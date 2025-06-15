Klobuchar on slain Minnesota lawmaker: ‘Such a decent person’

Klobuchar on slain Minnesota lawmaker: ‘Such a decent person’
Sen. Amy Klobuchar mourned the two Minnesota state lawmakers shot early Saturday at their homes in what leaders are calling an “act of targeted political violence,” calling them “friends” and “decent people” who were simply “trying to represent the people that they were elected to represent.”

The Minnesota Democrat told ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that people should “know” the victims of political violence and threats — in this case, state Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was killed alongside her husband, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, who underwent surgery after the attack.

“She was a true leader, and I loved her work, but was always so grounded and such a decent person. I think that’s probably the best word to describe her. You look at her pictures and you know what she was about. So we miss her greatly, and so when you hear about statistics about political violence and threats, I just want people to know who we’re talking about,” Klobuchar said about Hortman.

“Or Senator Hoffman. Equally respected. Got into politics because his daughter has spina bifida and she couldn’t get insurance, and he wanted to advocate for her. Decent people who didn’t deserve this to happen to them,” Klobuchar continued.

Authorities have identified 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter as the suspected gunman and are continuing to search for him.

Klobuchar described Hortman as an illustrious lawmaker and compassionate public servant, who began her career in public service as a mother with young children who had a background working at her father’s auto parts company. Hortman easily juggled teaching Sunday school, leading a Girl Scout troop and training service dogs for veterans, Klobuchar said.

The senator said she first got to know Hortman when she was a young lawmaker and she was struck with how she was able to know “practically every person in her district.”

“Melissa Hortman was a woman that I wish everyone around the country knew,” Klobuchar told Raddatz. “When you think about a true public servant who goes into it for the right reasons, it’s Melissa.”

Klobuchar said that Hortman’s ability to “juggle it all” may have contributed to the political success she’d been able to notch, especially in the past year with a divided legislature, when she worked alongside the state Senate’s Republican leader to artfully negotiate a budget and avoid government shutdown.

When she was the Speaker of the House, Hortman also spearheaded landmark legislation like paid family leave and free lunch for students, Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar called the suspect “evil,” and “smart” on Sunday.

“He’s evil. He is smart. He has killed without a second thought, and there’s a $50,000 reward,” she told Raddatz.

The Minnesota Democrat lauded the cooperation between Minnesota leaders and state law enforcement.

“We couldn’t be getting more help from law enforcement,” Klobuchar said, applauding also local police officers’ swift work on the ground, when they checked in on Hortman soon after getting called to Hoffman’s house.

“Those local police officers at that moment not only appear to have saved [Hoffman] and his wife’s life, but also had given us major leads to who he was and why he was doing this,” Klobuchar said.

Klouchar said she “hasn’t seen” the target list written by the gunman, something that law enforcement sources say had dozens of Minnesota Democrats on it.

Those on the list included Minnesota lawmakers Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the matter.

Klobuchar called political violence a “rampant problem” and said she “believes” that could have been one of the gunman’s motivations for the Minnesota lawmaker shootings.

“I believe that there’s some things in the manifesto that would lead you down that trail to believe that this was one of his motivating forces,” Klobuchar said.

She also highlighted the bipartisan statement against political violence that the Minnesota congressional delegation released after the shootings on Saturday.

“You speak with one voice to condemn this political violence. There’s no place for this politically motivated violence in our democracy,” Klobuchar said on Sunday. “This is a rampant problem that the public and all of us have to deal with — and also against judges, and all of us should condemn all of that violence,” she said.

Trump administration defends white South African refugee program amid group’s US arrival
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A flight carrying 59 refugees from South Africa landed in the United States on Monday afternoon — as the Trump administration insists that the expedited process for white South Africans to seek refuge in the United States has nothing to do with race.

The South African refugees’ arrival also comes amid the administration’s efforts to halt refugee programs from other countries.

Hours before the flight arrived at Dulles International Airport, President Donald Trump defended his administration’s decision to offer refugee status to the Afrikaners — a white minority group in South Africa. The president said that the asylum program is because there is a race-based genocide in the country.

“They happen to be white, but whether they’re white or black makes no difference to me, but white farmers are being brutally killed and their land is being confiscated in South Africa, and the newspapers and the media, television media doesn’t even talk about it,” Trump said during remarks at the White House.

Last week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said this group of South Africans “has faced racial persecution.” She also went on to claim their farmland is being taken away. However, a law passed by South Africa earlier this year does not allow land to be expropriated without an agreement with the owner.

South Africa’s government has pushed back, saying the “allegations of discrimination are unfounded.”

“The South Africa Police Services statistics on farm related crimes do not support allegations of violent crime targeted at farmers generally or any particular race,” the South African government said in a statement last week. “There are sufficient structures available within South Africa to address concerns of discrimination. Moreover, even if there are allegations of discrimination, it is our view that these do not meet the threshold of persecution required under domestic and international refugee law.

Trump adviser Elon Musk has repeatedly talked about South Africa, his country of birth, on his social media account saying that the country is anti-white.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau greeted a group of about three dozen South Africans, many waving American flags, after they got off the plane at the airport in Northern Virginia.

Asked about the administration’s apparent prioritization of white South African refugees over others who are persecuted in their countries of origin, Landau harkened back to the pause on refugee admissions that Trump implemented when he retook the White House.

“That pause, of course, was subject, from the very beginning to exceptions where it was determined that this would be in the interest of the United States. Some of the criteria are making sure that refugees did not pose any challenge to our national security and that they can be assimilated easily into our country,” Landau said. “All of these folks who have just come in today have been carefully vetted pursuant to our refugee standards, and whether or not the broader refugee programs for other people around the world will be lifted is still an ongoing consideration.”

In March, Trump said that he would give some South African farmers and their families a pathway to citizenship. In the same month, the Trump administration kicked out the South African ambassador to the U.S.

In February, Trump signed an executive order that froze all aid to South Africa.

The South African government said in a statement that the order “lacks factual accuracy and fails to recognise South Africa’s profound and painful history of colonialism and apartheid.”

“It is ironic that the executive order makes provision for refugee status in the U.S. for a group in South Africa that remains amongst the most economically privileged, while vulnerable people in the U.S. from other parts of the world are being deported and denied asylum despite real hardship,” the South African government said in the statement.

The Trump administration quickly gave Afrikaners’ applications the green light – while it has paused refugee programs from other countries, including Afghanistan.

Senate Democrats demand probe of Ed Martin’s pledge to ‘shame’ Trump’s opponents, other actions at DOJ
Craig Hudson For The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are pushing for an investigation into top Justice Department official Ed Martin over his stated plans to “shame” political opponents of President Donald Trump who he’s unable to charge criminally, as well as a host of other politically charged matters Martin has publicly pledged to pursue in his new position.

“I write to express my grave concern about Ed Martin’s stated intention to abuse his new roles as lead of the so-called “Weaponization Working Group” you constituted at the Department of Justice (DOJ) and as DOJ’s Pardon Attorney,” Sen. Dick Durbin, the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, said in a letter transmitted to the Justice Department, which was first obtained by ABC News. “Following his disgraceful tenure as Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Mr. Martin apparently plans to continue his misconduct in his new roles at DOJ.”

The DOJ did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment on the letter.

Martin’s controversial tenure as the interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., in the opening months of Trump’s presidency thrust the office into turmoil and led several Senate Republicans to state publicly they wouldn’t support his permanent confirmation in the role.

But once the White House announced they were pulling Martin’s nomination, Trump said Martin would instead be appointed to several top positions working out of DOJ’s main headquarters — serving as an associate deputy attorney general, the U.S. pardon attorney and director of the so-called “Weaponization Working Group.”

Martin celebrated the news on his X account, posting ‘Eagle Unleashed,’ and in various interviews celebrated what he described as a mandate from Trump directly to target the alleged ‘weaponization’ of the department under the Biden administration.

“It’s classic Donald Trump, right? That somebody tries to block him and block his pick, and he decides to double down,” Martin told Breitbart News last month. “This is probably the greatest job I could ever envision.”

In a news conference announcing his departure from the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Martin confirmed he planned to launch a probe of last-minute pardons issued by former President Joe Biden just before he left office — and suggested that officials he’s unable to charge would instead be publicly “shamed.”

“There are some really bad actors, some people that did some really bad things to the American people,” Martin said. “And if they can be charged, we’ll charge them. But if they can’t be charged, we will name them … And in a culture that respects shame, they should be people that are shamed. And that’s a fact. That’s the way things work. And so that’s how I believe the job operates.”

The approach would directly conflict with longstanding DOJ policy that prohibits prosecutors from naming or disparaging individuals who they don’t intend to charge criminally.

When asked about that policy by ABC News during the news conference, Martin said he would “have to look at what the provision you’re referring to, to see — we want to square ourselves with doing the things correctly.”

The letter from Senate Democrats said Martin’s statements “are a brazen admission that Mr. Martin plans to systematically violate the Justice Manual’s prohibition on extrajudicial statements by shaming uncharged parties for nakedly partisan reasons. Weaponizing DOJ in this manner will further undermine the public’s trust in the department in irreparable ways.”

In his early days as pardon attorney, Martin said he advised the president in his pardon of former Virginia county sheriff Scott Jenkins, who had been sentenced to ten years in prison for a federal bribery conviction.

“No MAGA left behind,” Martin posted on X in response to the pardon.

Durbin’s letter further cited reports Martin has “personally advocated” fast-tracking pardons for members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who were convicted of seditious conspiracy stemming from their roles leading up to the attack on the Capitol, after President Trump initially opted to commute their sentences in his sweeping clemency action for the nearly 1600 individuals charged in connection with Jan. 6.

Durbin’s letter requests Bondi provide a host of records related to Martin’s appointment and early days as head of the Weaponization Working Group and Pardon Attorney’s Office. It’s unclear whether DOJ will ultimately respond to Durbin’s demands given Democrats’ minority position on the committee.

White House releases RFK Jr.-led report on chronic disease
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The White House’s Make America Healthy Again Commission offered a range of critiques about chronic disease in America in a report released Thursday,

Chiefly, the report blames many chronic illnesses on ultra-processed foods, sedentary behavior and over-reliance on digital devices among children, and chemicals in the environment. It also suggests childhood vaccines need to be studied further.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who leads the commission, told reporters on a call Thursday that the report is the “most radical consensus by a government agency in history about the state of America’s health.”

“It is very strong. It’s very frank, and it is a clarion call to do something with utmost urgency to end this crisis, and that’s what we wanted,” Kennedy said.

However, the 69-page document leaves many questions unanswered, including how much it will cost to address the chronic illnesses that Kennedy is focused on and what steps might be taken to curtail them.

Kennedy told reporters that the commission doesn’t yet have a budget to fund the future health initiatives, noting officials plan to develop policy recommendations in the next 100 days.

“There is no budge,” Kennedy said. “At this point, there’s no concrete policy that could be funded in a budget. We’re going to work out the policy recommendations over the next 100 days.”

“The next stage of this process is to come up with policy recommendations for the president, and then we’ll spend the next four years implementing those policy recommendations,” he continued.

Despite the lack of budget details, Kennedy maintained that addressing the chronic health issues would save money in the long term.

“We’re going to save a lot more money in the long run and even in the short run, we can reduce the numbers, which we intend to do during this administration,” Kennedy said.

Officials including Calley Means, a special government employee and adviser to Kennedy who has fought against the presence of ultra-processed foods and pesticides, praised the report.

“The fact that an official U.S. government document … gives credibility to complaints about pesticides and names specific pesticides in there is a monumental symbol,” he told ABC News.

Though the officials largely highlighted improving Americans’ diet, which Kennedy said President Donald Trump had directed the commission to look into, Kennedy also emphasized “exposure to toxic chemicals, a lack of physical activity and chronic stress and over-medicalization.”

He said these factors have made American children “the sickest kids in the world.”

On the issue of pesticides in food — which found a lot of industry pushback in the last few weeks as the report neared its due date — Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, who both have more direct oversight than Kennedy over the industry, were careful to ensure that farmers would not face any surprises.

While Kennedy and others in the MAHA movement have questioned the safety or health of the ingredients in foods on store shelves, Rollins stressed that the U.S. food supply remains safe.

“The food supply is 100% safe,” Rollins said. “It isn’t just safe. It is the safest in the world. And it’s really, really important that we continue to make sure that people understand that,” she added.

Rollins pledged that Kennedy and the MAHA Commission will not “compromise the ability of our American agriculture to do what they do best,” and Zeldin said that any moves to regulate pesticides would be carefully considered against the cost to farmers.

“American farmers rely on these products, and actions that further regulate or restrict crop protection tools, beyond risk-based and scientific processes set forth by Congress, must involve thoughtful consideration of what is necessary for adequate protection, alternatives and cost of production,” he said.

Zeldin added that any quick changes in agricultural practices could have “adverse impact on American agriculture and the domestic food supply.”

The report also calls for new studies on childhood vaccines, which dozens of high-quality studies have found to be safe and effective.

Although the report states that vaccines protect children from infectious diseases, it also claims parents are concerned about their “appropriate use” and their “possible role” in chronic diseases among children.

“Despite the growth of the childhood vaccine schedule, there has been limited scientific inquiry into the links between vaccines and chronic disease, the impacts of vaccine injury, and conflicts of interest in the development of the vaccine schedule. These areas warrant future inquiry,” the report states.

Dozens of studies have failed to find a link between an increased number of vaccines and more chronic disease among children.

