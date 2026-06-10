‘KPop Demon Hunters’ to celebrate ‘Golden’ one-year anniversary with special events

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ to celebrate ‘Golden’ one-year anniversary with special events
‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ (Courtesy Netflix)

A year ago nobody knew what a HUNTR/X was and nobody had ever heard of Saja Boys. But on June 20, 2025, KPop Demon Hunters took over pop culture, and now Netflix has planned special celebrations for the movie’s one-year anniversary.

First, KPop Demon Hunters will return to theaters across the U.S. and the world for anniversary screenings. Check your local listings for a theater near you. Additionally, there will be free outdoor screenings of the sing-along versions of the Oscar-winning film across the U.S. starting June 19 in Salt Lake City. That will be followed by free screenings in Atlanta, San Francisco, San Diego and Brooklyn on June 20; Butte, Montana, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 24; and Cleveland, Ohio, on June 25. A different location in San Diego will host an additional screening on June 26. Visit Tudum.com for full details.

Both Netflix houses — one in Philadelphia and one in Dallas — will offer a full day of fan activities on June 20. There will be screenings all week at the Philly house. 

KPop Demon Hunters became the most-watched original title in Netflix history. Its soundtrack dominated the Billboard charts, including the #1 hit “Golden,” the first K-pop song in history to win a Grammy Award and the first to win an Academy Award. The film also won the best animated feature film Oscar. The voices of HUNTR/X — EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna — have become stars in their own right, performing on TV and at live events, and a KPop Demon Hunters World Tour is coming.

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Brian Tyree Henry to star in upcoming Apple film ‘Running’
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Brian Tyree Henry attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Brian Tyree Henry has another Apple gig in the works. He’s set to star in the upcoming movie Running opposite Spike Fearn, according to Deadline. Details about his character have not been disclosed.

Running is based on an original story by director Gavin O’ Connor. It tells the story of a “homeless high school running prodigy on the hunt for greatness as he uses his gifts to outrun his past and find a family,” Deadline reports.

“I started thinking about building a story around a homeless kid who doesn’t have a place in the world. No love. No friends. No family. The only home he knows is the streets,” O’Connor said, as per Deadline. “It felt like a great place to begin a character’s journey and tell an underdog story about the human spirit.”

Bill Dubuque wrote the script, with production from Makeready and Nike.

Running marks Henry’s latest Apple project. He previously starred in and executive produced the Emmy- and Critics Choice-nominated series Dope Thief, as well as Causeway, which received an Academy Award nomination.

 

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In brief: ‘The Madison’ renewed for season 3 and more
In brief: ‘The Madison’ renewed for season 3 and more

Dan Stevens has joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection season 2. The actor will take on a series regular role in the second season as he plays The Five Borough Killer, a serial killer who taunts police officers with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent people and eventually follows through on the awful deeds …

Young Sherlock has been renewed for season 2 at Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered a second season of the show that stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes. Guy Ritchie directed season 1 of the show, which consisted of eight episodes that tell the origin story of the legendary detective …

The Madison has been renewed for season 3 on Paramount+. The show’s first season premiered on March 14 and earned 8 million global views in its first 10 days on the streaming platform. Production on season 2 of the show has ended, and its premiere date will be announced at a later time. Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell star in the series from Taylor Sheridan …

 

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‘Sinners’ wins big on final night of NAACP Image Awards virtual show
‘Sinners’ wins big on final night of NAACP Image Awards virtual show
Jack O’Connell, Omar Benson Miller, Wunmi Mosaku, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jayne Lawson, Miles Caton, Li Jun Li and Delroy Lindo attend the ‘Sinners’ European premiere at the Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025, in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

And the award for outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture at the NAACP Image Awards virtual show goes to Sinners. The Ryan Coogler film was announced the winner during the third and final night of the virtual event, during which it also won outstanding stunt ensemble (television or motion picture) and outstanding cinematography in a motion picture.

Quinta Brunson won outstanding character voice-over performance (motion picture) for voicing Dr. Fuzzby in Zootopia 2, while her Abbott Elementary costar Tyler James William got outstanding directing in a comedy series for his work on “The Science Fair” episode of their show. 

Straw earned two awards via Teyana Taylor and Glynn Turman, who won outstanding supporting actress and actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special, respectively.

The late Malcolm-Jamal Warner was posthumously awarded outstanding guest performance for his work on Murder in a Small Town.

The full list of winners can be found on the award show’s website. The 57th annual NAACP Image Awards air Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS.

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