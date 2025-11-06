Kris D. Lofton talks ‘trying to rekindle that brotherly bond’ in season 3 of ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Kris D. Lofton talks ‘trying to rekindle that brotherly bond’ in season 3 of ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Kris D. Lofton and Isaac Keys in season 3 of ‘Power Book IV:Force’ (Starz)

Kris D. Lofton is coming with a different energy on season 3 of Power Book IV: Force. After feuding with his brother Diamond Sampson, played by Isaac Keys, over the leadership of the CBI drug organization, he says his character, Jenard Sampson, is just looking to restore their relationship.

“This season, I think, it’s more about trying to, like, rekindle that brotherly bond and flame that he knows is buried deep down in there, in him and his brother,” Kris tells ABC Audio.

Getting in his way, however, are several factors, including his power-hungry girlfriend, Shanti “Showstopper” Page, played by Adrienne Walker; his addiction to heroin; and his distaste for drug dealer Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora.

“[Jenard is] being pulled in two, three, four different directions,” Kris shares, adding “he’s essentially trying to make everybody happy.”

“He’s a people pleaser, but he’s also kind of manipulative in a way. And he kind of all over the place,” Kris continues. “[Jenard] has got a lot going on.” 

Force returns Friday, marking the third and final season of the show. Jenard was first introduced to fans as the younger brother of Diamond, who kept the CBI drug organization afloat when Diamond was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The tension began when Diamond quickly took the reins back upon his release and started working with drug dealer and Chicago implant Tommy Egan. The move made Jenard feel overlooked, leading to his desire to oust Tommy and reclaim his position with CBI. 

Jenard’s story continues Friday with the season 3 premiere of Force. It will be available to watch on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

77th Emmys: Erin Doherty and Cristin Milioti win supporting, lead actress in a limited or anthology series
77th Emmys: Erin Doherty and Cristin Milioti win supporting, lead actress in a limited or anthology series
Cristin Milioti wins outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series for ‘The Penguin’ at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Erin Doherty took home her first-ever Emmy on Sunday night for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series for her role in Adolescence. It was also her first-ever nomination.

“I would love to mention every single person who was involved in making this show because it was the definition of a team effort, but I can’t get up here without talking about Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters,” she said. Graham co-created, co-wrote and starred in the series, while Walters served as an executive producer. “You are generosity personified,” she said, before joking, “even though Stephen called me a tea cozy today.”

In the lead actress in a limited or anthology series category, Cristin Milioti took home the Emmy for her role in The Penguin. It was also her first-ever win and nomination.

Noting that she wrote her speech on the back of notes she took in therapy, Milioti talked about how much she loved making the show and playing her character, Sophia.

“It’s very hard to make sense of being alive right now in this world, so I’m deeply grateful for the bright spots. And making this show with our incredible cast and our incredible crew and getting to inhabit this woman was a bright spot for me despite it being, like, very grizzly,” she said, adding “playing her felt like flying.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Wednesday: The second part of the series’ sophomore season debuts. 

Peacock
The Paper: This brand-new sitcom is a spinoff of the popular series The Office

HBO Max, HBO
TaskMark Ruffalo stars in the new miniseries from the creator of Mare of Easttown.

AMC, AMC+
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The third season of The Walking Dead spinoff premieres. 

Movie theaters
The Conjuring: Last Rites: The latest film in the Conjuring cinematic universe debuts in theaters.

SplitsvilleDakota Johnson and Adria Arjona star in the new romantic comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kim Kardashian says she was diagnosed with an aneurysm
Kim Kardashian says she was diagnosed with an aneurysm
Kim Kardashian in ‘The Kardashians.’ (Hulu)

Kim Kardashian revealed that she was diagnosed with an aneurysm in a preview clip from the newest season of The Kardashians.

The clip aired during the show’s season 7 premiere on Thursday and teased upcoming episodes.

“There’s, like, a little aneurysm,” Kim says in the clip.

Her sister Khloe Kardashian appears to react to the news, saying, “Woah.”

The following shots show what appears to be a brain scan followed by footage of Kim inside an MRI machine.

In a voice-over, the All’s Fair star can be heard discussing her condition, saying, “They’re, like, just stress.”

The clips that follow show Kim discussing her family dynamic, including the four children she shares with ex-husband Ye.

ABC News has reached out to Hulu and a rep for Kim Kardashian for more information on her diagnosis.

An aneurysm is a bulge in the wall of an artery, according to the National Institutes of Health. Arteries carry blood to the heart and other parts of the body to supply oxygen.

If an aneurysm grows large, it can rupture and cause dangerous bleeding, stroke or even death.

Imaging testing is used to diagnose aneurysms. Treatment and surveillance processes vary based on the size, rate of change, symptoms and location of the aneurysm.

It is unclear if stress can directly cause aneurysms, however, the American Heart Association states that stress can be linked to cardiovascular disease through both direct physiological effects and indirect behavioral changes.

Chronic stress may lead to the release of hormones that subsequently increase your blood pressure, and elevated blood pressure is a key contributor to increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

The Brain Aneurysm Foundation estimates that 1 in 50 people in the U.S. have an unruptured brain aneurysm, though the annual rate of rupture is estimated between eight and 10 ruptures per 100,000 people.

There are almost 500,000 deaths worldwide each year caused by brain aneurysms, and half of those victims are younger than 50.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.