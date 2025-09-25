Kristen Bell, Adam Brody star in ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 trailer

Kristen Bell, Adam Brody star in ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 trailer

Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2. (Netflix)

Everybody wants the Nobody Wants This season 2 trailer.

Netflix released the official trailer for the second season of the romantic comedy series on Thursday.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody once again star as lovebirds Joanne and Noah in season 2 of the series, which finds the couple deepening their bond and dealing with the difficulties that arise as an agnostic woman in a serious relationship with a rabbi.

“Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together,” according to the season 2 synopsis. “But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.”

Erin Foster created the show, which was executive produced by her sister Sara Foster. The supporting cast is rounded out by Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons, who play the main couple’s siblings Morgan and Sasha, respectively.

“Noah and I are figuring out how to be a ‘we,'” Bell’s Joanne says in the trailer.

We then see Joanne tell friends at a dinner party she doesn’t plan on converting to Judaism. She tells the group that she and Noah are going to do the “interfaith thing.” When Noah doesn’t confirm that plan, his brother Sasha asks, “Do you guys wanna sidebar this till after dinner?”

A star-studded group of new actors joins the second season, including Leighton MeesterAlex KarpovskyArian Moayed and Seth Rogen.

Nobody Wants This season 2 debuts on Oct. 23.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Emily in Paris’ assistant director Diego Borella dies at 47 while filming season 5
‘Emily in Paris’ assistant director Diego Borella dies at 47 while filming season 5
Lily Collins as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris.’ Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

Diego Borella, an assistant director on Emily in Paris, has died at the age of 47.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family,” a Paramount Television Studios spokesperson told ABC News in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Borella collapsed on Thursday, Aug. 21, while filming the Netflix series’ fifth season in Italy, local outlets La Repubblica, Il Messaggero and Corriere della Sera reported.

The incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. local time during preparations for a final scene at Hotel Danieli in Venice.

According to local reports, medical personnel on set attempted to revive Borella, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Production on season five of Emily in Paris was temporarily suspended following Borella’s death, Il Messaggero reported.

Filming resumed on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Netflix recently released a first look at the new season and announced it will premiere on Dec. 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jenna Ortega gets a fatal vision in ‘Wednesday’ season 2 official trailer
Jenna Ortega gets a fatal vision in ‘Wednesday’ season 2 official trailer
Jonathan Hession/Netflix

Wednesday Addams returns to Nevermore Academy in the official trailer for part 1 of Wednesday season 2.

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming season, fittingly, on Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega stars as the titular young daughter of the Addams family. In the trailer, we see Wednesday have a psychic vision where she learns her best friend and roommate, Enid (Emma Myers), will die. Worse, somehow Wednesday will be responsible for the death.

“Secrets are the bedrock of the Addams family,” Wednesday says in the trailer. “The sooner I can get the answers, the sooner I can save Enid — or die trying.”

It also seems that Wednesday’s turn saving Nevermore from a Hyde in season 1 has made her extremely popular. When she first arrives back at school, a fellow student asks for her autograph.

“I only sign my name in blood,” Wednesday says in response.

Season 2 finds Wednesday navigating “family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem,” according to the official logline from Netflix. “Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan and Billie Piper also star in season 2. Thandiwe Newton, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd and Lady Gaga are set to guest star.

Part 1 of Wednesday season 2 debuts on Wednesday, Aug. 6, while part 2 will arrive on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen to receive Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at 77th Emmys
Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen to receive Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at 77th Emmys
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for the Hammer Museum

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are set to receive the 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award from the Television Academy.

The married actors will be awarded the honor during the 77th Emmy Awards ceremony on Sept. 14. This marks the first time the award has been presented to a couple.

The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award recognizes a lifetime of philanthropy, activism and a commitment to a global greater good. It was established in 2002 and is one of the highest honors presented by the Television Academy’s Board of Governors.

In addition to his acting career, Danson is an environmentalist and ocean conservation activist. He co-founded the American Oceans Campaign in 1987, an organization that strove to alert Americans about the dangers oil spills, offshore developments and sewage pollution can have on the oceans. The AOC merged with Oceana in 2001; Danson has served on its board of directors since then.

Steenburgen has been involved with numerous organizations, such as Artists for a Free South Africa, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Heifer International, No Kid Hungry and Oceana. She recently served as a keynote speaker at the 2024 Ohio School Board Association Capital Conference to talk about the importance of art in schools.

“Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have long used their voices — and their hearts — to champion causes that uplift the planet and its people,” Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, said in a statement. “From environmental advocacy to humanitarian relief, they lead with grace, integrity and purpose. The Television Academy is proud to honor their extraordinary legacy of service with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.”

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the Emmy Awards live from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sept. 14 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.