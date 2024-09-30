Kris Kristofferson, legendary songwriter, actor and singer, dead at 88

Kris Kristofferson, the singer, songwriter and actor whose songs were among the most admired, not just in country, but music in general, has died, according to a post on his official Facebook. He was 88.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home,” read the message. “We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

Kristofferson’s resume was eclectic: Rhodes scholar, U.S. Army veteran, pilot, Golden Gloves boxer and award-winning actor. But it was his famous songs — including “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” — which made him a music legend.

76th Emmys: ‘Hacks’ wins Outstanding Comedy Series
Hacks earned top honors at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, nabbing the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series. 

This was the first time the comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder took home the top comedy award. It was previously nominated in 2021 and 2022. 

The show beat out previous Outstanding Comedy winner The Bear, coming as a bit of a surprise, although the FX show has been the subject of much debate as to whether it is indeed a comedy.

In total, Hacks took home three awards Sunday night. In addition to Outstanding Comedy Series, Smart won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and the show won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Other nominees in the Outstanding Comedy Series category included Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows.

Zoë Kravitz discusses the challenges of growing up with Lenny Kravitz as a dad
Lenny Kravitz’s daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, is opening up about what it was like growing up with a famous rock star father.

In a new interview with Esquire, Zoë discusses the differences of living with her dad versus her mom, Lisa Bonet, when she was young, noting that Bonet was a much stricter parent.

“It was this whirlwind of a completely different universe,” she says of visiting her dad after her parents broke up, which was during the height of his fame. “And then I would go home to this really quiet, really simple life [with Bonet].”

By 11, Zoë had opted out of Bonet’s stricter household and moved in with her dad in Miami, which gave her lots of freedom — but that wasn’t necessarily a good thing.

“It wasn’t that my dad didn’t care, he just cared about different things,” she said. “Just like it happens in the movies, it’s like, ‘Oh, you think this is perfect? You think this is great? Guess what comes with this.’”

Zoë also says that when she was young she would often see her dad being taken advantage of by people around him, noting he had a hard time saying no.

“I can smell it out pretty quickly,” she says of her suspicions that people may take advantage of her dad. “I had to when I was a kid, because he didn’t. He’s really trusting, and it’s sweet, but I can tell exactly what someone wants.”

Believe: Co-creator Bill Lawrence says ‘Ted Lasso’ could return — under one condition
When it comes to the future of the Emmy magnet Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso, the coach has the ball. 

That’s the word from the show’s co-creator Bill Lawrence, who tells Collider that a fourth season of the beloved show is a possibility — but only if its titular manager Jason Sudeikis puts the whistle back on. 

“Whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it,” Lawrence tells the website.

He adds, “Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer, and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children. It’s a big deal.”

For the record, Lawrence wants to see a season 4, too. “So, as a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do.”

So, for now, Lasso fans, do like the sign in AFC Richmond’s locker room says: “Believe.” 

