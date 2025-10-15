‘KPop Demon Hunters’ returns to theaters this Halloween

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ returns to theaters this Halloween

Mira (voiced by May Hong), Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho) and Zoey (voiced by Ji-Young Yoo) in ‘KPop Demon Hunters.’ (Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters is returning to theaters in time for spooky season.

The sing-along version of the animated film is returning to theaters for a limited event starting on Oct. 31 and running through Nov. 2.

This time around, the limited theatrical event of the popular Netflix film will be available at all three major U.S. theater chains — AMC, Regal and Cinemark. It will also play in other select theaters.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 6 a.m. PT.

Netflix is encouraging fans to embrace the Halloween spirit and attend screenings dressed as their favorite KPop Demon Hunters character.

KPop Demon Hunters is the most popular Netflix film of all time. Its soundtrack made history as the first to have four simultaneous top-10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ heads to select theaters for sing-along event
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ heads to select theaters for sing-along event
Still from ‘KPop Demon Hunters.’ (Netflix)

Get ready to sing your hearts out and seal the Honmoon with a KPop Demon Hunters sing-along.

The hit Netflix animated film is coming to select theaters for one weekend in August, the streaming platform announced Tuesday.

A series of screenings of the film will take place across the U.S. and Canada on Aug. 23 and 24. The limited theatrical screening event will be a sing-along version of the movie, according to a press release.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 6 a.m. PT.

News of the sing-along event comes one day after the film’s viral song, “Golden,” reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song, which is by the fictional K-pop girl group Huntr/x and performed by EJAEAudrey Nuna and REI AMI, made history as the first #1 Hot 100 hit by a female K-pop group with nearly 32 million streams, 7,000 sales and 8.4 million radio airplay impressions in the United States, according to Billboard.

The track also continues to rise on the charts for a seventh consecutive week, surpassing 3 billion global streams to date, according to a press release.

The achievement also marks the first Hot 100 #1 by any act with a fictional background since “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto in March 2022, as well as the first female group track to do so since Destiny’s Child in 2001. The soundtrack has also claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Soundtracks chart, dominating for a seventh week.

The movie stars Arden ChoAhn Hyo-seopMay Hong and Ji-young Yoo.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kelly Clarkson’s talk show to return Sept. 29
Kelly Clarkson’s talk show to return Sept. 29
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ (NBC Universal)

Despite her recent family tragedy, Kelly Clarkson will be front and center when the seventh season of her award-winning talk show premieres in September.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will kick off Sept. 29 from the show’s New York City headquarters, with show tapings beginning Sept. 8. This season’s guests will include Lionel Richie, Colin Farrell, Julia Roberts, Sylvester Stallone, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Emily Blunt and Scarlett Johansson.

Additionally, the season 7 premiere week will spotlight the heroes who rescued campers from the flood in Texas in July.

While Kelly’s show has been off for the summer, she hasn’t been absent from our screens. Her Kelly Clarkson: Songs & Stories four-part special, which features her chatting and singing with musicians like Jonas Brothers and Teddy Swims, began airing on NBC in August.

Kelly, whose former husband Brandon Blackstock, the father of her children, died of cancer on Aug. 7, is also set to return to The Voice in the spring of 2026.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Love is Blind’ season 9 cast announced and more
In brief: ‘Love is Blind’ season 9 cast announced and more

A couple of family-friendly movies are making their way to streaming. The animated Pixar film Elio will head to Disney+ on Sept. 17, while Universal Pictures’ live-action How to Train Your Dragon flies over to Peacock on Oct. 10. Elio follows a young boy who is sent up to outer space and mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, while How To Train Your Dragon is about Hiccup, a young Viking who befriends a dragon named Toothless …

The new cast of Love is Blind has been announced. Netflix has released the names of the singles from Denver, Colorado, who are taking part in season 9 of the reality dating experiment show. The ages of the contestants range from 27 to 41, with the zodiac signs Aries and Gemini being the most popular among them. As for the professions of this group of contestants, there are a couple nurses, some real estate agents and several hairstylists …

Lucy Liu is joining Charles Melton in a live-action film adaptation of the novel AuditionDeadline reports that former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama‘s production company is teaming up with LAIKA for the movie, which will be based on the novel by Katie KitamuraThe Farewell director Lulu Wang is set to direct from a script she co-wrote with Martyna Majok …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.