Krispy Kreme going all in to celebrate Barbie’s 65th birthday
Krispy Kreme

While Barbie is an ageless icon, the Mattel doll is actually turning 65, and Krispy Kreme is celebrating in a big way.

The doughnut company has announced the Barbie x Krispy Kreme Collection, stylish confections packaged in a limited-edition custom box.

Among its offerings are — naturally — the Barbie Pink Doughnut, “inspired by Barbie’s iconic pink and popism” and “piped with pink buttercream, sprinkled with sparkly pink sugar, and topped with Barbie sunglasses.”

There’s also the Malibu Dream Party Doughnut, “an unglazed shell doughnut filled with Cake Batter Kreme, dipped in Malibu blue icing and sparkly graham sand, topped with a Barbie DreamHouse piece, and piped with a white cloud.”

There’s also a Barbie Berries ‘n Kreme variety and a Barbie Sweet 65th doughnut, to boot.

Meredith Norrie, VP of global licensing and consumer products at Mattel, comments in part, “Krispy Kreme is … inviting fans across generations to enjoy the perfect blend of flavor and style, with nods to Barbie sprinkled into every bite.”

The treats are available at select grocery stores and Krispy Kreme locations.

But also up for grabs is a limited line of Barbie Fashionista dolls that “include a Krispy Kreme paper hat, dozen box and doughnut” and “a custom Barbie x Krispy Kreme adult-sized denim jacket.”

Those you have to enter to win, however, by commenting and tagging a friend on Krispy Kreme’s social channels — @krispykreme — between Wednesday and Friday.

If that wasn’t Kenough, on Saturday you can snag a free glazed doughnut by walking in — or driving up to — a participating Krispy Kreme location wearing pink.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Marvel Studios announces surprise ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ “Celebration of Life” at San Diego Comic Con
Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios just dropped a surprise announcement, noting it will be staging what it calls the Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life, which Deadline says will take place at San Diego Comic Con later in July.

While the Hollywood strikes curbed the usual promotion blitz that comes with San Diego Comic Con in 2023, 2024 has the studios pulling out all the stops. 

Marvel Studios will return to the centerpiece of the con, the massive Hall H, on July 27, but studio president Kevin Feige tells the trade, “[W]hat I don’t think people know is that we’re also going to be in Hall H on Thursday [July 25] for the first time ever.”

He added, “Marvel Studios is going to be in Hall H twice during Comic-Con. Thursday, of course, is the opening of Deadpool & Wolverine, so we’re going to be doing a fun Deadpool panel in Hall H to commemorate the opening,” adding he will be joined there by director Shawn Levy, and stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

It’s not yet known what other surprises are in store for the Celebration of Life. 

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Emilia Clarke to star in, produce Peacock spy series ‘Ponies’
Photo: Ryan Pfluger

Emilia Clarke has been tapped to star in Ponies, a spy show that has just been given a series order by Peacock.

According to the streamer, the series takes place in 1977 in Moscow, centering on two “Ponies,” that is “persons of no interest” in intelligence speak.

The pair “work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives.”

Clarke will play Bea, “an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants.” Her cohort, Twila, “is a small-town girl who is as abrasive as she is fearless. Together, they work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place.”

Ponies will be directed, executive produced and co-written by Susanna FogelDavid Iserson will serve as co-writer and showrunner.

Clarke will also serve as executive producer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ to open Christmas Day
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

It’s official – the Bob Dylan biopic is coming out on Christmas Day.

Searchlight Pictures just announced that the James Mangold-directed film A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet, will be released nationwide on Dec. 25.

Described as “the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history,” A Complete Unknown follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in the West Village from Minnesota in the early ’60s, where he meets artists like Woody GuthriePete Seeger and Joan Baez.

It is expected to follow him through his famed 1965 performance at the Newport Folk Festival, when he shocks the crowd by plugging in an electric guitar. 

In addition to Chalamet, who does his own singing in the film, A Complete Unknown stars Edward Norton as Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Baez, Elle Fanning as Sylvie RussoBoyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.