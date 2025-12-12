King Charles III says he is reducing cancer treatment schedule in 2026, stresses importance of early detection

King Charles III says he is reducing cancer treatment schedule in 2026, stresses importance of early detection

King Charles III departs after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic on January 29, 2024, in London, England. The King has been receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate, spending three nights at the London Clinic and visited daily by his wife Queen Camilla. Carl Court/Getty Images

(LONDON) — King Charles III announced in a video message Friday that he will be reducing his cancer treatment schedule in the new year, citing his early diagnosis, and urged others to get screened for cancer early as well.

In a pre-recorded video message released Friday as part of Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK’s “Stand Up To Cancer” night, the monarch shared how early cancer diagnosis and treatment had made a difference for him, “enabling me to continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment.”

He added that thanks to his early diagnosis and treatment, “my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year.” 

In his video message, Charles also spoke about the importance of cancer screenings and early detection. 

The message was shown before a live broadcast from a cancer clinic at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, presented by Davina McCall.

“This is a season when our thoughts turn to celebrations with our friends and families,” Charles said. “In the midst of this festive period, I just wanted to ask you to join me today in finding a special place in your hearts and your minds and prayers for the hundreds of thousands of people across our United Kingdom who receive a cancer diagnosis each year — and for the millions more who love and care for them.”

The king acknowledged that a cancer diagnosis can feel “overwhelming,” citing his own experience, and said that early detection “is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams — and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope.”

“Throughout my own cancer journey, I have been profoundly moved by what I can only call the ‘community of care’ that surrounds every cancer patient — the specialists, the nurses, researchers and volunteers who work tirelessly to save and improve lives,” he continued. “But I have also learned something that troubles me deeply: At least 9 million people in our country are not up to date with the cancer screenings available to them. That is at least 9 million opportunities for early diagnosis being missed.”

Charles said the “statistics speak with stark clarity,” noting that for bowel cancer caught at the earliest stage, approximately 9 in 10 people survive for at least five years, according to the U.K.’s National Cancer Intelligence Network.

“When diagnosed late, that falls to just 1 in 10,” the king said.

While Buckingham Palace hasn’t disclosed the type of cancer with which Charles was diagnosed or the type of treatment he has undergone, the monarch said that early detection had made a difference in his own life. 

He also called it a “milestone” for him to have his cancer treatment reduced in the new year.

“This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years, testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the 50% of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives,” he said.

Charles concluded his message by highlighting the U.K.’s new national cancer screening checker online, which, according to the Stand Up to Cancer website, helps those in the U.K. determine which cancer screening programs are available to them.

“As I have observed before, the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion. But compassion must be paired with action,” the king said. “This December, as we gather to reflect on the year past, I pray that we can each pledge, as part of our resolutions for the year ahead, to play our part in helping to catch cancer early. Your life, or the life of someone you love, may depend upon it.”

In February 2024, the palace announced that Charles had undergone a procedure for benign prostate enlargement. Following the procedure and subsequent diagnostic tests, “a form of cancer” was identified, according to a statement from the palace at the time. 

Charles’ daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, also announced publicly the following month that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. Kate, a mother of three and the wife of Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, has not disclosed the type of cancer with which she was diagnosed. She announced in January that her cancer is in remission.

Since Charles’ diagnosis, the king and his wife Queen Camilla have helped raise awareness about the disease. Earlier this year, they hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace where Charles spoke about his cancer diagnosis and treatment and thanked researchers, health care workers and more for their commitment to early diagnosis. 

To learn more about cancer screening suggestions specific to U.S., please visit the American Cancer Society website.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Tragic event’: Indiana sheriff’s deputy fatally struck while assisting stranded motorist
‘Tragic event’: Indiana sheriff’s deputy fatally struck while assisting stranded motorist
Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind.) — A semitruck fatally struck a sheriff’s deputy in Indiana while he was assisting a stranded motorist along an interstate, according to local officials.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our law enforcement family and for the entire Delaware County community,” Jeff Stanley, the chief deputy for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The tragedy occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, after officials received calls at approximately 3:30 a.m. of a disabled vehicle along Interstate 69, officials said.

The Delaware County sheriff’s deputy, who was identified as Corporal Blake Reynolds, responded to the scene and found a semitruck partially in the roadway, officials said.

The deputy stopped behind the disabled vehicle to “provide protection for the driver” and activated his emergency lights, Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan said during a press conference on Wednesday.

While Reynolds was outside his vehicle, another semitruck traveling northbound “lost control and collided with the deputy’s vehicle and the disabled semi that was on the side of the road,” Keegan said, calling the crash a “tragic event.”

“Despite immediate emergency response efforts, the deputy did not survive his injuries,” Stanley said.

The driver who struck Reynolds was transported to a local hospital and was undergoing surgery, but Keegan said his medical condition is not known at this time.

The sheriff’s officials said no further details on the crash will be provided at this time “out of respect for the ongoing investigation and the family’s privacy.”

Reynolds joined the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in 2022 and “quickly distinguished himself through his hard work, professionalism and leadership,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, his brothers and sisters in uniform and the entire community he served with pride,” Stanley said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Charlotte increases security on light rail after Ukrainian woman was stabbed to death: Mayor
Charlotte increases security on light rail after Ukrainian woman was stabbed to death: Mayor
Iryna Zarutska, who is not pictured, was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack while riding the light rail in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Charlotte Area Transit System

(CHARLOTTE, NC.) — After a Ukrainian woman was stabbed to death on Charlotte’s light rail system late last month, the mayor said the city is now increasing security on commuter trains “effective immediately,” as the attack continues to spark outrage among elected officials.

“As I reflect on the tragic murder of Iryna Zarutska my heart continues to go out to her family and our community as we try to make sense of this horrific and senseless loss,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said in a statement Monday evening.

Zartuska, 23, was fatally stabbed on Aug. 22 just before 10 p.m. while riding the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte, according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News.

The recent release of the attack on video has caused national outrage, with U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy saying the department is investigating the city and “its failure to protect Iryna Zarutska.”

“If mayors can’t keep their trains and buses safe, they don’t deserve the taxpayers’ money,” Duffy said in a post shared to X on Monday.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein also said he was “appalled” the the unprovoked murder.

“We need more cops on the beat to keep people safe,” Stein said in a statement on Monday.

This comes after the Charlotte Area Transit System, or CATS, confirmed to ABC News there was not security on board the train at the time of the attack, with a spokesperson saying a security team “patrols the system, they are not stationed in one area.”

“At the time of the incident they were riding on a train directly in front of where the incident occurred,” a spokesperson for CATS told ABC News.

Lyles said “effective immediately” CATS security personnel will be “re-deployed for a stronger presence on Blue Line platforms” and police will also be “increasing patrols at key areas across the transit system.”

“Residents across our community and visitors to our region depend on public transit. We owe it to them to make sure our public transit system and our city are safe and secure,” Lyles said.

CATS will also be rolling out “new safety operations including bike units and urban terrain vehicles” over the next two to three weeks, Lyles said.

On Aug. 22, Zarutska boarded the train and sat in an aisle seat directly in front of the suspect, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., who is seen in a window seat wearing an orange sweatshirt.

The train travels for “approximately four and a half minutes before the suspect pulls a knife out of his pocket, unfolds the knife, pauses, then stands up, and strikes at the victim three times,” according to the affidavit obtained by ABC News.

Prior to the stabbing, there appeared to be “no interaction between the victim and the defendant,” the affidavit said.

Zarutska was pronounced dead at the scene and a witness directed officials to the location of the suspect, the affidavit said.

Brown was arrested after he was released from the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries sustained at the time of the incident” and was charged with first-degree murder, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The 34-year-old suspect has a criminal record including larceny and breaking and entering charges. He also spent five years in prison for robbery with a dangerous weapon starting in 2015, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Brown’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19, according to court records. It is unclear whether Brown has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Former congressional staffer accused of faking politically motivated attack
Former congressional staffer accused of faking politically motivated attack
Greene has been charged with one count of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and one count of making false statements to federal law enforcement for alleging she was the victim of a politically motivated crime. Egg Harbor Township Police Department

A former congressional staffer has been accused of fabricating a violent attack against herself at a New Jersey park, according to a criminal complaint.

Natalie Greene, 26, paid a body modification artist to scar her and then claimed she had been assaulted in a politically motivated crime in July, the complaint alleges. 

The Ocean City, New Jersey, native has been charged with one count of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and one count of making false statements to federal law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey said in a statement.

Greene previously worked for Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a New Jersey Republican, his office told NBC.

A spokesperson for Van Drew declined to confirm her employment to ABC News.

Greene’s attorney, Louis Barbone, told ABC News she is innocent until proven guilty.

“At the age of 26, my client served her community working full time to assist the constituents of the Congressman with loyalty and fidelity. She did that while being a full-time student. Under the law, she is presumed innocent and reserves all of her defenses for presentation in a court of law,” Barbone said.

Prosecutors allege that Greene and a co-conspirator called 911 on July 23, saying that they had been attacked by three men with a gun at an Egg Harbor Township state park.

Law enforcement then found Greene in a wooded area bound with zip ties and lacerations on her head and chest, the criminal complaint alleges. A sexual slur referencing Trump and a statement calling her former employer “racist” were written on her stomach, according to photos from the crime scene reviewed by ABC News.

“The investigation revealed that Greene had not, in fact, been attacked by three men at gunpoint on July 23.  Instead, Greene had paid a body modification and scarification artist to deliberately cut the lacerations on her face, neck, upper chest, and shoulder, based on a pattern that she had provided beforehand,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in the statement.

Law enforcement also found zip ties in Greene’s car allegedly consistent with the ones used to bind her on the night of the attack and discovered that Greene’s co-conspirator searched “zip ties near me,” according to prosecutors.

Greene told an FBI agent after the attack that she had been receiving threatening messages at work, and an investigation of her phone allegedly found messages with the modification/scarification artist in Pennsylvania, who gave law enforcement officers a copy of Greene’s receipt for $500 worth of scarification work, according to court documents.

Greene’s phone also allegedly revealed a Reddit profile that followed pages for “bodymods” and “scarification,” per court documents.

Greene was released on a $200,000 bond Wednesday after her arraignment, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. She faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines if convicted.

ABC News’ Luke Barr contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.