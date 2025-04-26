Key moments from Pope Francis’ funeral as mourners bid farewell to late pontiff

Key moments from Pope Francis' funeral as mourners bid farewell to late pontiff
People gather along the road as the coffin of Pope Francis is transported from Saint Peter’s Basilica to Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, after the pontiff’s funeral ceremony in St. Peter’s Square, at The Vatican (Marco Ravagli/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

(ROME) — Pope Francis was laid to rest Saturday at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome after dying at 88 years old on April 21.

More than 250,000 people turned out to bid farewell to the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church. The crowd at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican included many young people and world leaders, giving us some important snapshots of our political moment.

Here are some key moments from the historic event:

Francis remembered as ‘pope among the people’

At his funeral, Pope Francis was remembered and venerated as a pontiff with “strength and serenity” who modeled his pontificate on St. Francis of Assisi. The dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, delivered the homily in front of mourners in St. Peter’s Square.

“He established direct contact with individuals and peoples, eager to be close to everyone, with a marked attention to those in difficulty, giving himself without measure, especially to the marginalized, the least among us,” Re said.

“He was a Pope among the people, with an open heart towards everyone. He was also a Pope attentive to the signs of the times and what the Holy Spirit was awakening in the Church.”

Young people play a prominent role in Pope Francis’ funeral

Pope Francis’ outreach resonated with the younger generations, thousands of whom were present in St. Peter’s Square to mourn the late pontiff during his funeral on Saturday morning.

About 80,000 teenagers had registered for the Jubilee of Teenagers, a special event for worshippers between the ages of 12 and 17 during the Catholic Church’s Jubilee year of 2025, according to the Dicastery for Evangelization, a department of the Roman Curia — the central governing body of the Catholic Church.

Some changes were made to the event, scheduled for Friday and Sunday, due to Francis’ death. The canonization of Carlo Acutis, who died in 2006 at the age of 15 from leukemia, was postponed. Acutis, an Italian teen known for his devotion to the Eucharist, is set to become the first “millennial” saint upon his canonization, which was formally approved by Francis in July 2024.

Crowd applauds as Pope Francis’ coffin is brought out of basilica

The mourners assembled in St. Peter’s Square broke into applause as pallbearers carried the pope’s coffin outside. It was the site of Pope Francis’ last official act, when he celebrated Easter Sunday a day before he died on April 21.

American reporter delivers 1st reading

Some young adults even played a prominent role in the funeral proceedings. American Kielce Gussie, 28, did the first reading in English — several verses from the Acts of the Apostles.

Gussie works as a journalist at Vatican News and completed her undergraduate degree in theology at Mount St. Mary’s University. She also has a licentiate degree in church communication from Rome’s Pontifical University of the Holy Cross.

Crowd applauds Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in attendance with his wife Olena Zelenska, earned applause from the crowd in St. Peter’s Square appeared on the screens around the area.

Zelenskyy has led Ukraine during the country’s war with Russia, which escalated in 2022 after the Russian invasion of the Eastern European country.

President Donald Trump met privately with Zelenskyy prior to the funeral and had a “very productive session,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told the press pool traveling with Trump.

It was the first meeting between the two men since their contentious February meeting in the Oval Office, in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance rebuked Zelenskyy for his handling of the war.

First lady Melania Trump joined the president at the funeral. Former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden attended the funeral as well, sitting about four rows behind the Trumps.

Pages of the Book of Gospels blow in the wind

It is one of the most poignant and iconic moments in papal funerals: the simple yet profound image of the breeze blowing the pages of the Book of the Gospels resting on top of the pope’s coffin in St. Peter’s Square.

The book was opened to the reading, “In the Passion and death of the Lord.”

Bells toll as coffin is brought back into basilica

The coffin carrying Pope Francis was brought through the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica for a final time as bells tolled for the pope throughout the Vatican.

The funeral, which lasted more than two hours, concluded with bells ringing for the pontiff. His coffin was taken to Rome’s Basilica of Saint Mary Major where he was laid to rest.

Thousands line streets of Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral procession

The four-mile route between St. Peter’s Basilica and the final resting place of Pope Francis — the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome — was lined with tens of thousands of mourners following his funeral on Saturday morning.

People could be seen crying and applauding as Francis’ coffin drove by.

Francis’ coffin was placed in the bed of a white pickup truck, where it was visible to the thousands lining the streets. The procession took the pope’s body past some of Rome’s historical landmarks, such as the Roman Forum and the Colosseum.

When Pope Francis arrived at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, it was the last time he was seen in public before his burial. The basilica will reopen to visitors again on Sunday.

ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler, Kevin Shalvey, Jon Haworth, Hannah Demissie, Molly Nagle, Alex Ederson, Phoebe Natanson and Thomas Dunlavey.

How a team of ‘suburban dads’ secured a key checkpoint in Gaza’s ‘death corridor’
How a team of 'suburban dads' secured a key checkpoint in Gaza's 'death corridor'
Thousands of Palestinians displaced by Israel continue to return to their lands in the north from the south with their vehicles in Gaza on January 29, 2025. (Photo by Moiz Salhi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — In mid-January, when two U.S.-based contracting firms tapped to secure a critical vehicle checkpoint in Gaza scrambled to sign up more than a hundred ex-military operators, the packing list for prospective hires included two types of assault rifles, Glock pistols, and knives, according to a memo obtained by ABC News.

It said nothing of citrus fruits.

But from late January until mid-March, when the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal fell apart, the ex-military and intelligence officials found that humanitarian aid measures played a crucial role in ensuring their safety in one of the Middle East’s most dangerous corridors, said one of the former officials who asked not to be named.

“We observed firsthand the desperation of some of the folks coming through,” the official told ABC News. “So the oranges and water were a hit.”

The two U.S.-based private security companies, Safe Reach Solutions and UG Solutions, were hired earlier this year by a multinational consortium of states involved in negotiating the ceasefire — including the United States, Qatar and Egypt — to ferry tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians back to a decimated northern Gaza, without allowing the movement of weapons.

The contractors, comprised of former Special Forces personnel, diplomats, and intelligence officers, did not face any notable confrontations or threats of violence over the course of two months on the ground in Gaza, the official said, and only confiscated a smattering of small weapons during vehicle searches.

But their mission was not without its challenges. From the time their contract was awarded, leaders of the two firms had just 96 hours to recruit, screen, and transport via chartered jet more than 100 individuals scattered across the U.S. to the Gaza Strip, where they then needed to sort out how to physically operate the checkpoint, mitigate security vulnerabilities, and minimize traffic congestion, the official said.

The model could inform future efforts to secure Gaza, some military contracting experts said.

Mick Mulroy, a former CIA paramilitary officer who is now an ABC News national security analyst, said private military contractors appear to be the only logical solution to peace in the short term.

“What is going to prevent the resurgence of Hamas? If it’s not a multinational military force, and it’s not the Israel Defense Forces — it’s the private security forces,” said Mulroy, who is also the founder of Fogbow, a humanitarian aid group. “Right now, there’s no alternative that I’ve seen.”

Confronting the past

Hamas launched a surprise attack across Israel’s southern border on Oct. 7, 2023, killing at least 1,200 Israelis while capturing about 250 Israeli hostages. Since then, Israel’s military response has killed at least 50,000 Gazans, most of them women and children.

A ceasefire agreement negotiated this past January ended last month when Israel resumed hostilities after saying Hamas had not released all remaining hostages. The conflict has led to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including the collapse of the health care system.

Before the contractors deployed in January, a memo drafted by UG Solutions and circulated among former U.S. military personnel offered a daily rate of $1,100 for “operators” and $1,250 for medics, with a $10,000 advance paid “within 5 days of arrival in the country,” according to a copy obtained by ABC News.

The memo solicited inquiries from former “U.S. [Special Operations Forces] Personnel Only,” and while details of the mission were not made explicit, it noted that members of the team “will be able to defend yourself and there will be written [rules of engagement] once you arrive.”

They had reason to tread carefully. The last time American contractors were hired to work in Gaza, in 2003, three employees of the security firm DynCorp were killed by a roadside bomb while escorting U.S. officials near Beit Lahiya, some 40 kilometers north of Rafah.

Despite the precarious threat environment in Gaza, the hired ex-soldiers spent a considerable portion of their time troubleshooting obstacles related to the destitution of Palestinians travelling through their checkpoint, the official said. Limited fuel supplies in the region meant officials “got really good at pushing cars,” for example.

Another challenge for the two U.S.-based firms, which worked in tandem with a third Egyptian company, was to overcome the troubled reputation of security contractors working in the Middle East. Concerns about the use of American military contractors abroad exploded in 2007 when members of Blackwater, a private military company, killed 17 Iraqi civilians during an incident in Baghdad. Four of those hired soldiers were eventually convicted for their roles in the massacre, before they were later pardoned by President Donald Trump.

National security commentators have in the past bristled at the premise of using American contractors to work on the ground in Gaza. Peter Singer, the author of a book about contract soldiers, called it a “terrible idea” and a “not-even-half-baked notion” that merited heightened scrutiny. David Ignatius, the Washington Post columnist, characterized its proposal as “a potentially controversial part of the plan” to secure Gaza.

The coalition official told ABC News that U.S. operators were cognizant of the “optics of the situation” and took proactive steps to not appear “intimidating” to Gazans passing through their checkpoint. The official described their personnel as mainly ex-Special Forces with experience in the region — “suburban dads” of an average age of 45-50.

“This was not going to be a security mission about running and gunning,” the official said. “This was going to be all about discipline and restraint.”

Several Gazans who used the checkpoint told ABC News that the contractors treated them with respect, often greeting motorists in halting Arabic. One Palestinian man who asked not to be named for security reasons observed that the contractors often tried to reduce the visibility of their weapons.

A ‘target on their backs’

Threats posed by Hamas and other hostile actors in the region were compounded in part by Trump’s rhetoric, regional experts told ABC News, which included a controversial proposal to redevelop the Gaza Strip into the “Riviera of the Middle East,” displacing its population in the process. Hamas leaders said the mere suggestion was “capable of igniting the region.”

Ambassador Luis Moreno, a former senior U.S. diplomat in Tel Aviv, warned that Trump’s inflammatory comments likely placed a “target on their backs,” referring to the American contractors.

“It’s already an incredibly risky, risky job,” Moreno told ABC News. “There’s no doubt that Trump’s declarations on moving two million Gazans out of Gaza made their lives much more complicated.”

The founder of UG Solutions is Jameson Govoni, a Massachusetts-bred retired Green Beret who once said he “helped set up” a surveillance program for the Special Forces that aimed to “teach special operations soldiers how to conduct surveillance and find hard-to-find terrorist cells around the world.”

Govoni later founded the Sentinel Foundation, a nonprofit focused on combating child trafficking, and a for-profit hangover cure company called Alcohol Armor, which last year hosted a David Guetta concert in Las Vegas, according to a video it shared on social media.

Safe Reach Solutions, the logistics firm in Gaza, was founded by Phil Reilly, a former CIA paramilitary officer who is no stranger to precarious missions in hostile territories. He was among the first Americans to set foot in Afghanistan after September 11, 2001 — less than two weeks after the attacks.

The contractors concluded their work in Gaza last month when the cease-fire deal fell apart and Israeli forces resumed their bombing campaign. The Israeli Defense Forces now claim to occupy some 30% of Gaza territory.

After the ceasefire collapsed, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff suggested using a “security force” in Gaza as a long-term solution. A spokesperson for Safe Reach Solutions said they had not discussed a return to the region with American officials.

Several planets found orbiting star less than 6 light-years away
Several planets found orbiting star less than 6 light-years away
Michael Orso/Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — Astronomers have confirmed the existence of four planets orbiting a star less than 6 light-years away with help from some of the world’s most powerful telescopes.

Research published in October 2024 revealed that one planet was rotating around Barnard’s Star, the second-closest single star system to Earth. But a combination of telescopes all over the world confirmed the presence of four small exoplanets, according to a study published last week in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

The Gemini Telescope in Hawaii and the Very Large Telescope in Chile were used to detect the additional rocky planets, the astronomers said.

“It’s signaling a breakthrough with the precision of these new instruments from previous generations,” said Ritvik Basant, Ph.D student at the University of Chicago and lead author of the paper, in a statement.

The first planet was detected using a 27-foot diameter telescope at the European Space Observatory’s Paranal Observatory in Chile and a spectrograph that could quickly detect changes in the star’s velocity, according to the 2024 paper, published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Barnard’s Star, a low-mass red dwarf, was discovered in 1916. Since then, astronomers have discovered that at least 70% of all stars in the Milky Way are this type of star, which is why researchers want to know about the types of planets that orbit them, according to the University of Chicago.

“It’s a really exciting find — Barnard’s Star is our cosmic neighbor, and yet we know so little about it,” Basant said.

The planets are 20% to 30% the mass of Earth and make a full orbit around the sun in days, according to the paper. They are likely rocky planets, rather than gas.

Since they are so close to Barnard’s Star, they are likely too hot to sustain life. The researchers ruled out the existence of other planets within the habitable zone of Barnard’s Star.

The planets are difficult to detect because their stars shine so brightly next to them, the researchers said.

Scientists from the Gemini Observatory, National Science Foundation NOIRLab, Heidelberg University and the University of Amsterdam calibrated and analyzed data taken during 112 different nights over three years, where they found “solid evidence” to the existence of the additional planets orbiting Barnard’s Star, according to the paper.

“We observed at different times of night on different days,” Basant said. “They’re in Chile; we’re in Hawaii. Our teams didn’t coordinate with each other at all.”

He added, “That gives us a lot of assurance that these aren’t phantoms in the data.”

 

 

Pope Francis’ condition ‘stationary’ after pneumonia diagnosis: Vatican
Pope Francis' condition 'stationary' after pneumonia diagnosis: Vatican
Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

(LONDON and ROME) — Pope Francis’ condition appears to be “stationary,” the Vatican said on Wednesday, following his pneumonia diagnosis.

“Blood tests, evaluated by the medical staff, show slight improvement, particularly in inflammatory indices,” the Vatican press office said in a statement.

The pope was admitted to a hospital on Friday for tests and to continue his ongoing bronchitis treatment, the Vatican said.

He was subsequently determined to have a respiratory tract infection, the Vatican said. On Tuesday, the Vatican updated that he also has the “onset of bilateral pneumonia,” saying tests, a chest X-ray and the pope’s clinical condition present a “complex picture.”

Italy’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, visited the pope in the hospital on Wednesday, the Vatican said.

Pope Francis also “went about his work activities with his closest collaborators,” the Vatican said.

The Vatican described the pope as being in “good spirits” on Tuesday.

“He gives thanks for the closeness he feels at this time and asks, with a grateful heart, that we continue to pray for him,” the Vatican said.

The Jubilee Audience on Saturday has been canceled as the pope continues to recover in hospital, the Vatican announced on Tuesday.

The pope was admitted to a hospital on Friday for “necessary tests” and to continue his ongoing bronchitis treatment, according to the Vatican.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported that “several sources” revealed the pope had arrived on Friday at Gemelli Hospital very fatigued due to difficulty in breathing related to an excess of phlegm, and that the treatment he was undergoing at home had not yielded the expected results.

