Kim Kardashian says she will be a qualified lawyer in two weeks

Kim Kardashian attends Hulu’s ‘All’s Fair’ Disney+ premiere in Paris on Tuesday, October 21. (Disney)

What, like it’s hard?

Kim Kardashian has revealed an update on her ambitions of being a qualified lawyer. In an interview on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the reality TV star said that she will receive the results of her bar exam within the next two weeks.

“I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian appeared on the talk show to promote season 1 of her upcoming Hulu series All’s Fair. She spoke on what her hopes are for the future of her entertainment career.

“I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season 2 of All’s Fair,” Kardashian said. “I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me.”

While Kardashian never attended college, she started an apprenticeship at a law firm in San Francisco, California, in 2018. She then took the First-Year Law Student’s Examination, also known as the “baby bar,” in 2021. This March she took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE), which is a mandatory test one must complete to practice law in California.

Kardashian was asked by Norton how she juggles all of her projects — from her acting roles, to her law aspirations, and her business empire. She said there was a learning curve at first.

“I’ve learned you can. It was mentally challenging having to do it all, but I loved it,” Kardashian said.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Leanne’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix and more
In brief: ‘Leanne’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix and more

Dwayne Johnson is getting back in the ring with Benny SafdieDeadline reports that Johnson is set to star in The Smashing Machine director’s next film, Lizard Music. Safdie will adapt the script from the novel by Daniel Pinkwater. Johnson will play Chicken Man in the film. The sci-fi novel follows the story of a young boy who gets involved with a group of intelligent lizards who tell him about an invasion from outer space …

Leanne is coming back for a sophomore season. Netflix has renewed the comedy series from Leanne Morgan for season 2. Chuck Lorre co-created and executive produces the show, which was inspired by Morgan’s stand-up. The 16-episode first season premiered on July 31. It follows a woman named Leanne whose world gets turned upside down when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman …

Cate Blanchett has found her next project. The actress is set to star in the new film Sweetstick. It comes from an original script by Alice Birch, who will make her directorial debut with the film. Sweetstick will be about a mercurial woman who has the gift of being able to see what others intimately need, often at a great personal cost, who journeys home …

Eddie Munson will not appear in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5, creators say
Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 4. (Netflix)

Sorry, Eddie Munson superfans.

Stranger Things co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have confirmed that the fan-favorite character, who was introduced and died in season 4 of the popular sci-fi series, will not appear in the fifth and final season of the show.

Joseph Quinn portrayed the heavy metal rocker and leader of the Hellfire Club. His performance in the fourth season of Stranger Things set his career off, and landed him high-profile projects like The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the upcoming Sam Mendes Beatles films.

There were rumors that Quinn’s time as Munson wasn’t quite over, but the Duffers put them to rest in a recent interview with Empire.

“I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he’s dead,” Matt Duffer said. “Joe is so busy anyway, that everyone should know he’s not coming back. He’s shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground.”

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 releases on Nov. 26. Volume II releases on Dec. 25, while the series finale debuts on Dec. 31.

In brief: 'Big Brother' season 27 winner crowned and more
In brief: ‘Big Brother’ season 27 winner crowned and more

(SPOILER ALERT) One houseguest reigned supreme during the Big Brother season 27 live finale. In the end, it was Ashley Hollis who came out on top, winning the season of the reality competition series against her fellow finalists Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope. While it was Hollis who took home the $750,000 grand prize, Keanu Soto took home the America’s Favorite Houseguest prize, securing $50,000 for himself after garnering over 65 percent of the votes …

The Naked Gun is shooting over to Paramount+. The comedy film starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson will be available to stream on the platform on Tuesday. Paul Walter Hauser also stars in the movie from director Akiva Schaffer

Mid-Century Modern has been canceled at Hulu. The sitcom will not return for a second season, its co-creator and executive producer Max Mutchnick announced in an Instagram post on Monday. “Ten great episodes… Not enough,” Mutchnick wrote. “But we loved making every single one of them. We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched.” …

 

