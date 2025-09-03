‘KPop Demon Hunters’ stars Arden Cho, May Hong on the film’s success

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ stars Arden Cho, May Hong on the film’s success

Mira (voiced by May Hong), Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho) and Zoey (voiced by Ji-Young Yoo) in ‘KPop Demon Hunters.’ (Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters continues to stay on top. The animated movie is Netflix’s most popular of all time, and while it has connected with those of all ages, younger people are really into the film.

Arden Cho, who voices Rumi in the film, told ABC Audio why she thinks the movie has resonated with younger people in the way it has.

“It’s nice to have your main characters that are essentially like modern-day superheroes or like princesses, but they’re not just perfect. They have flaws and they have insecurities. They’re empathetic and real and vulnerable,” Cho said. “That’s what makes them really relatable.”

May Hong, who voices Mira in the movie, said she did not predict the level of success the film has had.

“I felt it was a special project when I read the script and when we were working on it, and I knew that it was going to be so fun for me, but there was no way that I could have known,” Hong said. “I knew it would do well with a certain demographic, but I did not think that it would be the global phenomenon that it is.”

Although it is her voice that appears in the movie, Cho says she has been getting recognized out in public for the role.

“It’s really amazing how much children know now. I’ve had 7-year-olds running up to me and hugging me at the airport, and I’m like, ‘How do you even know?’ And they’re like, ‘I Googled you,'” Cho said.

KPop Demon Hunters is available to stream on Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Meet the single, virgin contestants on Hulu’s ‘Are You My First?’
Meet the single, virgin contestants on Hulu’s ‘Are You My First?’
Disney/Jeff Daly

The single virgins headed to find love, and possibly “the one,” on the new show Are You My First? have arrived.

Hulu has announced the 21 contestants taking part in the new reality dating experiment from the producers of Love Island USA. Are You My First? is hosted by Bachelor Nation alums Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe. The show finds single virgins free to explore romantic connections without any judgement.

“These sexy young singles embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey, packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges, and new love interests eager to find ‘the one,'” according to a press release.

The reason for each contestant’s celibacy varies from person to person. Jade, for example, is a 28-year-old NFL cheerleader who has never been in a serious relationship. On the other hand, Mike, a 34-year-old former The Bachelorette contestant, says his Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage.

Are You My First? premieres Aug. 18 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Here is a full list of the contestants hitting the beach on Are You My First? and the reason why they are still looking for their “first”:

Andrew, 25, He is saving the experience for the one who will be his forever.

Brooklyn, 24, She believes the right one is worth the wait.

Carissa, 27, She’s holding out for the one who’s truly right.

Deya, 27, She wants a storybook love and fears giving it to someone who won’t last.

Farha, 25, Having grown up in a religious home and being a late bloomer, she figured if she waited this long, she may as well wait for true love.

Godwin, 27, He enjoys the attention his virginity brings and is holding out for his queen.

Hakeem, 27, He knows the risks and isn’t approaching sex lightly.

Jade, 28, She’s never been in a serious relationship.

Jake, 32, His Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage.

Katya, 28, She says everything is about sex except sex; sex is power.

Krash, 24, A strict upbringing taught him to wait for the right person.

Layne, 24, He’s never had a serious girlfriend.

Madi, 28, She has a fear of intimacy and is waiting to meet her true love.

Michael, 26, He’s working through a fear of intimacy.

Mike, 34, His Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage.

Noah, 25, He has been waiting until marriage.

Rachael, 30, She navigates a health challenge that affects physical intimacy.

Sara, 28, She prioritized her studies growing up and is still holding out for love.

Spencer, 25, He’s waiting for a connection to make that first experience fulfilling and meaningful.

Ty, 25, He’s chosen celibacy before marriage for religious reasons.

Vivek, 23, He’s waiting to share that moment with someone he truly trusts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness and reality star, dead at age 76
Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness and reality star, dead at age 76
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ozzy Osbourne, undoubtedly one of the most beloved and iconic heavy metal singers on the planet, has died at age 76.

A statement from his family issued on Tuesday reads, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

In 1968, the Birmingham, England, native co-founded Black Sabbath with guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward. The band helped define the metal genre, thanks in large part to Osbourne’s otherworldly vocals on such classic tunes as “Iron Man,” “Paranoid” and “War Pigs.” Ozzy also gained notoriety for his often-drug-and-alcohol-fueled exploits. His persona and antics earned him the nicknames the Prince of Darkness and the Metal Madman.

After a decade with the group, Osbourne was fired from Sabbath in 1979, purportedly over his substance abuse. However, he soon launched a solo career that, with initial help from virtuoso guitarist Randy Rhoads, became more successful than Black Sabbath’s. Among Ozzy’s memorable tunes from the ’80s are “Crazy Train,” “Flying High Again,” “Shot in the Dark,” “Bark at the Moon” and “No More Tears.” In 1988, Osbourne scored a top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Close My Eyes Forever,” a duet with former Runaways guitarist Lita Ford.

Ozzy occasionally reunited with Black Sabbath over the years, while mainly focusing on his solo endeavors. In 1996, Osbourne’s wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, launched Ozzfest, an annual hard-rock festival and tour that Ozzy regularly headlined either solo or with Sabbath.

In the early 2000s, the singer found a whole new audience when he starred alongside Sharon and two of their children — Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne — in the hit MTV reality series The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005. He and Jack teamed up again for another reality show, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, which debuted in 2016.

In 2006, Ozzy was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Black Sabbath. The band — minus Ward — reunited to record a final studio album, 13, which was released in 2013. The group launched a farewell tour called The End that ran from January 2016 to February 2017.

Ozzy then refocused on his solo career and in 2018 launched the No More Tours II outing, which he intended to be his final major trek. But in early 2019 he battled an upper respiratory infection and pneumonia, which forced him to postpone tour legs in the U.K. and Europe, and cancel dates in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Also in 2019, Osbourne suffered a fall in his home, aggravating injuries he suffered in a 2003 ATV accident. He required extensive surgery and recovery time, and continued to postpone tour dates. In 2020, Ozzy revealed he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Amid all that, Ozzy continued to put out new music, including the Grammy-nominated 2022 solo album Patient Number 9, which he supported with several live appearances. Still, the effects from the 2019 fall continued to hamper him, and in early 2023, he announced that his long-postponed tour dates would be canceled and that he was retiring from touring. 

In 2024, Ozzy returned to the stage for his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist: He shouted the iconic “All aboard”‘ intro to “Crazy Train” from a throne onstage. In addition to that song, an all-star band paid tribute to him with versions of “Mama, I’m Coming Home” and “No More Tears.” 

On July 5, 2025, Ozzy made his final onstage appearance as part of the epic 10-hour all-star Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, England. He performed a five-song solo set while seated on a throne and was joined by his original Black Sabbath bandmates for a four-song set that included “War Pigs,” “Iron Man” and “Paranoid.” The concert will screen in theaters in 2026.

Ozzy had announced earlier in July that a memoir entitled Last Rites will be released Oct. 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Last of Us’ co-creator Neil Druckmann exits show ahead of season 3
‘The Last of Us’ co-creator Neil Druckmann exits show ahead of season 3
Liane Hentscher/HBO

We’ve seen the last of Neil Druckmann‘s involvement with The Last of Us.

Druckmann announced he was leaving the HBO show in a statement shared to the official Naughty Dog Instagram on Wednesday.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in The Last of Us on HBO,” Druckmann wrote. “With work completed on season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative.”

Druckmann is the studio head and head of creative at the video game development company Naughty Dog. He co-created The Last of Us video game and also co-created the HBO series adaptation.

“Co-creating the show has been a career highlight,” Druckmann wrote. “It’s been an honor to work alongside Craig Mazin to executive produce, direct and write on the last two seasons. I’m deeply thankful for the thoughtful approach and dedication the talented cast and crew took to adapting The Last of Us Part I and the continued adaptation of The Last of Us Part II.

HBO renewed The Last of Us for season 3 in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.