Kris Kristofferson, legendary songwriter, actor and singer, dead at 88

Kris Kristofferson, the singer, songwriter and actor whose songs were among the most admired not just in country but music in general, has died, according to a post on his official Facebook. He was 88.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home,” reads the message. “We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

Kristofferson’s resume was eclectic: Rhodes scholar, U.S. Army veteran, pilot, Golden Gloves boxer and award-winning actor. But it was his famous songs — including “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” — that made him a music legend. No less a luminary than Bob Dylan was once quoted as saying about Kristofferson, “You can look at Nashville pre-Kris and post-Kris, because he changed everything.”

Born Kristoffer Kristofferson in the border town of Brownsville, Texas, on June 22, 1936, he earned a master’s from Oxford, moved to California, joined the Army and became a helicopter pilot — and began writing songs on the side. Inspired by Dylan, he rejected an Army assignment to teach literature at West Point and instead moved to Nashville.

After struggling for several years, and even working as a janitor at the same studio where Johnny Cash and Dylan recorded, Kristofferson got his break when established stars like Tom T. Hall, Ray Price, Roger Miller, Ray Stevens and Cash recorded his songs. Cash’s hit rendition of “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” helped it win the Country Music Association’s Song of the Year trophy in 1970, the same year Kristofferson released his debut solo album.

That album featured “Me and Bobby McGee,” which Janis Joplin recorded before her death in October 1970. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1971 and is now known as her signature song.

In 1971, Kristofferson launched his acting career, and over the years he appeared in films like A Star Is Born, which won him a Golden Globe, and Semi-Tough, Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea, Lone Star and Blade.

In 1985, Kristofferson joined his old pal Johnny Cash in the supergroup The Highwaymen, which also included Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. He also continued his solo career and toured nonstop until 2020. He was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and won multiple Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy.

When Nelson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, he advocated from the stage for Kristofferson’s induction, as well.

Kristofferson, who dated Joplin and once wed fellow singer Rita Coolidge, is survived by his wife, Lisa, as well as eight children from three marriages and seven grandchildren.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Julia Roberts, Riley Keough to narrate audiobook of Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir
Keough and Presley in 2017 – Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Julia Roberts was “so moved” by the late Lisa Marie Presley‘s memoir that she’s lending her voice to the star in an audiobook version of From Here to the Great Unknown

Lisa Marie’s actress daughter, Riley Keough, will also co-narrate the memoir, People is reporting.

Presley died in January 2023 of a small bowel obstruction. She was 54.

In a statement to the magazine, Riley said, “I’m so thrilled to have Julia be a part of this and read the voice of my mother. I couldn’t think of anyone more perfect to help share her story with the world.”

People says Presley had previously asked Riley for assistance with the work, which explores her growing up as the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, as well as “her romantic relationships, motherhood and becoming a grandmother.”

Also addressed are Lisa Marie’s grief over losing her famous father, her own “struggles with addiction and the loss of her son Benjamin, Riley’s brother, who died by suicide in 2020.”

Riley’s father, Danny Keough, helped finish the book using voice recordings Lisa Marie left for her daughter, People says. 

In a statement to the magazine, Roberts said, “I was so moved by Lisa Marie’s incredible memoir. It was a real privilege to give voice to her wild and beautiful life and I deeply appreciate Riley entrusting me with her mother’s story.” 

For her part, Riley expressed of her mother, “What … I hope I’ve done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and … turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving, everything that she was throughout her remarkable life.” 

The audiobook debuts on Oct. 8.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief … Lin-Manuel Miranda added to Broadway’s ‘All In: Comedy About Love’ and more
Lin-Manuel Miranda has been added to the rotating cast of Broadway’s All In: Comedy About Love, according to Broadway.com. Comedian John Mulaney will lead the first round of cast members, which includes Saturday Night Live stars Fred Armisen and Chloe Fineman, Girls5Eva‘s Renée Elise Goldsberry and Richard Kind, appearing Dec. 11-Jan. 12. The play, running at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre, features “a series of vignettes about dating, heartbreak and marriage,” adapted from short stories by Simon Rich, per the outlet …

Tamara Smart, who recently starred in Netflix’s Resident Evil, has been tapped to play Thalia Grace in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Season 2 is based on The Sea of Monsters, the second installment in Rick Riordan‘s acclaimed book series. Thalia is described as “the Demigod daughter of Zeus who made her last stand to protect her friends at the edge of Camp Half-Blood,” per the streaming service. Smart joins series regulars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

The Tony Awards will return to New York’s Radio City Music Hall for the first time in two years when the 2025 ceremony takes place June 8, according to Deadline. The 78th celebration, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, “will recognize all of the awards categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2024-2025 season,” per CBS. The Tony Awards will air live to both coasts on CBS and stream on Paramount+ …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Robert De Niro literally dives into 81st birthday
David Livingston/Getty Images, FILE

Robert De Niro turned 81 on August 17, and he’s diving headfirst into it. Well, almost.

The legendary actor’s eldest daughter Drena posted a Happy Birthday message complete with video of the Oscar winner diving off a boat into the water. Although he started off headfirst, he didn’t quite stick the landing, making a huge splash.

“He’s so crazy!” she admonished him for the stunt from the deck above him, laughing, adding, “Oh my God, are you all right?”

“I’m OK,” the Wading Bull said after he surfaced, and began treading water.

“Happy 81st Bday to my Dad and #1 ride or die .. Love you with all my [heart]” she captioned the post, adding, “#BobbyD forever.”

“Happy Birthday to the king of the jungle,” she wrote alongside a photo of her in a white dress perched up in her father’s arms.

Another photograph on Drena De Niro’s Instagram Story shows her and her father arm-in-arm in formal attire. “Happy Birthday to my favorite Fella,” the text on the photo read.

Other throwback photos showed Robert with Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Drea’s 19-year-old son, who died of an accidental drug overdose in July of 2023.

The Taxi Driver actor is a father of seven. He shares daughter Drena, who was adopted by Robert De Niro while he was married to his now ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, and son Raphael with Abbott.

In 1995, Robert De Niro welcomed twin sons, Julian and Aaron, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. His children with ex-wife Grace Hightower include son Elliot and daughter Helen Grace. Robert De Niro welcomed daughter Gia with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen in April 2023.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.