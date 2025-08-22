Kilmar Abrego Garcia released from criminal custody in Tennessee
(NEW YORK) — Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongly deported in March before being brought back to the U.S., has been released from criminal custody in Tennessee and is on his way to Maryland, an attorney for Abrego Garcia told ABC News.
The Salvadoran native has been in criminal custody since the federal government brought him back to the U.S. in June to face human smuggling charges.
Once he is is released, immigration authorities will not be allowed to detain Abrego Garcia due to a ruling from a federal judge who last month ordered the government to return him to Maryland and blocked the administration from deporting him upon his release in Tennessee.
Abrego Garcia’s lawyers said this week that they hired a private security company to bring him to Maryland.
In her July order, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ruled that the U.S. government “shall restore Abrego Garcia to his ICE Order of Supervision out of the Baltimore Field Office.”
Xinis said her order to have Abrego Garcia placed under ICE supervision in Maryland, where he was living with his wife and children before he was mistakenly deported in March, is necessary to “provide the kind of effective relief to which a wrongfully removed alien is entitled upon return.”
The July order, which also requires the government to provide 72 hours’ notice if it intends to deport Abrego Garcia to a third country, is “narrowly tailored” to allow the Trump administration to initiate “lawful immigration proceedings upon Abrego Garcia’s return to Maryland.”
The immigration proceedings may or may not include “lawful arrest, detention and eventual removal,” Xinis said.
Abrego Garcia was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution — after the Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13, which his family and attorneys deny.
He was brought back to the U.S. last month to face charges in Tennessee of allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S. while he was living in Maryland. He has pleaded not guilty.
On Tuesday, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys accused federal prosecutors of “vindictive and selective prosecution” in a motion seeking to dismiss the criminal charges against him.
In the 25-page filing, the attorneys argued that the government charged him “because he refused to acquiesce in the government’s violation of his due process rights.”
“Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been singled out by the United States government,” his attorneys said.
Abrego Garcia’s trial in his human smuggling case is set to begin on Jan. 27, 2027.
(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is requesting the Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General review the Department of Government Efficiency’s alleged “infiltration” of the agency’s internal federal student loan database.
“The full extent of DOGE’s role and influence at ED remains unknown,” Warren wrote in a letter first obtained by ABC News.
“This lack of clarity is not only frustrating for borrowers but also dangerous for the future of an agency that handles an extensive student loan portfolio and a range of federal aid programs for higher education,” she added.
The internal federal student aid (FSA) systems handle the $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio for more than 40 million borrowers. It’s unclear whether DOGE has made any changes to student loan data.
“The Department is refusing to tell Americans who’s digging through their personal data and if their data is safe,” Warren wrote in a statement to ABC News. “I’m pushing for an independent investigation into what the Department of Education is hiding from us.”
The OIG office is the statutory, independent entity within the department responsible for identifying fraud, waste, abuse, and criminal activity involving department funds, programs, and operations, according to its website.
Warren and a group of Democratic senators, including Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., Ed Markey, D-Mass., Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Tina Smith, D-Minn., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., accuse the Department of Education of refusing to comply with her monthslong congressional investigation into what, if any, records have been accessed by DOGE employees that could be sensitive.
“[The Education Department] further refused to disclose any information about the scope of DOGE’s access to sensitive student borrower data, including whether or not DOGE was granted access to the National Student Loan Data System or any other database that holds sensitive federal student loan borrower data,” they wrote in the letter to Department of Education Acting Inspector General René L. Rocque.
Billionaire Elon Musk and the DOGE team gained access to several federal agencies earlier this year. The team was tasked to slash federal spending and help dismantle the education department.
At a House Appropriations Committee hearing on the department’s fiscal year 2026 budget last month, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the DOGE employees working at the department had the same access any of the agency’s employees would be granted.
McMahon has also said that DOGE was conducting a “solid audit” of the agency and she appreciates their work to help identify waste, fraud and abuse.
The news comes ahead of Warren’s first ever meeting with McMahon. Warren sent McMahon dozens of questions ahead of the meeting as she hopes to discuss student loan repayment and forbearances, access to student aid and debt relief, among other topics.
However, in February, Warren opened an investigation into DOGE’s influence at the agency. The department’s responses to her investigation did not indicate how a DOGE employee who previously had “read-only access” to files had those privileges “revoked,” whether this employee has “retained access” to any other internal databases, and what actions the agency has done to ensure that sensitive information would not be “released or misused,” according to Warren’s letter to the inspector general.
In its responses, the department said it couldn’t answer the senator’s questions due to “ongoing litigations,” the letter added.
“These responses failed to diminish our concerns about borrowers’ privacy and whether the Department may have violated the law or the federal government’s procedures in handling this data,” senators wrote in the letter.
ABC News reached out to the Education Department and the White House about DOGE’s access to borrower data but did not receive a reply before this story was published.
In April, Warren launched her “Save Our Schools” campaign in opposition to President Donald Trump’s and McMahon’s efforts to dismantle the department. The senator has previously investigated the firing of FSA employees and how a reduction in staff at the agency could have “dire consequences” for borrowers.
“ED should immediately restore all fired [Federal Student Aid] employees responsible for reviewing student aid complaints and refrain from taking any measures to deter the submission of complaints,” Warren and a group of Democratic senators wrote in a letter to McMahon in March.
Recently, congressional Democrats insisted McMahon cooperate with a separate inspector general review of the administration’s plan to shutter the smallest Cabinet-level agency. A group of lawmakers on the Education and Workforce, Oversight, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and Appropriations committees in the House and Senate sent the secretary a letter requesting she comply with the federal watchdog.
“The OIG must be allowed to do its job,” they wrote. “We urge the Department to immediately meet its obligation under the law to fully comply with the OIG’s review.
“Congress and the public need to understand the full extent and impact of the Administration’s actions on the Department and the students, families, and educational communities it may no longer be able to serve,” they added.
McMahon’s “final mission” as the 13th education secretary is to abolish the department, but the administration’s first steps to diminish the agency was denied in a federal appeals court loss last week.
The Department of Education has since filed an appeal with the Supreme Court.
(WASHINGTON) — As President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops in Washington continued Wednesday, protesters booed Vice President JD Vance during a photo op with the guardsmen stationed in the city.
The protesters jeered Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller as they visited Union Station, blocks from the U.S. Capitol, to thank the troops at a Shake Shack where they bought lunch for the guard members.
“Well, a lot has changed in the past seven days,” Vance told the troops, referring to when the federal surge against D.C. crime began. “You guys are doing a hell of a job. I’m proud of you and we’re grateful,” he told the troops. So, we’ll say hello for a bit — just want to shake some hands and say hey to you guys.”
“Free D.C.,” the protesters shouted as the three officials arrived and then later inside the Shake Shack. The chants drowned out much of what Vance, Hegseth and Miller said as they tried to speak to reporters.
Vance and Miller dismissed the jeers, calling the protesters “crazy” and “communists.”
“They appear to hate the idea that Americans can enjoy their communities,” Vance said.
Vance was asked why troops were stationed at Union Station instead of parts of the city with higher crime rates. The vice president said the station was being overrun with homeless people and visitors didn’t feel safe.
“This should be a monument to American greatness,” he said.
Vance added that he believed that crime statistics do not report the full scope of crime on the streets of the nation’s capital.
At a back-to-school event Wednesday morning, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city doesn’t need federal agents to ensure safety in D.C.
“Crime has gone down in our city and it has gone down precipitously over the last two years because of a lot of hard work, changes to our public safety ecosystem, including changes to the law,” Bowser said. “And we know that those facts don’t comport to what some people are saying, but those are the facts.”
Bowser also said she doesn’t believe the National Guard should be used for “law enforcement.”
“They have to be used on mission specific items that benefit the nation,” she said of the guardsmen.
However, when asked about how her relationship with President Trump has changed since the start of the year, Bowser said her plan is to “represent the district.”
Flanked by Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith, Bowser repeatedly deferred to Smith when asked about the city’s crime data.
The MPD has been collaborative with the federal agencies and so far has developed a congenial relationship with its federal partners, according to Smith. Smith also acknowledged having federal agents spread throughout the city has been helpful to the city’s police force.
“Hearing from the officers on the street, some of them have found it to be very helpful, some people in the community have found it to be very helpful,” she said.
ABC News’ Arthur Jones II contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — Action memos on pro-Palestinian protesters sent by government officials to Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the authority he used to strip their visas had never before been used and would likely face scrutiny, a government official testified in court Friday.
Rubio used what the government says is his authority to find someone deportable “if the Secretary of State has reasonable ground to believe that the alien’s presence or activities in the United States would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States,” citing the Immigration and Nationality Act.
A section of a government memo that was read in court noted “it is likely that courts will closely scrutinize this determination” because the basis of it could be considered “protected speech.”
The contents of the memo were revealed during an ongoing bench trial in which the Trump administration is accused of instituting a constitutionally illegal ideological deportation policy against pro-Palestinian protesters, including Columbia University’s Mahmoud Khalil and Mohsen Mahdawi and Tufts University’s Rumeysa Ozturk.
The lawsuit was filed by the American Association of University Professors and the Middle East Studies Association, which represents hundreds of professors and students across the country. An action memo sent by government officials to the secretary of state proposing Rubio strip Khalil and Yunseo Chung of their visas was cleared by 10 people and departments within 24 hours before it was sent to Rubio, John Armstrong, the senior bureau official in the bureau of consular affairs at the State Department, testified Friday.
The White House, Department of Homeland Security, State Department and Department of Defense had over 20 conversations about student protester visa revocations, most of which took place in March, Armstrong testified.
Armstrong also testified that he had conversations with people on the Homeland Security Council over the visa revocations, naming Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller and his deputy.
In a two-page memo from earlier this year outlining why Khalil should be deported, Rubio cited Khalil’s alleged role in “antisemitic protests and disruptive activities, which fosters a hostile environment for Jewish students in the United States.”
Asked about how officials identify what constitutes antisemitism, Armstrong testified Friday that he can’t remember receiving “any concrete guidance” as to what can be treated as antisemitic, and also testified that he doesn’t know of any of his deputies having received formalized training on what antisemitism is.
It’s my understanding that “antisemites will try to hide their views and say they are not against Jews, they are just against Israel” — but “it’s a dodge” to hide their antisemitism, Armstrong said.
Support for a foreign terrorist organization or terrorist activity is grounds for a visa revocation, Armstrong testified, saying, “Support for Hamas will get your visa revoked.”
Asked by plaintiffs attorneys, Armstrong also testified that criticizing Zionism, criticizing Israel’s actions in Gaza, saying that the actions of the Israeli government are “worse than Hitler,” saying “from the river to the sea,” calling Israel an apartheid state and calling for an arms embargo could all be considered cause for removal under the executive order combatting antisemitism.
Armstrong, who personally authorized the decision to strip Ozturk of her visa, testified that he based the decision on her actions protesting Tufts’ relationship with Israel and her “activities and association” with groups that are “creating a hostile environment for Jewish students.”
That alleged association was based on an op-ed she co-authored with someone who is part of a student group that supported the call for Tufts to divest and cut ties with Israel — a proposal that was made by Tufts Students for Justice in Palestine, a group which is now banned from campus.
DHS and Homeland Security Investigations found that Ozturk was not part of the activities that resulted in Tufts SJP’s ban from Tufts, according to documents read aloud in court by attorneys. Nonetheless, Armstrong maintained that Ozturk had ties to Tufts SJP.
Ozturk’s visa was revoked under a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act that allows the government to revoke a visa for any reason, Armstrong testified.
On Thursday, Andre Watson, the assistant director for the national security division at Homeland Security, testified that he has made 10 to 15 referrals of student protesters to the Department of State for possible visa revocation since the establishment of the Tiger Team task force looking into student protesters.
He said he referred every individual on whom the Homeland Security Investigations task force has filed a report, including Khalil, Ozturk and Mahdawi.
After the conclusion of testimony on Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Young informed the parties of definitions he will be relying on while making a decision after the conclusion of the bench trial.
“Criticisms of the state of Israel are not antisemitism. They are political speech, protected speech,” Young said.
Commentary on “conduct of the state of Israel, if it involves war crimes, involves genocide … is protected speech with respect to our constitution,” Young said.
While condemning antisemitism and saying the government should discourage antisemitism and hate against any group of people, he said, “Antisemitism … is not illegal. It is protected under the First Amendment.”
On the pivotal question of whether visa holders and lawful permanent residents have the same First Amendment rights as U.S. citizens, the judge said, “Probably they do.”
Young also said criticizing the state of Israel “does not constitute pro-Hamas support.”
After new evidence is entered on Monday, closing arguments will begin in the trial.