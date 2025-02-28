Key takeaways: Tempers flare as Trump, Vance confront Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

Key takeaways: Tempers flare as Trump, Vance confront Ukraine’s Zelenskyy
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — With Ukraine’s future in the balance, a high-stakes meeting on Friday between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy devolved into a shouting match.

The stunning exchange, before cameras and one unlike any other in the Oval Office in modern times, saw Trump and Vice President JD Vance rebuke Zelenskyy for his handling of the war, again falsely blaming the Ukrainian leader for a conflict that began when Russia’s Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion.

Zelenskyy was in Washington to sign an agreement that would give U.S. access to Ukraine’s mineral resources. But that was before boiling tensions exploded into public view as Trump and Vance accused Zelenskyy of being “disrespectful” toward the United States and the Trump administration.

Their news conference, where they were to sign the deal, was canceled. Trump issued a terse statement and Zelenskyy left shortly after.

“I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations,” Trump said in a social media post. “I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Here are key takeaways.

Trump threatens Zelenskyy: ‘Make a deal or we’re out’

After boxing Ukraine and Europe out of initial peace talks with Russia, Trump is continuing to claim Ukraine doesn’t have the “cards right now.”

“You’re gambling with World War III,” Trump told Zelenskyy as they talked over each other in the Oval Office.

he American president then seemed to deliver a kind of ultimatum to the Ukrainian leader.

“You’re either going to make a deal or we’re out,” Trump said. “And if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it’s going to be pretty, but you’ll fight it out.”

Vance gets involved, confronts Zelenskyy

At one point, Vance stepped in to defend Trump’s diplomatic approach, including his talks with Putin, and take aim at Zelenskyy.

Vance demanded to know whether Zelensky has said “thank you” once.

“Mr. President, with respect, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media,” Vance said to Zelenskyy. “Right now, you guys are going around enforcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict.”

Zelenskyy tried to interject to ask Vance if he’s ever been to Ukraine to see the destruction.

“First of all, during the war, everybody has problems, even you. But you have nice ocean and don’t feel now, but you will feel it in the future,” he told Vance.

Trump then jumped in again to chastise Zelenskyy: “Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel.”

Zelenskyy calls Putin a ‘terrorist’

Prior to the blow-up between the leaders, Zelenskyy had harsh words for Putin.

“I really count on your strong position to stop Putin,” Zelenskyy said to Trump. “And you said that enough with the war. I think that’s very important being to say these words to Putin at the very beginning, at the very beginning of war, because he is a killer and terrorist. But I hope that together we can stop him.”

The comments come amid the radical shift in U.S. foreign policy that saw the U.S. first hold peace talks with Russian counterparts. Trump has called Zelenskyy a “dictator” but has declined to call Putin the same. On Thursday, Trump said he trusts Putin to “keep his word” if a deal is reached.

On Friday, Trump pushed back that he wasn’t “aligned” with Putin.

“I’m not aligned with Putin. I’m not aligned with anybody. I’m aligned with the United States of America, and for the good of the world. I’m alive with the world, and I want to get this thing over with,” Trump said.

But he then seemed to suggest Zelenskyy was a major obstacle in negotiations: “You see the hatred he’s got for Putin? It’s very tough for me to make a deal with that kind of hate.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

China nearly triples nuclear arsenal since 2020, Pentagon report says
China nearly triples nuclear arsenal since 2020, Pentagon report says
Rainer Puster / EyeEm/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — China has nearly tripled its nuclear warhead arsenal since 2020, according to the Pentagon’s latest China military power report released Wednesday.

“DOD estimates the PRC has surpassed 600 operational nuclear warheads as of mid-2024,” a senior U.S. defense official told reporters this week.

In 2020, the Pentagon estimated China’s nuclear stockpile was in the low 200s.

“The PLA continues its rapid nuclear build up,” the official said, using an acronym for the People’s Liberation Army, adding that China is expected to exceed 1,000 warheads by 2030.

China is also diversifying the kinds of nuclear weapons it’s building, the official said.

“When you look at what they’re trying to build here, it’s a diversified nuclear force that would be comprised of systems ranging from low-yield precision strike missiles all the way up to ICBMs, with different options at basically every rung on the escalation ladder, which is a lot different than what they’ve relied on traditionally,” the official said.

China’s budding nuclear arsenal, still dwarfed by those of the U.S. and Russia, is just one part of a broader strategy to build its influence on the global stage, the official said.

“The PRC seeks to amass national power to achieve what Xi Jinping has referred to as the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation by 2049 and to revise the international order in support of the PRC system of governments and its national interests,” the official said.

Despite economic and corruption-related setbacks, China’s military is making steady progress in modernizing its non-nuclear capabilities as well, according to the official.

“They also are showing some interest in developing a new conventional ICBM that could strike Hawaii, Alaska and the continental United States. And I think this is in part to address what they’ve seen as a long-standing asymmetry in the U.S.’s ability to conduct conventional strikes against the PRC, and for many decades, their inability to reach out and strike the U.S. territory with anything other than nuclear and ballistic missiles,” the official said.

Beijing has become ever more willing to use military coercion to help achieve its aims, according to the DOD report.

“Throughout 2023, the PRC escalated tensions with the Philippines in the South China Sea by ramming and boarding vessels en route to supply Second Thomas Shoal. The PRC also amplified its diplomatic, political and military pressure against Taiwan in 2023 and into this year,” the senior defense official said.

But the People’s Liberation Army has identified some of its own shortcomings, including with the strength of its leaders, according to the report.

“The PLA to continues to highlight what they refer to as the ‘five incapables,’ which is a PLA slogan asserting that some PLA commanders are incapable of judging situations, understanding higher authorities’ intentions, making operational decisions, deploying forces or managing unexpected situations,” the defense official said.

Despite several soft spots, the U.S. lists China as the Defense Department’s No. 1 “pacing challenge.”

“Our National Security Strategy identifies the PRC as the only competitor with the intent, and increasingly, the capability, to reshape the international order,” the official said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hamas releases all 6 hostages as planned in latest exchange
Hamas releases all 6 hostages as planned in latest exchange
Newly-released Israeli hostage Omer Shem Tov gestures as he arrives in a vehicle at Beilinson Hospital in the Rabin Medical Centre in Petah Tikva in central Israel on February 22, 2025. Three more Israeli hostages were freed by Hamas militants at a ceremony in central Gaza on February 22 after two others were released in the southern part of the Palestinian territory. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON) —  Hamas released six living hostages on Saturday in separate locations of the Gaza Strip — including the city of Rafah in the south and the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the enclave.

Stages were set up in each location on Saturday morning, surrounded by Hamas fighters and crowds of onlookers.

Two hostages — Tal Shoham, 40, and Avera Mengistu, 39 — were released following a signing ceremony in Rafah.

“According to the information communicated by the Red Cross, two hostages were transferred to them, and they are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip,” a joint statement from the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency said. “The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are due to be transferred to the Red Cross in the near future.”

Meanwhile, after a signing ceremony between Red Cross and Hamas officials, three hostages — Eliya Cohen, 27; Omer Shem Tov, 22; and Omer Wenkrat, 23 — were released in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

“According to the information communicated by the Red Cross, three hostages were transferred to them, and they are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip,” read a separate joint statement from the IDF and ISA. “The IDF is prepared to receive an additional hostage who is due to be transferred to the Red Cross in the near future.”

A sixth hostage, Hisham Al-Sayed, 36, was the last to be released, according to Israeli officials and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. He is being accompanied by Israeli forces to a meeting point in southern Israel to reunite with his family.

“Israeli citizens embrace the six returnees who returned to Israel today,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

In exchange for these hostages, Israel is expected to release hundreds of Palestinians from its prisons. Based on previous exchanges, this part usually begins after the hostages are back on Israeli territory.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Israeli strikes kill 78 in Gaza since ceasefire announced, officials say
Israeli strikes kill 78 in Gaza since ceasefire announced, officials say
Hasan N. H. Alzaanin/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Israeli strikes killed at least 78 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip since the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, Gaza’s Civil Defence body in the Hamas-run territory said.

A total of 81 people were killed in Gaza in the previous 24 hours, a spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defence said on Thursday. Sixty-six of those died in Gaza City, the strip’s largest urban area in the north of the territory.

Among the victims were 21 children and 25 women, the spokesperson said. More than 250 other people were injured in Israeli attacks, they added.

The strikes came despite the ceasefire agreement announced on Wednesday after weeks of intense negotiations in Doha, Qatar. The final round of talks followed more than a year of failed efforts to reach an accord.

The first of three ceasefire phases is set to go into force on Sunday, though is still pending approval by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet. If the first is successful, the second phase will begin after 42 days, according to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who announced the deal in Doha.

On Thursday, Netanyahu’s office accused Hamas of trying to renege on parts of the deal, an allegation Hamas denied, saying in a statement that “The organization is committed to the ceasefire agreement announced by the mediators.”

Mediators hope the nascent ceasefire will form a roadmap to end more than 15 months of conflict in Gaza, which has devastated the Palestinian territory and created a vast humanitarian crisis.

Gaza Health Ministry officials said Thursday that at least 46,788 Palestinians had been killed and 110,453 injured in the strip since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a terrorist attack on southern Israel.

Some 1,200 people in Israel were killed in the attack, with 253 more taken hostage by militants, according to Israeli officials. Following several rounds of hostage releases, Israeli officials say 94 abductees remain in Gaza, including 34 who have been confirmed dead. Four more hostages abducted in 2014 are still being held in Gaza by Hamas, two of whom are believed to be alive.

More than 400 Israeli soldiers and security personnel have been killed during the fighting inside Gaza, nine of whom were killed in the past week, the IDF said.

The Israel Defense Forces claims to have killed more than 15,000 Hamas fighters and other militants throughout the course of the war. Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif were among those killed since October 2023.

ABC News’ Samy Zyara, Diaa Ostaz, Nasser Atta, Meredith Deliso, Somayeh Malekian and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.