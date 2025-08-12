‘KPop Demon Hunters’ heads to select theaters for sing-along event

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ heads to select theaters for sing-along event

Still from ‘KPop Demon Hunters.’ (Netflix)

Get ready to sing your hearts out and seal the Honmoon with a KPop Demon Hunters sing-along.

The hit Netflix animated film is coming to select theaters for one weekend in August, the streaming platform announced Tuesday.

A series of screenings of the film will take place across the U.S. and Canada on Aug. 23 and 24. The limited theatrical screening event will be a sing-along version of the movie, according to a press release.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 6 a.m. PT.

News of the sing-along event comes one day after the film’s viral song, “Golden,” reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song, which is by the fictional K-pop girl group Huntr/x and performed by EJAEAudrey Nuna and REI AMI, made history as the first #1 Hot 100 hit by a female K-pop group with nearly 32 million streams, 7,000 sales and 8.4 million radio airplay impressions in the United States, according to Billboard.

The track also continues to rise on the charts for a seventh consecutive week, surpassing 3 billion global streams to date, according to a press release.

The achievement also marks the first Hot 100 #1 by any act with a fictional background since “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto in March 2022, as well as the first female group track to do so since Destiny’s Child in 2001. The soundtrack has also claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Soundtracks chart, dominating for a seventh week.

The movie stars Arden ChoAhn Hyo-seopMay Hong and Ji-young Yoo.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Bruce Willis’ wife says she feels ‘profoundly sad’ on Father’s Day
Bruce Willis’ wife says she feels ‘profoundly sad’ on Father’s Day
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Emma Heming Willis is opening up about the emotional weight of Father’s Day.

The wife of Bruce Willis shared a touching message on Instagram Sunday, honoring not only her husband but also other dads “living with disability or disease.”

Heming Willis shares daughters Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn with the actor who was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023. She posted a photo of Willis cuddling one of their girls, along with a moving caption.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads living with disability or disease, showing up in the ways they can and to the children who show up for them,” she wrote in the caption. “What Bruce teaches our girls goes far beyond words. Resilience, unconditional love, and the quiet strength in simply being present.
This photo says so much. Love deepens. It adapts. It stays, even when everything else changes.”

Heming Willis also reflected on the emotional complexity of the day.

“But to be fair to myself, these symbolic days stir up a lot.
I’m profoundly sad today. I wish, with every cell in my body, that things could be different for him and lighter for our family,” she continued.

She added, “As they say in our FTD community, ‘It is what it is.’ And while that might sound dismissive, to me, it’s not. It grounds me. It helps me return to the acceptance of what is and not fight this every step of the way like I used to.”

Concluding the post, she wrote, “Today, let’s celebrate the badass dads, those who are here, and those we carry with us.
Onward.”

In addition to the two daughters he shares with Heming Willis, Willis is also a father to daughters RumerScout and Tallulah, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Rental Family’ trailer debuts and more
In brief: ‘Rental Family’ trailer debuts and more

Lilo & Stitch are headed to Disney+. The live-action remake of the animated Disney film will arrive on the streaming service on Sept. 3. Disney made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram. “watch #LiloAndStitch at home with your ʻohana,” the caption reads …

The official trailer for season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys has arrived. The Netflix series returns for its second season on Aug. 28. The trailer finds Jackie looking for a fresh start in Silver Falls, but instead finding out that will be easier said than done …

Brendan Fraser stars in the trailer for the upcoming film Rental Family. The movie, which is set in Tokyo, finds an American actor struggling to find a purpose until he lands a gig playing stand-in roles for strangers. Rental Family arrives in theaters on Nov. 21 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Spike Lee says A$AP Rocky and Denzel Washington ‘go toe to toe’ on ‘Highest 2 Lowest’
Spike Lee says A$AP Rocky and Denzel Washington ‘go toe to toe’ on ‘Highest 2 Lowest’
Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Spike Lee directed the upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest and says A$AP Rocky did not come to play. He sang the rapper’s praises on Thursday during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Yeah, don’t sleep on ASAP,” Lee said of the rapper’s acting performance in the movie. “In this film, Denzel [Washington] and ASAP go toe to toe.”

“What’s interesting is, even before I got involved with this film, I always thought that ASAP looked like he could be Denzel’s son. There’s a big resemblance,” he continued. “So when you see it on the screen, it adds an element of father and son. Don’t sleep on ASAP.”

Despite working with a legendary, award-winning actor like Denzel, Spike says Rocky wasn’t at all fazed.

“I’ve done five films with Denzel and a lot of times when he’s in a scene with somebody, they just get overwhelmed because he’s one of the world’s greatest living actors today,” he said. “But ASAP wasn’t having that. Toe to toe. I mean, they were going at it.”

Rocky plays Yung Felon in Highest 2 Lowest, Spike’s remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 Japanese film High and Low, according to VarietyHe’s an aspiring rapper trying to get noticed by Washington’s character, who Deadline describes as “a titan music mogul, widely known as having the ‘best ears in the business.’” 

The film arrives in theaters Aug. 15 and on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.