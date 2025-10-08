Kim Kardashian stars in ‘All’s Fair’ trailer

Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in ‘All’s Fair.’ (Disney/Ser Baffo)

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Kim Kardashian stars in the official trailer for All’s Fair.

Hulu released the trailer for the upcoming series on Wednesday. Ryan Murphy wrote, executive produced and directed episodes of the new show, which also stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

The show follows a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm and open up their own practice. “Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks,” the show’s official synopsis reads. “In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.”

Set to Britney Spears‘ song “Work Bitch,” the trailer finds Kardashian’s character, Allura Grant, going through a divorce of her own. She goes head-to-head with Paulson’s character, Carrington Lane, who is the attorney representing her husband in the divorce.

“I tell my clients every day, ‘You never really know a person. It’s just a trap,'” Kardashian says in the trailer.

We also see Paulson dressed up in an outfit that closely resembles Kardashian. Paulson says, “Before you comment on my new appearance, please know that this look is,” when Kardashian interrupts her and says, “Mine!”

Paulson finishes her statement by saying the look is “nothing more than next Halloween’s costume,” where she “will be dressing as a w**** lawyer.”

All’s Fair premieres Nov. 4 on Hulu.

In brief: ‘Stick’ renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+ and more
Katniss Everdeen’s parents are among the new casting announcements for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Scot Greenan and Grace Ackary will play Burdock Everdeen and Astrid March in the upcoming film. Also cast are Melody Chikakane Brown as Hattie Meeney and Jefferson White as Mr. McCoy. The upcoming film arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026 …

Owen Wilson‘s comedy series Stick has been renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+. The renewal news comes the same day as the season 1 finale debuted on the streaming service. Along with Wilson, the ensemble cast of Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño and Lilli Kay will return in season 2 …

In other Apple TV+ news, the platform has released a first look at its upcoming limited series The Savant. Jessica Chastain stars in the suspenseful series, which debuts its first two episodes on Sept. 26 and will air new episodes every Friday through Nov. 7. Chastain stars as an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups to stop domestic extremists …

Gwyneth Paltrow stars in ad for tech company at center of Coldplay concert scandal
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is putting a polished spin on one of the summer’s messiest viral moments.

Nearly two weeks after former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was seen in a now-infamous moment on a jumbotron at a Coldplay concert with the company’s former Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, the Goop founder made a surprise appearance in a new video for the tech company.

The ad, posted on Astronomer’s social media accounts, features Paltrow seated at a desk delivering a calm, corporate-style message: “I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer. We’ve had a lot of questions over the last few days.”

She then goes on to handle what she says are the “most common” questions they’ve gotten — such as “OMG! What the actual f?” — by ignoring them and instead restating what it is that Astronomer does, which is, apparently, “data workflow automation.”

The caption reads: “Thank you for your interest in Astronomer.”

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, whose band was performing when the jumbotron footage was captured at the July 16 show in Boston.

The video of the incident, which showed a man and a woman appearing to embrace and then ducking after being put on screen, quickly spread online and sparked speculation about the executives’ identities and marital status.

Byron and Cabot have not commented on the viral video.

Astronomer later confirmed that both Byron and Cabot had exited the company.

Byron was placed on leave pending an investigation and has since resigned. Cabot’s departure was announced Thursday.

In brief: Melissa McCarthy to star in ‘Miss Nelson is Missing!’ film and more
Melissa McCarthy is starring in a live-action film adaptation of the beloved children’s book Miss Nelson is Missing! Variety reports that Netflix is developing the movie, which will follow a misbehaving class whose teacher is mysteriously absent from school one day and replaced by a strict substitute named Viola Swamp …

Sorry, Baby will soon be available to stream at home. The A24 film will make its streaming debut on HBO Max on Oct. 30. It will debut on HBO linear on the same day at 8 p.m. ET. Eva Victor wrote, directed and stars in the film, which also features Naomi AckieLucas Hedges and John Carroll Lynch …

The Handmaid’s Tale star Yvonne Strahovski is set for season 2 of Apple TV+’s comedy Bad MonkeyDeadline reports that she has closed a deal for a series regular role opposite Vince Vaughn in the upcoming second season. Strahovski will play an attorney named Delaney in the new season. The first season of the show was based on the Carl Hiaasen novel, while season 2 will follow an original story …

