Kilauea volcano erupting in remote area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
(HILO, Hawaii) — Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, one of the most active in the world, is erupting again, prompting a volcano watch alert in surrounding areas, according to officials.
The eruption is occurring within a remote area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s (USGS) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
Lava began flowing from a new fissure vent that opened from east to west within the volcano’s Nāpau Crater early Tuesday morning, the USGS said.
Several lava fountains about 32 feet high and pools of lava on the floor of the crater were observed by helicopters flying over the eruption Tuesday morning.
A separate fissure west of the Nāpau Crater began emitting lava on Monday, stopping after a few hours and then resuming activity later that evening, according to the USGS, which also noted that the eruption was preceded by a sequence of below-ground earthquakes.
About 17 earthquakes were detected beneath the Kilauea summit region between Monday and Tuesday. The earthquakes occurred at depths between .6 and 1.9 miles below the ground surface, the USGS said.
The USGS issued a volcano watch – known as a code orange – which means that an eruption is either likely or occurring but with no, or minor, ash.
There is no immediate threat to life or infrastructure, but residents nearby may experience volcanic gas emissions related to the eruption, the USGS said.
Yet hazards remain around the Kilauea caldera from the instability of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater wall, the USGS said. Ground cracking and rockfalls can be enhanced by earthquakes.
Volcanic smog, known as vog, presents airborne health hazards to people and livestock and has the potential to damage agricultural crops and other plants, according to the USGS.
The USGS further warned that additional ground cracking and outbreaks of lava around the active and inactive fissures in Kilauea are also possible.
Another potential hazard is Pele’s hair, a volcanic glass formation produced from cooled lava that’s stretched into thin strands. The USGS warns that winds could carry lighter particles from the strands downwind. Contact with the particles can cause skin and eye irritation, according to the USGS.
Eruptions at Kilauea have been destructive in the past. In 2018, more than 600 properties were destroyed by heavy lava flow that stretched from the Kilauea summit to the ocean.
Unusual eruptions that were described as being similar to a “stomp-rocket toy,” a children’s toy that involves launching a rocket into the air after stomping on the release mechanism, contributed to the severity of the lava flow and could potentially impact future eruptions, according to a paper published earlier this year in Nature Geosciences.
The area surrounding the rim of Kilauea’s Halemaʻumaʻu crater has been closed to the public since 2008 due to the hazards.
(NEW YORK) — As the investigation into Sunday’s apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump continues, the FBI is turning its attention to the obliterated serial number of the recovered assault-style weapon, using highly specialized techniques to uncover what’s been altered on the surface of the rifle.
Investigators are working to understand how suspected gunman Ryan Wesley Routh, who, according to court records, has a felony criminal history, allegedly obtained the semi-automatic SKS rifle.
In the tree-lined, chain link fenced area surrounding the Trump International Golf Club where the suspect was spotted by Secret Service personnel Sunday, agents found a digital camera, two bags, including a backpack and a loaded SKS-style 7.62×39 caliber rifle with a scope, according to a criminal complaint released Monday.
The serial number on the rifle “was obliterated and unreadable to the naked eye,” the complaint states.
Analysis into firearms includes conducting an urgent firearms trace. But to begin a gun trace, investigators need a serial number, and in this case, that key information was allegedly obliterated.
However, agents have several forensic techniques they can employ to restore obliterated serial numbers from a firearm.
Sources told ABC News Monday the FBI is forensically examining the firearm at its lab.
How investigators could recover an ‘obliterated’ serial number
Firearms manufactured in or imported to the U.S. are required by law to have a conspicuously engraved, cast or stamped serial number.
SKS-type firearms are not manufactured in the U.S.; they are typically manufactured in Russia or China and imported to the U.S. with stamped serial numbers, according to firearms expert and retired ATF executive Scott Sweetow.
“When the metal is stamped, and the deeper the stamp was originally, the more likely that the metal is to be deformed a significant amount below the surface,” Sweetow said in an interview with ABC News.
“And even if you take a grinder or scratch it out, or try to sand it out, those markings, the impression and the metal were deformed from the original serial number stamping process … those markings are going to typically survive,” Sweetow added.
Using a combination of specialized chemicals and instruments, investigators can reveal the serial numbers that, to the human eye, appear to be permanently removed, according to Sweetow.
As part of the process, chemical treatments are applied to “eat away” some of the defacement, grinding or scratching that was done to obscure the serial number, which is followed by using special instrumentation to view the previously invisible numbers “for what I would almost describe as a shadow that’s left in the metal where it was pressed down,” Sweetow said.
FBI and ATF also possess more advanced capabilities, including x-ray and magnetic resonance imaging, to peer deeper into the metal beyond what can be seen at the surface.
Though obliterated serial numbers can pose a challenge, investigators frequently overcome criminal efforts to hide the numbers.
“It certainly makes it a little tougher for investigators, but so many people obliterate serial numbers now or deface face them that the forensic techniques have gotten actually pretty good, to restore them much better than they were, say, 20 years ago,” Sweetow said.
Routh’s alleged possession of a firearm by a convicted felon carries a potential sentence of 15 years in prison, and the possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number can carry an additional five years if convicted, according to federal statute.
Routh appeared in West Palm Beach federal court on Monday morning. Prosecutors said he is charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Routh did not enter a plea to the charges and was ordered to return to court on Sept. 23 for a pre-detention hearing. His arraignment has been scheduled for Sept. 30.
(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas.) — A Texas mother was taken into custody Tuesday after police alleged her 22-month-old child died when she left the infant in a car outside a Corpus Christi school on one of the hottest days of the year.
The mother, 33-year-old Hilda Ann Adame, was jailed on charges of causing serious bodily injury to a child and child endangerment/abandonment with imminent bodily injury, according to a Corpus Christi Police Department incident report.
It was not clear how long the infant had been in the car before the baby was found unresponsive, according to the incident report.
At least 24 children, ranging from a 10-month-old in Louisiana to an 8-year-old in North Carolina, have died this year across the nation after being left in vehicles during hot weather, according to the nonprofit child advocacy organization Kids and Car Safety.
The latest hot car death, according to police, unfolded around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the Tom Browne Middle School in Corpus Christi as temperatures soared past 100 degrees during a heat advisory issued for the city by the National Weather Service.
The weather service advisory said the heat index, which factors in relative humidity, made it feel like 112 degrees in Corpus Christi on Tuesday.
When officers arrived at the scene in the city’s South Side neighborhood, a school nurse was already performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the infant, according to the incident report.
The baby was taken by ambulance to nearby Driscoll Children’s Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead, police said.
Adame was taken into custody at the scene and questioned by police before being booked at the City Detention Center. Police did not disclose what Adame said in the interview with detectives.
Leanne Libby, spokesperson for the Corpus Christi Independent School District issued a statement, saying, “We want to express our gratitude to those who swiftly responded upon learning of this crisis, including school staff as well as district police and local law enforcement.” Libby said counseling was made available on campus Tuesday afternoon and the district’s crisis counseling team will be onsite on Wednesday.
The child’s death came just two days after a Louisiana mother was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the hot-car death of her 10-month-old child, according to the Jennings, LA, Police Department. The mother, Hannah Faith Cormier, 32, of Jennings, was being held Wednesday on a $1 million bond following her arrest on Sunday.
Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes told reporters Cormier’s baby died a day after Cormier took her to a hospital on Aug. 13. Jennings alleged Cormier left the baby in the car after being called to work.
“Children should never be left in cars, even if it’s not hot out,” Jenette Fennell, president of Kids and Cars Safety, told ABC affiliate station KIII in Corpus Christi. “In the first 10 minutes, the temperature in the vehicle can rise as much as 20 degrees.”
Fennell recommended that people force themselves into the habit of looking through their vehicles before locking them.
“The biggest problem we have is nobody thinks it’s going to happen to them until it happens to them,” Fennell said.
(MAUI, Hawaii.) — Thursday marks one year since the start of the devastating wildfires in West Maui that left 100 people dead or missing, destroyed thousands of structures and parched the local landscape.
The historic town of Lahaina, the former capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii, was damaged beyond recognition in the weeklong series of fires. A community plagued by a housing crisis and power struggles with the tourism industry were among the issues tested in the aftermath of the wildfire.
There has been much progress in the year since the fires, and yet a lot remains to be done, according to community leaders who have witnessed the transformation in West Maui. The emotional scars are especially raw, and affordable housing within and surrounding the burn zone remains a central issue, Maui County council member Keani Rawlins-Fernandez told ABC News.
Maui – and the Hawaiian Islands as a whole – have been facing a housing crisis that predates the wildfire tragedy. The destruction highlighted the state’s ongoing struggles with high housing costs, lack of affordable housing options, and low wages.
These are the major developments in West Maui in the year since the wildfires:
Reopening of tourism
West Maui reopened for tourism on Oct. 8, just two months after the outbreak of the wildfires. The decision was considered controversial, with business owners calling for economic relief and a return to normalcy and residents insisting they needed more time to heal and recover.
The initial reopening entailed that Lahaina would remain closed to the public, but the decision still sparked outrage from some members in the community, thousands of whom remained displaced and were taking up refuge at West Maui hotels, ABC News previously reported. Many had not yet been allowed back to the burn sites to survey the damage of their homes and feared that they would be kicked out of hotels to allow paying customers to stay in their place, community members told ABC News.
Tourism in West Maui opened before survivors of the fire were able to secure housing — exacerbating an affordable housing crisis that existed long before the fires, said Rawlins-Fernandez. Rent prices for vacation rentals rose astronomically as a result of the reopening, and at least 1,400 people have left Maui in the past year, she added.
Days before the reopening for tourism, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green stated that while he was sympathetic to those who were not ready for visitors to return, Maui and the state needed the money that the tourists bring. The number of visitors to Maui plummeted by 70% following the fires, The Associated Press reported in September.
“On October 8, 2023, we welcomed the return of visitors to West Maui to support Maui’s economy and keep our people employed so they can continue to live on Maui and recover,” Green said in an emailed statement to ABC News. “We continue to encourage respectful travel, supporting local businesses and participation in volunteer opportunities that mālama (give back to) Hawai‘i. With targeted efforts and campaigns showcasing Maui’s readiness to welcome visitors, we are committed to supporting the state and Maui’s economic recovery and hope to see continuous improvements over the upcoming months.”
In Maui, 70% of every dollar is generated directly or indirectly by the visitor industry, according to the Maui Economic Development Board.
But the community rallied, and locals groups continue to work tirelessly to find affordable housing for residents — a project that will undoubtedly be long-term, Rawlins-Fernandez said.
Reopening of key locations in West Maui
By December, some of the most iconic locations in West Maui began to reopen.
Places like Banyan Tree Park, the Lahaina public library and the opening of an elementary school marked positive milestones as the arduous cleanup and recovery process continued.
But just four months before, such swift progress may have seemed unthinkable.
When the fires broke out, Timothy Griffin, the County of Maui arborist who cares for the historic banyan tree, said he heard through “coconut wireless,” the island’s unofficial phone tree in which information spreads like wildfire, that the 150-year-old tree that often serves as the symbol of Lahaina had been destroyed to ash.
Drone footage that showed browned and curled leaves still attached to the tree proved the rumor mill very wrong, a good indicator that it wasn’t completely burned and charred, Griffin said.
“I was pleasantly surprised that it wasn’t a pile of ash,” he said.
The tree was protected by its surroundings. The fire stayed high, flashing over the top of the canopy toward the old courthouse on the other side of the park — the walls of which are made of thick concrete, preventing the fire from roaring back at a lower level and destroying the trunk, Griffin said.
The beloved tree was heavily damaged, but by September it started to show signs of growth.
The recovery that arborists expected to see in three months happened in three weeks, a stark sign that the famous banyan tree would survive and thrive, Griffin said. About 40% of the tree was lost, so the dead wood has been removed, and the tree will undergo a form of “reconstructive surgery” over the next 10 to 20 years to guide and prune the new growth to become a new canopy.
The reopening of Bayan Tree Park, well as the library and schools, can seem like hollow celebrations when Maui residents still don’t have a place to live, Rawlins-Fernandez said. But watching the children of West Maui rise up from the tragedy has brought the community the most hope and joy in the past year, he added.
Events like school plays and high school football games have provided the community with a forum for normalcy — especially in a time when students are still being bussed into their campuses from all over the island, where housing is more available, a stark reminder of the work left to be done, Rawlins-Fernandez said.
Cleanup ahead of schedule
Once the fires were contained, it became immediately clear that the environmental impact would last for years to come. Debris and toxic chemicals, much of it byproduct from coming into contact with the inferno, littered West Maui.
One year after the fire, cleanup efforts have surpassed what many federal, state and local agencies thought were possible during the time frame, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Col. Eric Swenson told ABC News.
As a result of the fires, the power grid was destroyed; water service interrupted; entire neighborhoods destroyed; and a seemingly never-ending pile of debris to dispose of from a small island.
But the workers, many of whom live in West Maui, worked diligently. By late July, nearly all of the 1,399 homes in Lahaina had been removed, with dozens being built in Lahaina and Kula, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen told Hawaii News Now. Water is expected to be restored to Lahaina by August and wastewater by January, Bissen said, adding that all projects are ahead of schedule.
Swenson believes the participation by locals fueled the recovery efforts — power, water, sewer, debris and housing.
“There was an awful lot of people from the community who are invested in the success of this recovery operation, and that allowed us to go faster than probably any other recovery effort that we’ve undertaken,” he said.
Residential debris removal is expected to be done by January and commercial debris removal by February, Swenson said.
Strides being made on housing on Maui
The biggest long-term development in the year since the wildfires regarding Hawaii’s housing crisis may be a bill signed into law by Hawaii Gov. Josh Green that gives counties more authority to regulate short-term vacation rentals.
In West Maui, almost half of all dwellings were used solely as short-term vacation rentals to be rented out to tourists, according to state officials.
“We know the majority of STRs in Hawai’i are illegal, owned by non-residents, and contribute to skyrocketing housing costs,” Green said in a post on X at the time.
As Maui County also phases out short-term rentals, hundreds of families impacted by the wildfire continue to utilize rental assistance, mortgage assistance, and temporary housing backed by federal, state, and local agencies.
In April, a collaborative effort between the state, Maui County, Hawai’i Community Foundation, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and others announced 50 two-bedroom homes to be given to displaced families with donated furniture.
In June, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands awarded 52 turnkey homes — homes that don’t require major repairs or improvements — to Native Hawaiian residents in Waikapū, Maui, with prices between $509,800 to $699,000.
The department plans to award 137 turnkey homes total and 24 improved vacant lots in the region.
“The department will persistently seek out lands in areas we can establish secure and resilient communities for those we serve,” Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Director Kali Watson told ABC News. “The people of Maui have faced numerous challenges since the wildfires. We hope these homes will inspire and uplift a community recovering from a devastating tragedy.”
FEMA has also leased residential properties for more than 1,200 households who needed temporary housing for either 18 months or until February 2025.
The agency says it plans to complete Kilohana, a group housing site expected to contain 169 units for eligible survivors to use for temporary housing, by October 2024.
The news of longer term housing comes as the state concludes its Non-Congregate Sheltering program, which provided shelter and assistance to 7,796 individuals and 3,071 households displaced by the Lahaina wildfires,.
Community looks within for support
Emergency assistance programs from federal and state programs have continued to play a role in supporting affected residents in the months following the tragedy.
But now, residents say support from the community on Maui and beyond lending a helping hand has been a major source of stability.
One group called Help Maui Rise says it disperses 100% of donated funds directly to families without any administrative or processing fees.
“We would get messages from people just thanking us for $100 and it was really heartbreaking because it seems like so little … We realized that $100 could mean dinner, it could mean groceries, it could mean baby formula, it’s stuff that you just assume they have the money for,” Kenna Reed, co-founder of Help Maui Rise, told ABC News.
Maui residents who lost everything in the island’s wildfires say they have forgotten what normal life felt like before the tragedy. Community-born programs like Help Maui Rise have not only offered financial support but also emotional support, they say.
After the fires, Lahaina resident Dusty Renan says he stepped down from his role managing a company he had held for 18 years.
He told ABC News that the stress, anxiety and depression he faced in the months after losing his family’s apartment and all their belongings made the break a necessity for his health and family.
Accessing funding from larger organizations has proven difficult, he says, with Renan getting rejected or fighting through red tape to get assistance for his family. That’s when community-backed organizations stepped in.
“We made it through thanks to resources and people – it’s the people that really made a difference in all of this. And it was the people that kind of gave us hope and kind of helped us to move forward,” said Renan.
He added, “I just want Lahaina back, I want Lahaina to be strong.”
Zoe Chesson, a mother with two young children, told ABC News that her family stayed with friends and relatives immediately after the wildfires destroyed their home, but eventually had to move off Maui to the Island of Hawaii, or the Big Island, following the tragedy.
“Everything is starting completely from scratch,” Chesson told ABC News. “It’s been kind of a journey.”
Chesson, who lived in Lahaina all her life, said that the tight-knit community is unlike any other.
She recalled an experience when she had been grilling outside, and neighbors had seen the smoke and came to check on the family to make sure they didn’t have a fire.
“My husband and I looked at each other and we were like, we can never live anywhere else,” said Chesson.