Kris D. Lofton talks ‘trying to rekindle that brotherly bond’ in season 3 of ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Kris D. Lofton and Isaac Keys in season 3 of ‘Power Book IV:Force’ (Starz)

Kris D. Lofton is coming with a different energy on season 3 of Power Book IV: Force. After feuding with his brother Diamond Sampson, played by Isaac Keys, over the leadership of the CBI drug organization, he says his character, Jenard Sampson, is just looking to restore their relationship.

“This season, I think, it’s more about trying to, like, rekindle that brotherly bond and flame that he knows is buried deep down in there, in him and his brother,” Kris tells ABC Audio.

Getting in his way, however, are several factors, including his power-hungry girlfriend, Shanti “Showstopper” Page, played by Adrienne Walker; his addiction to heroin; and his distaste for drug dealer Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora.

“[Jenard is] being pulled in two, three, four different directions,” Kris shares, adding “he’s essentially trying to make everybody happy.”

“He’s a people pleaser, but he’s also kind of manipulative in a way. And he kind of all over the place,” Kris continues. “[Jenard] has got a lot going on.”

Force returns Friday, marking the third and final season of the show. Jenard was first introduced to fans as the younger brother of Diamond, who kept the CBI drug organization afloat when Diamond was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The tension began when Diamond quickly took the reins back upon his release and started working with drug dealer and Chicago implant Tommy Egan. The move made Jenard feel overlooked, leading to his desire to oust Tommy and reclaim his position with CBI.

Jenard’s story continues Friday with the season 3 premiere of Force. It will be available to watch on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

