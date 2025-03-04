Kieran Culkin’s wife jokes about ’empty baby pacts’ he mentioned in Oscars speech

Kieran Culkin’s wife jokes about ’empty baby pacts’ he mentioned in Oscars speech
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Kieran Culkin‘s wife Jazz Charton is poking fun at Culkin’s acceptance speech after he won the best supporting actor award at the 2025 Oscars.

On Tuesday, Charton joked about her role in motivating Culkin to his Oscar win after Culkin, in his acceptance speech, reminded his wife about her promise to have a fourth child with him if he won an Oscar.

“Okay okay hear me out – making empty baby pacts may seem foolish but it’s clearly been a great motivator,” Charton wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Would he have come this far if I hadn’t kept promising him more kids if he won awards?….. Probably. But who’s to say?…”

Charton posted the funny caption alongside images of her and her husband at the awards show.

In his speech on Sunday, Culkin, who brought home the best supporting actor award for his moving role in A Real Pain, said about a year ago, his wife told him they could have a third child after he won an award, though Culkin said that he really wanted four children.

“I turned to her and said, ‘Really, I want four.’ And she turned to me — I swear to god this happened … and said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar,” Culkin said onstage at the time, adding, “I held my hand out, she shook it, and I have not brought it up once until just now.”

He finished his speech by speaking directly to his wife, who was sitting in the audience, saying, “I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again. And let’s get cracking on those kids. What do you say?”

Culkin and Charton have been married since 2013. The couple currently have two children together.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Disney+
Win or Lose: Find out who wins the big softball game in Pixar’s first original TV series.

Netflix
Zero Day: Robert De Niro takes on his first leading TV role in the new thriller.

Prime Video
Reacher: Jack Reacher has unfinished business to take care of in season 3 of the action series.

Apple TV+
Surface: Sophie is desperate to uncover the truth about her mother’s death in season 2.

Hulu
The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: This four-part series follows a new investigation decades after thousands of bones were found in the woods behind Fox Hollow Farms.

A Thousand Blows: From the creator of Peaky Blinders comes a new series about the criminal underbelly of London’s East End in the 1880s.

Paramount+
1923: Follow the challenges on the Dutton family ranch in the Yellowstone prequel show.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘English Teacher’ renewed for season 2 at FX
‘English Teacher’ renewed for season 2 at FX
FX

More English Teacher is on the way.

FX has renewed the comedy for a second season. The series created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez has been renewed for a 10-episode season 2, the president of FX entertainment Nick Grad announced Friday.

English Teacher was one of the most critically acclaimed new shows of 2024 and we are grateful to the producers, writers, cast, directors and crew for the show’s creative excellence,” Grad said. “We look forward to the new season.”

The renewal news comes after sexual assault allegations against Alvarez made by Jon Ebeling, his former co-star from the web series The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, came to light. Ebeling first made his allegations public in an Instagram Story in August 2024, before he expanded on the topic in an article published by New York Magazine in December 2024.

FX made no comment on the allegations in its renewal announcement. It released a statement after the report was first published.

“We reviewed the allegations presented to us by another media outlet prior to the show’s launch. Mr. Ebeling never reached out to us with any concerns. We will have no further comment at this time,” FX said.

Season 2 of English Teacher is set to premiere sometime in 2025. The show also stars Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, Sean Patton and Carmen Christopher.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Library of Congress announces 25 films joining National Film Registry in 2024
Library of Congress announces 25 films joining National Film Registry in 2024
CBS via Getty Images

The Library of Congress has announced the 25 films it has selected to join the National Film Registry in 2024.

Its film selections for this year, which were announced on Tuesday, go back almost 130 years and span from the silent film era to a 2010 drama about the creation of Facebook.

Among the titles selected are Dirty Dancing, Beverly Hills Cop, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, My Own Private Idaho, Spy Kids, No Country for Old Men and The Social Network. These 25 new selections bring the total number of films in the registry to 900. They’ll either join the moving image collection items held in the Library of Congress or be preserved in coordination with copyright holders or different film archives.

The public submits nominations to be considered to join the archive. Over 6,700 submissions were made this year, and the Library of Congress chose 25 of them based on “their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage,” according to Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

Here are the 25 films selected for the 2024 National Film Registry:
Annabelle Serpentine Dance (1895)
KoKo’s Earth Control (1928)
Angels with Dirty Faces (1938)
Pride of the Yankees (1942)
Invaders from Mars (1953)
The Miracle Worker (1962)
The Chelsea Girls (1966)
Ganja and Hess (1973)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
Uptown Saturday Night (1974)
Zora Lathan Student Films (1975-76)
Up in Smoke (1978)
Will (1981)
Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan (1982)
Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt (1989)
Powwow Highway (1989)
My Own Private Idaho (1991)
American Me (1992)
Mi Familia (1995)
Compensation (1999)
Spy Kids (2001)
No Country for Old Men (2007)
The Social Network (2010)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.