Kilmar Abrego Garcia to check in with ICE in Maryland under deportation threat
(WASHINGTON) — Kilmar Abrego Garcia is expected to appear before immigration authorities on Monday morning in Baltimore, where he faces the possibility of being detained again.
Less than 24 hours after being released from criminal custody in Tennessee on Friday, Immigration Customs Enforcement notified Abrego Garcia’s attorneys that he may be deported to Uganda and ordered him to report to their office in Maryland.
The notification from ICE came after Abrego Garcia rejected a plea deal to be deported to Costa Rica in exchange for pleading guilty to human smuggling charges and remaining in jail, according to a court filing from his attorneys.
In the filing, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys accused the federal government of trying to force their client to accept a guilty plea or face deportation to East Africa.
It is unclear if Abrego Garcia will be put into immigration custody on Monday.
In July, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered the government to “restore Abrego Garcia to his ICE Order of Supervision out of the Baltimore Field Office.”
But Xinis also said that if the government intends to deport Abrego Garcia to a third country, it needs to provide 72 hours’ notice.
The order allowed President Donald Trump’s administration to initiate “lawful immigration proceedings” when Abrego Garcia returned to Maryland.
The immigration proceedings may or may not include “lawful arrest, detention and eventual removal,” Xinis said in July.
(NEW YORK) — Days after the Justice Department assigned its Weaponization Working Group to open an investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James, the group’s director, Ed Martin, sent a letter calling for her resignation — leapfrogging multiple steps federal prosecutors ordinarily undertake to determine whether the subject of an investigation engaged in criminal activity.
The letter was sent last week to James’ attorney, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by ABC News.
Federal prosecutors issued subpoenas earlier this month as part of a civil rights investigation into James’ business fraud case against President Donald Trump and her office’s corruption case against the National Rifle Association, ABC News previously reported.
Trump and his eldest sons were found liable last year for 10 years of fraud that inflated the president’s net worth, and the case is now on appeal. James earlier won a $4 million judgment against NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, after a jury found that he and others had misappropriating donor funds to finance luxury items for themselves.
Martin is also investigating two properties James owns in New York and Virginia.
The inquiries into James are part of a retribution battle President Trump promised to wage against perceived adversaries, which he tapped Martin to help lead.
In neither case has James been formally accused of wrongdoing, but Martin in his letter said her resignation would serve the national interest.
“Her resignation from office would give the people of New York and America more peace than proceeding. I would take this as an act of good faith,” Martin wrote.
On Aug. 15, three days after he sent the letter, Martin showed up wearing a trench coat outside James’ Brooklyn home and posed for a New York Post photographer who was there waiting.
When a neighbor asked what he was doing, Martin replied, “I’m just looking at houses,” but he later told Fox News, “I’m a prosecutor … I wanted to lay eyes on it … I wanted to see the property.”
The staged visit appeared to violate Justice Department protocol and both Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy, Todd Blanche, told Martin the visit was unhelpful and counterproductive, multiple sources told ABC News.
The Justice Department declined to comment. Martin did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
Abbe Lowell, an attorney for James, said Martin’s conduct demonstrates that he is not conducting a serious investigation.
“[D]espite the lack of evidence or law, you will take whatever actions you have been directed to take to make good on President Trump’s and Attorney General Bondi’s calls for revenge for that reason alone,” Lowell said in a letter to Martin sent Monday, a copy of which ABC News reviewed.
“Just four days into your role, no search for facts or questions of law; instead, you twice called for Ms. James to resign. DOJ has firm policies against using investigations and against using prosecutorial power for achieving political ends,” Lowell wrote.
(BOSTON) — Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins was arrested Thursday on federal extortion charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.
Federal prosecutors allege the 67-year-old Massachusetts sheriff had pressured a cannabis company executive for a secret investment deal worth $50,000.
Tompkins, who had led the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department since 2013 and oversaw about 1,000 employees, was arrested in Florida and charged with two counts of extortion, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
According to federal court documents, Tompkins had used his position as sheriff to force his way into buying pre-IPO (initial public offering) stock in a Boston cannabis company at a discounted price. When the investment later lost value, prosecutors alleged he demanded and received a full refund of his money.
The scheme started in 2019 when the cannabis company, which wasn’t named in court documents, wanted to open a store in Boston, the indictment stated. The company needed Sheriff Tompkins’ help, according to the indictment, as his department would refer former inmates to work at the store, which was required by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission for their state license.
Federal investigators said Tompkins allegedly took advantage of this partnership. According to the indictment, he pressured a company executive, reminding them that he had helped with their license application. The executive feared Tompkins would end their partnership if they didn’t give in to his demands for stock, prosecutors said.
After getting the shares in November 2020, court documents showed Tompkins initially saw his $50,000 investment grow to about $138,000 when the company went public.
However, when the stock price later fell, prosecutors alleged Tompkins demanded his money back. The executive paid him through five separate checks, with some labeled as “loan repayment” to hide what the payments were really for, according to the indictment.
The executive agreed to the demands for repayment, fearing Tompkins would use his position to harm their business operations, according to the indictment.
“What the Sheriff saw as an easy way to make a quick buck on the sly is clear cut corruption under federal law,” FBI Boston Division Special Agent in Charge Ted E. Docks said in a statement.
If found guilty, Tompkins could face up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley said in a statement that the case showed her office’s commitment to fighting public corruption.
“Elected officials, particularly those in law enforcement, are expected to be ethical, honest and law abiding – not self-serving,” Foley said in the press release.
According to federal officials, Tompkins will first appear in court in Florida before facing the charges in Boston at a later date.
ABC News reached out to Tompkins’ attorney who did not immediately respond for comment.
The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment when contacted.
(EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.) — In a stunning repeat of a February incident, a vehicle crashed into the Clay-Ray Veterans Memorial Hall in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, on Wednesday morning, damaging the same section of roof that had only recently been repaired.
Emergency crews responded to 208 Veterans Memorial Drive just before 7:30 a.m., where they found a vehicle that had driven off Sycamore Street and crashed into the building’s roof.
“Though it might seem like a recurring issue, these are very unique situations,” said Lt. Ryan Dowdy of the Excelsior Springs Police Department, who has served on the force for 13 years. “One was during a police chase from a driver trying to evade capture; the other was possibly due to a medical condition.”
Unlike the previous incident, the vehicle didn’t completely penetrate the roof, but the crash’s impact was severe enough that the car’s engine was ejected, landing near the building’s flagpole.
According to Dowdy, while the incident is dramatic, it is being investigated as a traffic crash.
“If during that investigation we determine that a crime has occurred and believe there is probable cause to support charging an individual, we will not hesitate to file those charges if applicable,” he said.
The February crash resulted in arrests and charges after a 22-year-old man crashed while fleeing police during a traffic stop. That incident left two teenage passengers with serious injuries, while the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
“The representative of the VFW stated that they have had that property for over 80 years, and this is only the second time this has happened,” Lt. Dowdy noted, addressing concerns about the location’s safety.
The Clay-Ray Vets Club, which manages the building, had been in the process of rebuilding and restoration following the February incident, according to their Facebook post.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the driver or additional details about the most recent crash. The investigation is ongoing.