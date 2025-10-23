Kim Kardashian says she was diagnosed with an aneurysm

Kim Kardashian in ‘The Kardashians.’ (Hulu)

Kim Kardashian revealed that she was diagnosed with an aneurysm in a preview clip from the newest season of The Kardashians.

The clip aired during the show’s season 7 premiere on Thursday and teased upcoming episodes.

“There’s, like, a little aneurysm,” Kim says in the clip.

Her sister Khloe Kardashian appears to react to the news, saying, “Woah.”

The following shots show what appears to be a brain scan followed by footage of Kim inside an MRI machine.

In a voice-over, the All’s Fair star can be heard discussing her condition, saying, “They’re, like, just stress.”

The clips that follow show Kim discussing her family dynamic, including the four children she shares with ex-husband Ye.

ABC News has reached out to Hulu and a rep for Kim Kardashian for more information on her diagnosis.

An aneurysm is a bulge in the wall of an artery, according to the National Institutes of Health. Arteries carry blood to the heart and other parts of the body to supply oxygen.

If an aneurysm grows large, it can rupture and cause dangerous bleeding, stroke or even death.

Imaging testing is used to diagnose aneurysms. Treatment and surveillance processes vary based on the size, rate of change, symptoms and location of the aneurysm.

It is unclear if stress can directly cause aneurysms, however, the American Heart Association states that stress can be linked to cardiovascular disease through both direct physiological effects and indirect behavioral changes.

Chronic stress may lead to the release of hormones that subsequently increase your blood pressure, and elevated blood pressure is a key contributor to increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

The Brain Aneurysm Foundation estimates that 1 in 50 people in the U.S. have an unruptured brain aneurysm, though the annual rate of rupture is estimated between eight and 10 ruptures per 100,000 people.

There are almost 500,000 deaths worldwide each year caused by brain aneurysms, and half of those victims are younger than 50.

 

‘Demon Slayer’ ﻿slays box office for second week at #1
Poster for ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ (Courtesy of Sony Pictures)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is still slaying it at the box office.

The anime film fended off competitors to remain at #1 in its second week, adding an additional $17.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo. It previously debuted in the top spot with $70 million.

The football-themed horror movie Him, produced by Jordan Peele, was the weekend’s highest-grossing new release, coming it at #2 with $13.5 million. 

Another horror film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, took #3 with $12.95 million. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale and The Long Walk rounded out the top five, each with $6.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle – $17.3 million
2. Him – $13.5 million
3. The Conjuring: Last Rites – $12.95 million 
4. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – $6.3 million
5. ﻿The Long Walk﻿ – $6.3 million
6. ﻿A Big Bold Beautiful Journey ﻿- $3.5 million
7. ﻿The Senior﻿ – $2.773 million
8. ﻿Toy Story﻿ – $1.4 million
9. Sight & Sound Presents: NOAH Live ﻿- $1.386 million
10. ﻿Weapons﻿ – $1.26 million

‘The Batman Part II’ will begin filming in spring 2026
Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025, in Paris, France. (Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Battinson will be back in action next spring.

Robert Pattinson will return to the role of Bruce Wayne to start filming Matt Reeves‘ sequel The Batman Part II in spring 2026.

The news came from the Warner Bros. Discovery letter to shareholders from CEO David Zaslav as reported on by Variety. The superhero film will begin shooting next spring ahead of the scheduled October 2027 release.

Also shared in the letter to shareholders was the upcoming schedule of DC Universe films, hot off the success of James Gunn‘s Superman. The shared plan shows off what else is to come from the new superhero cinematic universe.

“In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026) and the next Wonder Woman. In addition, The Batman II (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development.”

Zaslav also elaborated more on the 10-year vision for the DC Universe, including its slate of TV projects such as The Penguin, a new season of Peacemaker and the upcoming series Lanterns, which is set to debut in 2026.

“In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio’s broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social,” the shareholder letter reads.

The Batman Part II flies into theaters on Oct. 1, 2027.

Tyler Perry announces cast for Netflix film ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’
Tyler Perry announces cast for Netflix film ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’
Tyler Perry on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Disney/Randy Holmes)

The cast of Tyler Perry‘s Why Did I Get Married? will reunite for the movie’s threequel, set to release on Netflix. Perry recently announced the stars joining him in Why Did I Get Married Again?, naming original cast members Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker and Sharon Leal. New to the cast are Everett Osborne, Da’Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Sydney Winbush and Taraji P. Henson.

“Look at God,” Taraji wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of Variety‘s article announcing the news. “Honored to join the iconic cast of Why Did I Get Married Again? alongside my brother @tylerperry and this powerhouse crew!!!”

Released in 2007, Why Did I Get Married? — inspired by Perry’s play of the same name — follows a group of close friends on their annual weeklong married couples trip, which ends up exposing the cracks in each of their relationships. The couples reunite and share updates while vacationing in the Bahamas in 2010’s Why Did I Get Married Too?

The threequel will find them gathering again for the wedding of Marcus and Angela’s daughter — an experience that shows the group that their children mirror them in many ways. “Realizing their children have grown up to be so much like them, they must reflect on the examples they’ve set and ask themselves that age-old question, why did they get married… again?” reads the logline, according to Deadline.

Why Did I Get Married Again? is Perry’s latest film with Netflix. He has also written, directed and produced Ruth & BoazMadea’s Destination Wedding and Straw for the streamer.

