across dozens of federal agencies and departments, are seeking a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration, claiming that the mass reduction of the federal work force will lead to a “critical” loss of revenues for unions as well as their influence at the bargaining table.

The National Treasury Employees Union, the unions claimed, stands to lose “as much as half of its dues revenue and around half of the workers that it represents.”

Lawyers with the Department of Justice have pushed back against the allegations, arguing that an order blocking the changes would “interfere with the President’s ability to manage, shape, and streamline the federal workforce to more closely reflect policy preferences and the needs of the American public.”

“[T]he President is charged with directing the Executive Branch workforce, and he has determined that the politically accountable heads of his agencies should take steps to streamline and modernize the workforce through measures including voluntary deferred resignations, removal of certain probationary employees, and RIFs [reductions in force],” the Justice Department wrote in a court filing.

The government also claimed that President Donald Trump’s executive action ordering the reductions is “consistent with applicable law,” and dismissed the unions’ concerns over their potential loss of revenues and bargaining power as “speculative.”

Since Trump returned to the White House, Musk, named by Trump as the head of DOGE, has been spearheading efforts to reduce the size of government, slash thousands of federal contracts, cut programs deemed to be wasteful, and root out fraud.

After ending its deferred resignation offer last week amid court battles challenging the program, the Trump administration has begun layoffs by targeting mostly probationary employees — recent hires who joined the federal workforce within the last one to two years, depending on the agency, and have fewer protections.

This initial round of layoffs could impact more than 200,000 workers hired by the federal government within the last two years, according to data from the Office of Personnel Management.

