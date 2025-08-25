‘KPop Demon Hunters’﻿ tracks down #1 box office debut

Still from ‘KPop Demon Hunters.’ Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters has gone from streaming hit to box office success.

The Netflix animated film, which, as its title suggests, follows a K-pop group that also hunts demons, debuted at #1 during its first week in theaters. According to Box Office MojoKPop Demon Hunters led all movies with a total gross of $18 million. 

Horror film Weapons slotted in at #2 following two weeks leading the box office, bringing in another $15.6 million. Freakier Friday followed at #3 with $9.2 million, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Bad Guys 2 rounded out the top five with $5.9 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

The only other new release in the top 10 was Ethan Coen‘s Honey Don’t!, which landed at #9 with $2.95 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. KPop Demon Hunters — $18 million
2. Weapons — $15.6 million
3. Freakier Friday — $9.2 million
4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps — $5.9 million
5. The Bad Guys 2 — $5.1 million
6. Nobody 2 — $3.7 million
7. Superman — $3.43 million
8. The Naked Gun — $2.95 million
9. Honey Don’t! — $2.95 million
10. Jurassic World: Rebirth — $2.1 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Bear’ renewed for fifth season on FX
FX

Carmy’s coming back for more.

The Bear has been renewed for a fifth season on FX. This renewal news comes a little over a week after season 4 dropped on June 25.

John Landgraf, the chairman of FX, announced the renewal in a statement.

The Bear continues to be a fan favorite worldwide and their response to this season—as seen through incredibly high viewership—has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons,” Landgraf said. “Year-in and year-out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story.”

Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef who moves back to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a tragic family death. Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also star as Sydney Adamu and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich.

Season 4 of The Bear finds Carmy, Sydney and Richie pushing forward, “determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level,” according to an official synopsis. “With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. The pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.”

Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon also starred in season 4.

Storer created The Bear and serves as an executive producer. The show won 11 Emmys for its second season, which is the most wins for a comedy series ever in a single year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Danny DeVito is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 17 official trailer
Patrick McElhenney/FX

The gang is back in the official trailer for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17.

Rob McElhenney stars alongside Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito in the trailer for the 17th season of the series.

This time around, the gang will cross over with the cast of Abbott Elementary for brand-new hijinks in an episode told from the It’s Always Sunny cast’s point of view. The gang previously appeared on an episode of Abbott Elementary‘s fourth season.

Additionally, the trailer finds DeVito’s character, Frank, starring in a season of The Golden Bachelor.

“Philadelphia: the birthplace of our nation. Could it be the birthplace of a new love?” real-life The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer says in the trailer.

We then see DeVito standing next to Palmer outside the Bachelor mansion as limos pull up carrying hopeful contestants vowing for Frank’s heart.

“Seventeen seasons on, Ronald ‘Mac’ MacDonald, Charlie Kelly, Dennis Reynolds, Dee Reynolds and Frank Reynolds return to shamelessly shed their ‘niche’ label for grander aspirations,” the season’s official description reads. “They’ll exploit cross-network promotion to increase market share; they’ll scapegoat one of their own to avoid a PR backlash; they’ll risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis; they’ll bend the laws with side hustles to pad their pockets and they’ll change everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience.”

Season 17 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres with its first two episodes July 9 on FXX. It will stream the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, FXX and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 gets release date on Netflix
Stefania Rosini/Netflix

Everybody wants this.

Netflix has announced the release date for season 2 of Nobody Wants This. The second season of the rom-com series arrives Oct. 23 on the streaming service.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are set to return as lovebirds Joanne and Noah in the second season, which has finished shooting. Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons also return for season 2 as Morgan and Sasha. They’re joined by newcomers Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.

Meester, who is married to Brody and co-starred with Bell in Gossip Girl, will guest star as Abby, Joanne’s nemesis from middle school. Fowler will play Lenny, Noah’s Matzah Ballers teammate, while Karpovsky recurs as Big Noah, a rabbi at Noah’s temple. Moayed plays Dr. Andy, a psychotherapist who is interested in Morgan.

Season 1 of Nobody Wants This followed the courtship of the unlikely couple Joanne and Noah, an agnostic podcaster and a kindhearted rabbi.

Erin Foster created Nobody Wants This. She told Netflix the show will forever be a career highlight for her.

“The incredible cast, crew, producers, and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed,” Foster said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.