‘King of the Hill’ season 14 trailer, Ronny Chieng to take over voice of Kahn in revival

Hulu debuted the new trailer for the upcoming season on Thursday. The streaming service also announced that comedian and The Daily Show host and correspondent Ronny Chieng has joined the cast of the revival, taking over the voice of the character Kahn Souphanousinphone.
Chieng takes over the voice of the fan-favorite character from Toby Huss, who voiced Kahn during the show’s first 13 seasons. Huss will now voice Dale Gribble in season 14, taking over for the late Johnny Hardwick in episode seven.
Season 14 of the animated comedy takes place several years after the events of season 13.
“After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.”
Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Hardwick, Stephen Root and Lauren Tom lend their voices to season 14.
King of the Hill season 14 arrives Aug. 4 on Hulu.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.
Michelle Williams is opening up about her memories of her late partner Heath Ledger.
During Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Williams, who shares daughter Matilda with the late actor, reflected on their time together after Shepard shared his own memories of Ledger.
Williams and Ledger began dating after meeting on the set of Brokeback Mountain in 2004 and welcomed Matilda in 2005. After three years together, the couple split in 2007.
Ledger died of an accidental drug overdose on Jan. 22, 2008, just months after he and Williams parted ways.
“I feel obligated to say that I knew him a little bit when he was getting sober, and I don’t know that I’ve ever fallen in love with somebody so quickly,” Shepard recalled during Monday’s podcast episode. “This is one of the most special boys I’ve ever met, and I [could] feel the weight of the world on him in a very special way that kind of broke my heart. I was very, very sad, and I thought he was just so special.”
Williams, becoming emotional, responded, “So special, so special. Thank god there’s Matilda.”
When Shepard described Ledger as “this heart here that’s just leaking out everywhere,” Williams agreed.
“Yeah, an incredible sensitivity,” she said.
Williams has spoken about her relationship with Ledger previously, stating in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair that she felt “radical acceptance” from Ledger.
“I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,'” she said at the time.
In addition to Matilda, Williams is also a mother to three children with director Thomas Kail, according to People.
Justin Baldoni‘s lawsuit against Blake Lively was dismissed by a federal judge in New York on Monday.
The It Ends With Us costars have been in a heated legal feud since 2024.
In his motion, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the couple’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, as well as Baldoni’s defamation claim against The New York Times.
“The alleged facts indicate that the Times reviewed the available evidence and reported, perhaps in a dramatized manner, what it believed to have happened,” the opinion said. “The Times had no obvious motive to favor Lively’s version of events.”
Baldoni has until June 23 to refile some of his claims.
Lively’s lawyers, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, called the dismissal a “total victory and complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times.”
“As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it,” the statement continued. “We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, [Steve] Sarowitz, [Melissa] Nathan, and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation.”
Good Morning America has reached out to Baldoni’s lawyers for comment.
Lively first filed a complaint on Dec. 20, 2024, against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the film, which he also directed.
Baldoni responded on Dec. 31, 2024, with the now-dismissed lawsuit against the Times for libel and false light invasion of privacy after it published the article about Lively’s California complaint.
The lawsuit claimed the Times, which included in its article alleged text messages and email exchanges between Baldoni’s publicists Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan and the newspaper, had relied on “cherry-picked” and altered communications, with details “stripped of necessary context and deliberately spliced” to “mislead.”
Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said at the time that the Times “cowered to the wants and whims of two powerful ‘untouchable’ Hollywood elites, disregarding journalistic practices and ethics once befitting of the revered publication by using doctored and manipulated texts and intentionally omitting texts which dispute their chosen PR narrative.”
A New York Times spokesperson told GMA at the time that they “plan to vigorously defend against the lawsuit.”
That same day, Lively formalized details from her California complaint into a lawsuit against Baldoni and other defendants for sexual harassment.
Baldoni has denied the allegations.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are officially part of the same family.
During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, Eddie Murphy revealed that his son Eric Murphy married Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Page Lawrence about “two weeks ago” in an intimate church ceremony.
“Everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” Eddie Murphy said.
The actor said the couple decided to skip the extravagant ceremony in favor of a smaller wedding.
“We’re in-laws,” Eddie Murphy said of Martin Lawerence. “He don’t have to pay for the big wedding now.”
Eddie Murphy said the wedding was so small, in fact, he wasn’t even in attendance at the ceremony.
“They went off and they got married at the church. They just had the two of them and the preacher. They had a quiet little thing,” Eddie Murphy said. “So I think we’ll have a big party or something.”
Hudson asked Eddie Murphy if he would be interested in another film collaboration with his new in-law.
“There’s a bunch of ideas that we have,” Eddie Murphy said. “[It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World] is an old movie from the ’60s that I want to remake and do with all funniest, like, a who’s who of Black comics. That’s what I want to do. And, of course, Martin would be in that.”
Eric Murphy proposed to Jasmin Page Lawrence on Nov. 27, 2024. The pair revealed their engagement in a video shared to Instagram.
“We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter,” Jasmin wrote in the caption of the couple’s collaborated post.